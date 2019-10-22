The Seven Best Pumpkin-Flavored Treats in Miami

Fall is about cool evenings, warm spices, and pumpkins.
From pumpkin tiramisu doughnuts to crisp pumpkin pastelitos, gourd-centric treats are a must-try this season and the perfect pairing for any festive gathering with friends. Here are Miami's top pumpkin-flavored treats.
Cream Parlor
8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786- 534-4180
For fans of pumpkin-flavored java, head to Cream Parlor for its elevated pumpkin spice latte. Served in a dainty teacup, the seasonal creation is garnished with powdered cinnamon and candy corn. Snuggle up with a cup at the quaint ice-cream shop for $5.95.
Chug's Diner
3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-534-8722
chugsdiner.com
Pumpkin-filled pastelitos are how Miami does fall dessert. The flaky pastries at Chug's Diner are filled pumpkin and queso crema and lightly glazed with maple syrup ($3.99). Apple lovers can also get their hands on apple-pie-stuffed snickerdoodle cookies for $2.99 each.
Donutty
11510 SW 147th Ave., Miami
786-558-4229
Donutty, Kendall's bakeshop known for its over-the-top creations and killer vegan selection, is celebrating fall with pumpkin spice cake doughnuts. Moist pumpkin cake is topped with a pumpkin-cinnamon frosting for $2.75.
Fireman Derek's Bakeshop
2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com
Both Wynwood and Coconut Grove locations are offering Fireman Derek's signature pumpkin pie. The classic is made decadent with a flour crust, creamy pumpkin-custard filling, whipped cream, a crunchy streusel topping, and a caramel drizzle. Buy a slice for $7.50 or a whole pie for $38. If you're looking to indulge, opt for a pie shake, which transforms your favorite seasonal slice into a milkshake (prices vary).
Pink Pie
170 NW 26th St., Miami
954-744-0214
pinkpie.com
Known for its adorable bite-size pies, Pink Pie offers huge flavor in its cookie-butter pumpkin creation. Bite into a cookie-butter crust brimming with velvety pumpkin filling, crowned with a dollop of cream cheese meringue and a single pumpkin seed. Pies cost $3 each or six for $17.
Pretty Sweet
9549 Sunset Dr., Miami
305-271-7791
lifeisprettysweet.com
Pretty Sweet's massive pumpkin tiramisu doughnut is available for only $1.75 throughout October. The fluffy treat is soaked with espresso and bourbon, stuffed with pumpkin mousse, and sprinkled with pumpkin-cookie crumble and cocoa powder.
The Salty Donut
50 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-639-8501
6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami
786-409-4714
saltydonut.com
Miami's beloved doughnut shop, the Salty Donut, has outdone itself again, this time with ooey-gooey pumpkin buns. These heavenly confections combine layers of 24-hour brioche with brown sugar, a pumpkin spice glaze, and candied pecan topping. Grab yours while supplies last for $5.25 per bun.
