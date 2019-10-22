 


    Herban Planet
4
The Salty Donut celebrates autumn.
The Salty Donut celebrates autumn.
Courtesy of the Salty Donut / Danielle Margherite

The Seven Best Pumpkin-Flavored Treats in Miami

Elena Vivas | October 22, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

Fall is about cool evenings, warm spices, and pumpkins.

From pumpkin tiramisu doughnuts to crisp pumpkin pastelitos, gourd-centric treats are a must-try this season and the perfect pairing for any festive gathering with friends. Here are Miami's top pumpkin-flavored treats.

Cozy up with Cream Parlor's toasted pumpkin spice latte.
Cozy up with Cream Parlor's toasted pumpkin spice latte.
Courtesy of Cream Parlor

Cream Parlor


8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786- 534-4180


For fans of pumpkin-flavored java, head to Cream Parlor for its elevated pumpkin spice latte. Served in a dainty teacup, the seasonal creation is garnished with powdered cinnamon and candy corn. Snuggle up with a cup at the quaint ice-cream shop for $5.95.

Freshly baked pumpkin-spice pastelitos.
Freshly baked pumpkin-spice pastelitos.
Courtesy of Pastelito Papi & Chug's Diner

Chug's Diner


3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-534-8722
chugsdiner.com


Pumpkin-filled pastelitos are how Miami does fall dessert. The flaky pastries at Chug's Diner are filled pumpkin and queso crema and lightly glazed with maple syrup ($3.99). Apple lovers can also get their hands on apple-pie-stuffed snickerdoodle cookies for $2.99 each.

Pumpkin spice cake doughnut
Pumpkin spice cake doughnut
Courtesy of Donutty

Donutty


11510 SW 147th Ave., Miami
786-558-4229


Donutty, Kendall's bakeshop known for its over-the-top creations and killer vegan selection, is celebrating fall with pumpkin spice cake doughnuts. Moist pumpkin cake is topped with a pumpkin-cinnamon frosting for $2.75.

Pumpkin pie
Pumpkin pie
Courtesy of Devin Smith

Fireman Derek's Bakeshop


2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com


Both Wynwood and Coconut Grove locations are offering Fireman Derek's signature pumpkin pie. The classic is made decadent with a flour crust, creamy pumpkin-custard filling, whipped cream, a crunchy streusel topping, and a caramel drizzle. Buy a slice for $7.50 or a whole pie for $38. If you're looking to indulge, opt for a pie shake, which transforms your favorite seasonal slice into a milkshake (prices vary). 

Cookie-butter mini-pies
Cookie-butter mini-pies
Courtesy of Pink Pie

Pink Pie


170 NW 26th St., Miami
954-744-0214
pinkpie.com


Known for its adorable bite-size pies, Pink Pie offers huge flavor in its cookie-butter pumpkin creation. Bite into a cookie-butter crust brimming with velvety pumpkin filling, crowned with a dollop of cream cheese meringue and a single pumpkin seed. Pies cost $3 each or six for $17.

Pumpkin tiramisu doughnut
Pumpkin tiramisu doughnut
Courtesy of Pretty Sweet

Pretty Sweet


9549 Sunset Dr., Miami
305-271-7791
lifeisprettysweet.com


Pretty Sweet's massive pumpkin tiramisu doughnut is available for only $1.75 throughout October. The fluffy treat is soaked with espresso and bourbon, stuffed with pumpkin mousse, and sprinkled with pumpkin-cookie crumble and cocoa powder. 

The Salty Donut celebrates autumn.
The Salty Donut celebrates autumn.
Courtesy of the Salty Donut / Danielle Margherite

The Salty Donut


50 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-639-8501
6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami
786-409-4714
saltydonut.com


Miami's beloved doughnut shop, the Salty Donut, has outdone itself again, this time with ooey-gooey pumpkin buns. These heavenly confections combine layers of 24-hour brioche with brown sugar, a pumpkin spice glaze, and candied pecan topping. Grab yours while supplies last for $5.25 per bun. 

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

