The Seven Best Pumpkin-Flavored Treats in Miami

Fall is about cool evenings, warm spices, and pumpkins.

From pumpkin tiramisu doughnuts to crisp pumpkin pastelitos, gourd-centric treats are a must-try this season and the perfect pairing for any festive gathering with friends. Here are Miami's top pumpkin-flavored treats.

EXPAND Cozy up with Cream Parlor's toasted pumpkin spice latte. Courtesy of Cream Parlor

Cream Parlor

8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786- 534-4180



For fans of pumpkin-flavored java, head to Cream Parlor for its elevated pumpkin spice latte. Served in a dainty teacup, the seasonal creation is garnished with powdered cinnamon and candy corn. Snuggle up with a cup at the quaint ice-cream shop for $5.95.

EXPAND Freshly baked pumpkin-spice pastelitos. Courtesy of Pastelito Papi & Chug's Diner

Chug's Diner

3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-534-8722

chugsdiner.com 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove786-534-8722



Pumpkin-filled pastelitos are how Miami does fall dessert. The flaky pastries at Chug's Diner are filled pumpkin and queso crema and lightly glazed with maple syrup ($3.99). Apple lovers can also get their hands on apple-pie-stuffed snickerdoodle cookies for $2.99 each.

EXPAND Pumpkin spice cake doughnut Courtesy of Donutty

Donutty

11510 SW 147th Ave., Miami

786-558-4229



Donutty, Kendall's bakeshop known for its over-the-top creations and killer vegan selection, is celebrating fall with pumpkin spice cake doughnuts. Moist pumpkin cake is topped with a pumpkin-cinnamon frosting for $2.75.

EXPAND Pumpkin pie Courtesy of Devin Smith

Fireman Derek's Bakeshop

2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-703-3623

3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-502-2396

firemandereks.com 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami786-703-36233435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove786-502-2396



Both Wynwood and Coconut Grove locations are offering Fireman Derek's signature pumpkin pie. The classic is made decadent with a flour crust, creamy pumpkin-custard filling, whipped cream, a crunchy streusel topping, and a caramel drizzle. Buy a slice for $7.50 or a whole pie for $38. If you're looking to indulge, opt for a pie shake, which transforms your favorite seasonal slice into a milkshake (prices vary).

EXPAND Cookie-butter mini-pies Courtesy of Pink Pie

Pink Pie

170 NW 26th St., Miami

954-744-0214

pinkpie.com 170 NW 26th St., Miami954-744-0214



Known for its adorable bite-size pies, Pink Pie offers huge flavor in its cookie-butter pumpkin creation. Bite into a cookie-butter crust brimming with velvety pumpkin filling, crowned with a dollop of cream cheese meringue and a single pumpkin seed. Pies cost $3 each or six for $17.

EXPAND Pumpkin tiramisu doughnut Courtesy of Pretty Sweet

Pretty Sweet

9549 Sunset Dr., Miami

305-271-7791

lifeisprettysweet.com 9549 Sunset Dr., Miami305-271-7791



Pretty Sweet's massive pumpkin tiramisu doughnut is available for only $1.75 throughout October. The fluffy treat is soaked with espresso and bourbon, stuffed with pumpkin mousse, and sprinkled with pumpkin-cookie crumble and cocoa powder.

The Salty Donut celebrates autumn. Courtesy of the Salty Donut / Danielle Margherite

The Salty Donut

50 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-639-8501

6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

786-409-4714

saltydonut.com 50 NW 23rd St., Miami305-639-85016022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami786-409-4714



Miami's beloved doughnut shop, the Salty Donut, has outdone itself again, this time with ooey-gooey pumpkin buns. These heavenly confections combine layers of 24-hour brioche with brown sugar, a pumpkin spice glaze, and candied pecan topping. Grab yours while supplies last for $5.25 per bun.