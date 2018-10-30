Miami's Top Five Halloween Treats

Halloween is tomorrow, but there's still time to get your claws on some festive treats. From candy-corn-topped sundaes to pumpkin flan cheesecake, Miami's purveyors of sweets are dishing up some spooktacular confections. Whether you're looking for the perfect addition to your Halloween party or a gluttonous night in, there are no tricks in these treats.
Breadman Miami. The Hialeah bakery
Cream Parlor. The artisanal ice cream shop known for its ethereal concoctions is scooping up a horror classic with its Children of the Corn cookie sundae. For $6.95, you get a heap of lavender ice cream served on a warm cookie and showered with a selection of candy corn and sugar stars. 8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-534-4180; creamparlor.com.
MdoughW. With just one bite, these bewitching sugar cookies surprise you with an overflow of multicolored confections and sugar skulls. Aptly named, the Halloween
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Magic City Sweets. Embrace your inner child with Magic City Sweet's Cookies and Screams ($7), raw cookie dough enveloped with a hodgepodge of chocolate sandwich cookies, Halloween-themed sprinkles, and white chocolate chips. The best part? Bake your leftovers for the perfect midnight snack. magiccitysweets.com. Delivery available via Uber Eats
The Salty Donut. The vampy Black & Red doughnut combines a charcoal brioche base brimming with raspberry and strawberry jam and a white chocolate glaze. The limited-edition treat will be available on October 30 and 31 for $4. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-925-8126, saltydonut.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!