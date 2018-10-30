Miami's Top Five Halloween Treats

Halloween is tomorrow, but there's still time to get your claws on some festive treats. From candy-corn-topped sundaes to pumpkin flan cheesecake, Miami's purveyors of sweets are dishing up some spooktacular confections. Whether you're looking for the perfect addition to your Halloween party or a gluttonous night in, there are no tricks in these treats.

Breadman Miami. The Hialeah bakery known for its Insta-famous croqueta cake also makes a pumpkin flan cheesecake. The dessert trifecta starts with a layer of creamy pumpkin cheesecake, followed by silky flan and a rich drizzle of caramelo ($5). 5804 W. 20th Ave., Hialeah; 305-273-2362; and 8100 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-265-1348; breadmanmiami.com.

EXPAND Children of the Candy Corn Courtesy of Cream Parlor

Cream Parlor. The artisanal ice cream shop known for its ethereal concoctions is scooping up a horror classic with its Children of the Corn cookie sundae. For $6.95, you get a heap of lavender ice cream served on a warm cookie and showered with a selection of candy corn and sugar stars. 8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-534-4180; creamparlor.com.

Halloween Doughee Piñatas Courtesy of MdoughW

MdoughW. With just one bite, these bewitching sugar cookies surprise you with an overflow of multicolored confections and sugar skulls. Aptly named, the Halloween Doughee Piñatas are $27.95 for a pack of six. mdoughw.com. Delivery available via Uber Eats.

EXPAND Cookies and Screams Courtesy of Magic City Sweets

Magic City Sweets. Embrace your inner child with Magic City Sweet's Cookies and Screams ($7), raw cookie dough enveloped with a hodgepodge of chocolate sandwich cookies, Halloween-themed sprinkles, and white chocolate chips. The best part? Bake your leftovers for the perfect midnight snack. magiccitysweets.com. Delivery available via Uber Eats

EXPAND Courtesy of the Salty Donut

The Salty Donut. The vampy Black & Red doughnut combines a charcoal brioche base brimming with raspberry and strawberry jam and a white chocolate glaze. The limited-edition treat will be available on October 30 and 31 for $4. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-925-8126, saltydonut.com.