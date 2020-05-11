Miami's Six Best Places for Fried Chicken Takeout and Delivery

Put the air fryer away and leave the fried chicken cooking to the pros. For those craving comfort during quarantine, consider a southern-inspired spread courtesy of one of Miami's best fried chicken joints.

From spicy fried chicken sandwiches with sweet jalapeño waffle fries, to a family pack stocked with two-dozen pieces of crispy bird and all the fixings, here are five restaurants offering fried chicken for takeout and delivery.

Fuku's spicy chicken sandwich. Photo by Laine Doss

Fuku 201 SW Second Ave., Miami

The popular fried chicken concept owned by Momofuku's David Chang is offering delivery through Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Postmates. The restaurant, which has no official storefront in Miami, is operating out of a delivery kitchen in downtown. Menu highlights include spicy fried chicken sandwiches, fried chicken bites, and waffle fries with sweet jalapeño seasoning ($4.50 to $12.50).

Joe's Stone Crab Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Joe's Stone Crab 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-0365

The iconic restaurant might be closed for seating, but the full menu is available for pickup only from Joe's from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., including a half fried chicken for under $9. Pair it with a slice of key lime pie and lobster mac and cheese.

Fried chicken sandwiches at Le Chick. Photo courtesy of Le Chick

Le Chick 310 NW 24th St., Miami

786-216-7086

The restaurant is offering takeout via Uber Eats and Postmates as well as curbside pickup from noon to 10 p.m. daily. Enjoy burgers, baby back ribs, and crispy buttermilk fried chicken with spicy maple syrup and homemade ranch sauce ($15).

Comfort in a sub. Publix

Publix Various locations

From an entire golden fried chicken to a dinner for one, Publix's fried chicken is an affordable lifesaver for most people who want fried chicken on the go. The popular supermarket chain also offers its tenders in a sub that's easily shareable. Having one of these bad boys delivered might be just what's needed to put a smile back on your quarantine partner's face ($6.85).

EXPAND Root & Bone is open for takeout and delivery. Photo courtesy of Root & Bone

Root & Bone 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

786-785-1001

Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's Root & Bone is up and running. The restaurant is stocked with sweet tea-brined fried chicken ($19 to $36), pork belly bacon, deviled eggs, and biscuits, which are all available for takeout. Order by calling the restaurant.

EXPAND Chicken and waffles at Yardbird Photo courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-5220

Yardbird is serving its classic Southern fare and bottles of wine and cocktails for pickup. Look out for the fried chicken family pack, which feeds six and includes two dozen pieces of 27-hour brined chicken, mac and cheese, biscuits, and a bottle of wine ($82). Other items include fried chicken biscuits, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, and fried chicken with spiced watermelon ($10 and up).