Miami's Best 2020 Summer Menus

Fresh seafood. Dining under the stars. The aroma of lemon-infused desserts. There's something about the combination of summer flavors and dining alfresco that's almost enough to distract you from Miami's high temps and Saran Wrap humidity. Add the fact that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez has limited restaurant dining to outdoors-only to combat the spread of coronavirus and, well, take comfort where it's available.

To highlight summer's bounty and help keep the mood breezy, local chefs have created bright, fresh menus to be enjoyed outdoors. Some have augmented their traditional offerings with floral notes and vibrant citrus flavors, while others have designed a whole new list of light, colorful offerings to pair with refreshing cocktails.

Here are five Miami menus to try this summer. All are available for outdoor dining, pickup, and delivery.

EXPAND Fiocchi di pera at Bulla. Photo courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

bullagastrobar.com/menus/doral 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral305-260-6543



The Spanish gastrobar has introduced seasonal dishes to help you compose a refreshing summer meal. Start with an appetizer of gazpacho Andaluz ($6.50), toasted slices of pan con tomate ($7), or tuna tartare served with soy-sesame vinaigrette and sriracha aioli ($15). From the "Summer in Spain" list of entrées, try the braised lamb shoulder prepared Mallorcan style, accompanied by piquillo confit, garlic chips, and patatas panaderas ($14); a dish of fiocchi de pera — pear-filled pasta topped with a combination of honey Valdeón blue cheese sauce, diced pears, and chopped walnuts ($13) — or salpicón de mariscos: octopus, shrimp, mussels, marinated olives, and lemon olive oil ($14). For dessert, order Andalusian-style flan with yogurt foam, blueberries, and raspberries ($8). Pair with summer drink options like the Mezcalita, a spin on a classic margarita made with Pelotón de la Muerte mezcal, orange juice, triple sec, and agave ($13) or lemonade with peach oolong syrup and lavender syrup. Served daily.

EXPAND New summer menu at the Deck at Island Gardens. Photo courtesy of the Deck at Island Gardens

www.islandgardens.com 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami786-627-4949



Chef Alfio Longo is serving a new menu of Mediterranean dishes at the Deck's outdoor dining area on Watson Island. The list begins with starters of tuna tartare with mango, avocado, and tangerines ($22); and watermelon and feta salad tossed with pickled shallots, mint, and pistachios ($19). Entrées include wood-fired truffle, pear, and Gorgonzola pizza ($26); a baked branzino fillet topped with capers and olives ($34); and tagliolina al frutti di mare, a dish that combines clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp and fresh tomatoes. Dessert highlights include the signature Floating Island — poached meringue in crème anglaise dotted with assorted seasonal berries ($14); and Chocolate Nemesis, a flourless cake dusted with cacao and served with gelato ($14). Served Thursday and Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Hamachi carpaccio risotto at Doma. Photo by Lorenzo Franco

domawynwood.com 35 NE 26th St., Miami786.953.6946



In Wynwood, Doma is featuring a unique take on classic Southern Italian dishes. New offerings include starters of fines herbes-marinated hamachi crudo, made with citrus gel, crispy kale, quinoa, and drizzled with olive oil ($15) and yellowfin tuna tataki, served alongside couscous and diced vegetables ($34). Entrees include chef Marco Giuliano's gnocchi with pistachio pesto, topped with crispy tiger prawns and lemon-infused burrata ($27); and hamachi carpaccio risotto, accented by zucchini blossoms, provolone del Monaco, and basil ($30). Pair with refreshing cocktails such as Miami Essence, a mix of vodka, pear, cassis, and Italian lemon ($14) and Caracas-Bogota, a refreshing glass of prosecco spiked with a blend of hibiscus, coconut water, and rose ($13). Served Monday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Fisherman's-style branzino at Fiola. Photo by Marcel Boudu

fiolamiami.com 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables305-912-2639



At Fabio Trabocchi's eatery, Amalfi-style heirloom tomato salad comes with a sweet tang of grapefruit and cherries mixed with basil ($16), and a dish of wild-caught hamachi is combined with peach essence, crispy amaranth, and ginger oil ($22). There's also yellowfin tuna topped with black garlic aioli and Castelvetrano olives ($22); and an American Wagyu beef burger layered with crispy pancetta and served on a Parker House bun ($29). Signature cocktail Mr. A Negroni features pineapple-infused Bacardi rum, Martini & Rossi bitters, and Martini & Rossi Rosso ($13). Served Tuesday through Sunday.

EXPAND Redfish stew. Photo courtesy of Redfish by Chef Adrianne

redfishmiami.com 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Miami305-668-8788



Chef Adrianne Calvo features an array of creative dishes at the renovated Redfish eatery. Among the interesting choices are Beaujolais poached pear salad, made with arugula, goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, and pistachios ($16); and ahi tuna sashimi with crispy shaved Brussels sprouts and pear, topped with ponzu aioli, soy, and truffle ($17). Other dishes include cobia ceviche ($18) and herb-stuffed branzino flavored with lemon and garlic ($40). For a refreshing sweet ending order the vanilla and passion fruit panna cotta with macerated berries ($15) or Rodney's key lime pie ($15). Served Tuesday through Sunday.