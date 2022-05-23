Support Us

Food Events This Week in Miami: Battle of the Bartenders, Free Ice Cream Cones, and Open Mic Night

May 23, 2022 9:00AM

Raise your tiki mugs, South Florida: The Mai-Kai will return...but first, cocktails!
This week's food and beverage events in Miami include free ice cream cones at Gulfstream Park, Public Square's monthly wine night, a "Burgera & Burgundy" dinner at Time Out Market, and a bartender battle at Veza Sur.

Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge This week Little Liberty joins Vinya Wine for a special dinner at Time Out Market. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LITTLE LIBERTY
Burgers & Burgundy Dinner at Time Out Market

Little Liberty and expert sommelier Allegra Angelo of Vinya Wine have teamed up to host "Burgers & Burgundy," an experiential wine tasting at Time Out Market on Tuesday, May 24. Guests get to try three of Little Liberty’s favorite burgers, paired with Burgundies. This is a casual and fun social hour for adventurous palates and curious drinkers — bring a burger-loving friend and arrive thirsty! Space is limited to 35 guests. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; $45 per person; eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Get a free cone at Häagen Daz at Gulfstream Park Village. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HÄAGEN DAZ AND GULFSTREAM PARK VILLAGE
Free Cone Day at Gulfstream

Calling all ice cream lovers! Free Cone Day is back only at Gulfstream Park Village. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at Häagen-Dazs. From 4 to 7 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy one free cone with the ice cream flavor of their choice. Additionally, Gulfstream Park Village will be hosting an afternoon of free entertainment featuring an interactive DJ, face painting, and an all-new Encanto character show in the Village Center. In past events, Häagen-Dazs at Gulfstream Park Village has served over 5,700 scoops and was the number one store in the country to participate in Free Cone Day. This year, the Gulfstream Park shop is the only store to offer this exciting promotion and invites customers to enjoy summer’s upcoming arrival with a sweet and refreshing treat. 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach.
click to enlarge Join Public Square this week for the latest installment of its monthly wine night. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GROVE BAY HOSPITALITY
Public Square Wine Night

The last Wednesday of each month means it's the return of Public Square's monthly wine night, where guests can sample a rotating selection of wines while indulging in light bites and listening to the smooth sounds of a live jazz band. The event typically features four different types of wines, paired with complementing eats like filet mignon bites. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at  6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables.$50 per person; register at eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Bartenders will make beer cocktails at Veza Sur. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VEZA SUR
Battle of the Bartenders at Veza Sur

It’s officially mango season in Miami, and Veza Sur is celebrating by hosting “Battle of the Bartenders,” its Mangolandia-themed bartender showdown. During the event, some of Miami’s favorite bartenders will battle it out to see who can make the tastiest Mangolandia-infused beer cocktail. They'll be competing for a chance to win a $500 cash prize, and have their cocktail featured at the brewery for one month, and patrons who are there for the show get to decide the winner. Hosted by Gio Gutierrez, otherwise known as @ChatChowTV, Battle of the Bartenders will give the floor to six local mixologists as they put their skills to the test by creating a custom beer cocktail. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 25  at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com.
click to enlarge Make a date for drinks with your pup. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WESTIN FORT LAUDERDALE
Tail Waggin' Terrace at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach

The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is launching Tail Waggin’ Terrace, a dog-centered monthly series that kicks off on Thursday, May 26, on the Tequila Terrace at the property’s signature restaurant Lona Cocina & Tequileria. Attend sunset Yappy Hour, pamper your pet with puppy playdates and complimentary puptails and sample treats made using pet-safe ingredients. Humans get to enjoy photo ops and specialty-themed cocktails for $12. A portion of sales from those cocktails benefit Animal Aid, a local nonprofit adoption center and clinic. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Lona’s Tequila Terrace; 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; marriott.com.
click to enlarge Pick up some Mai-Kai cocktails to-go this week. - PHOTO BY LAINE DOSS
Tiki Cocktail Sale at the Mai Kai

Forget beer on Memorial Day. Why not tiki cocktails? Rather than make your own, pick up a gallon or quart to-go at Fort Lauderdale's own tiki hideaway, the Mai Kai. The long-standing tiki-centric establishment will be offering three of its most famous cocktails to-go for pickup May 26-28. Call 954-646-8975 to place your order and pick up at the valet stand on Thursday, May 26, or Friday, May 27, between 4 and 6 p.m., or Saturday, May 28, between 10 a.m and noon. (Arrangements can be made for other pick-up times.) 3599 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-563-3272; maikai.com.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

