Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Hello Kitty Truck Returns, Chinese New Year Celebration, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

February 4, 2022 8:00AM

The Hello Kitty truck returns to Miami Saturday!
The Hello Kitty truck returns to Miami Saturday! Photo courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
This weekend, the Hello Kitty truck kicks off its 2022 East Coast tour by rolling back into Miami, and J. Wakefield Brewing releases a new paella-inspired beer with chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak & Bar. Plus, celebrate Chinese New Year in Coconut Grove with music, performances, and bites.
click to enlarge Don't miss the Hello Kitty Truck at Aventura Mall. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK
Don't miss the Hello Kitty Truck at Aventura Mall.
Photo courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Aventura Mall

Now in its eighth year, the mobile Hello Kitty Cafe will kick off its 2022 East Coast tour by rolling back into Miami on Saturday, bringing a new batch of desserts, drinks, souvenirs, and limited-edition collectibles. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the food-and-collectibles truck will be parked outside Aventura Mall near the Slide Tower. Onboard, new items include branded lavender T-shirts, Hello Kitty canvas totes, and hand-decorated cookie sets, among other goodies. The truck has implemented various COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing markers, frequent disinfecting, and contactless transactions. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 5, at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; sanrio.com.
click to enlarge Happy Lunar New Year! - PHOTO BY DARAKERO_F VIA FLICKR
Happy Lunar New Year!
Photo by DaraKero_F via Flickr

Coconut Grove Chinese New Year Celebration

For those looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year in South Florida, chef Eleanor Hoh is behind Coconut Grove's first-ever Chinese New Year celebration. The event kicks off on Saturday with a traditional Lion Dance taking place on Fuller Street and musical performances. As for food, visit seven different Coconut Grove restaurants that represent the many flavors of Asia. They include Duck ‘N Sum, Minty Z, Atchana’s Homegrown Thai, Sushi Garage, Bombay Darbar, Saffron At Grove, and Varsol by Akashi. Food can be enjoyed at the restaurants or taken to the lantern garden on Fuller Street, where picnic tables will be set up. Attendees will also receive their own piece of good fortune in the form of red packets — some of which will contain discounts or gift certificates for local Coconut Grove businesses. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 5, along Fuller Street in Coconut Grove. Admission is free and RSVPs are encouraged through Eventbrite.
click to enlarge J.Wakefield Brewing has partnered with chef Aaron Brooks of EDGE Steak & Bar. - PHOTO COURTESY OF J. WAKEFIELD BREWING
J.Wakefield Brewing has partnered with chef Aaron Brooks of EDGE Steak & Bar.
Photo courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

Paella-Inspired Beer With Chef Aaron Brooks at J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing will release a new paella-inspired beer with chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak & Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami. Socorrat — a term that describes the crunchy rice that forms at the bottom of a paella pan — is a 4.2 percent ABV rice lager, brewed using Calasparra rice, saffron, and lemon. The beer is a collaboration between the J. Wakefield brew team and Brooks, who traditionally prepares a massive paella at the WakeFest Invitational, J. Wakefield’s anniversary party and annual international beer festival (which returns April 9, 2022, in Miami). This weekend, Socorrat will be released at a special first-pour party at J. Wakefield on Sunday. Chef Brooks will be on hand to cook one of his massive paellas from noon until the paella is sold out. Four packs of 16-ounce cans will be available for purchase for $15 in the JWB taproom, while supplies last. After the release party, Socorrat will be available on draft at both the JWB taproom and Edge Steak & Bar. Sunday, February 6, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Edge Steak & Bar, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-381-3190; edgesteakandbar.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami by Dummies

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation