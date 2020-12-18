Scarpetta Reopening, Santa Sundays, and Other Food Events This Weekend

If you have a sweater that's anywhere near this ugly, free guac awaits you at Tijuana Flats!

This weekend, Scarpetta at the Fontainebleau reopens after COVID-19 closure and Tigertail + Mary hosts a holiday pop-up with six local artisans, including Dade Plant Co. and Miami Donuts. Plus, Phuc Yea celebrates Santa Sundays and Tijuana Flats offers free guac on National Ugly Sweater Day.

EXPAND Get your carb fix at Scarpetta. Photo by Michael Pisarri

Scarpetta Reopens at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Just in time for the holidays, Scarpetta devotees can indulge in their favorites once again when Scarpetta by Scott Conant reopens for dinner on Friday. Enjoy signature menu items like the burrata with heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic pearls; creamy polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms; and Scott Conant's famous spaghetti with tomato and basil. Reopening Friday, December 18, at Scarpetta at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4660; fontainebleau.com.

Get a free side of guac at Tijuana Flats. Courtesy of Tijuana Flats

Wear an Ugly Sweater to Recieve Free Guac at Tijuana Flats

Visit your nearest Tijuana Flats in your ugliest sweater on Friday to receive a free side of guacamole with the purchase of an entrée. The promotion can be redeemed in-store when guests wear their ugly sweaters while dining in or ordering for takeout. The promotion is not valid with any other offer or promotion and is limited to one per check. Friday, December 18 at Tijuana Flats (numerous area locations); tijuanaflats.com.

Tigertail + Mary Genuine Hospitality

Holiday Market at Tigertail + Mary

Stop by Tigertail + Mary in Coconut Grove on Saturday for a curated holiday market experience. A selection of local vendors will set up booths inside and outside of the restaurant, including Dade Plant Co., Miami Donuts, Coquito Cocktail Club, and What's Up Granola. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 19, at Tigertail + Mary, 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-428-2822; tigertailandmary.com.

EXPAND Enjoy holiday cocktails at Phuc Yea, Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Santa Sundays at Phuc Yea

Get into the 2020 holiday spirit every weekend until 2021 commences at Phuc Yea's Santa Sundays. Each week, the restaurant will feature Christmas movies, carols, and secret surprise appearances. Plus, enjoy $12 all-day drink specials, including frozen coquito and the "Drink Up Grinches," a cosmopolitan prepared with spiced cranberry, dry gin, mandarin, and cava. Sundays at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

EXPAND 'Tis coquito season at the Ritz-Carlton Photo courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Order Coquito for the Holidays

'Tis the holiday season — and in Miami, that means celebrating with coquito. Those who attempt to describe the sweet and boozy drink to the uninitiated sometimes describe it as Puerto Rican eggnog. The recipe varies from household to household, but traditionally it's made with coconut cream, condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and a healthy dose of rum. Though no Puerto Rican holiday gathering is complete without a few bottles of the sweet beverage, Miami has adopted coquito as its own, with makers adding flavors like guava, Nutella, and cinnamon to the mix. Others make vegan-friendly versions, while many keep it simple. Bear in mind while ordering that many Miamians who make coquito are small independent businesses, which is to say: Plan in advance and order early. Find your coquito here.