Hello Kitty Truck Returns, Chinese New Year Celebration, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, the Hello Kitty truck kicks off its 2022 East Coast tour by rolling back into Miami, and J. Wakefield Brewing releases a new paella-inspired beer with chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak & Bar. Plus, celebrate Chinese New Year in Coconut Grove with music, performances, and bites.
Don't miss the Hello Kitty Truck at Aventura Mall.
Photo courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Aventura Mall
Now in its eighth year, the mobile Hello Kitty Cafe will kick off its 2022 East Coast tour by rolling back into Miami on Saturday, bringing a new batch of desserts, drinks, souvenirs, and limited-edition collectibles. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the food-and-collectibles truck will be parked outside Aventura Mall near the Slide Tower. Onboard, new items include branded lavender T-shirts, Hello Kitty canvas totes, and hand-decorated cookie sets, among other goodies. The truck has implemented various COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing markers, frequent disinfecting, and contactless transactions. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 5, at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; sanrio.com.
Happy Lunar New Year!
Photo by DaraKero_F via Flickr
Coconut Grove Chinese New Year Celebration
For those looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year in South Florida
, chef Eleanor Hoh is behind Coconut Grove's first-ever Chinese New Year celebration. The event kicks off on Saturday with a traditional Lion Dance taking place on Fuller Street and musical performances. As for food, visit seven different Coconut Grove restaurants that represent the many flavors of Asia. They include Duck ‘N Sum, Minty Z, Atchana’s Homegrown Thai, Sushi Garage, Bombay Darbar, Saffron At Grove, and Varsol by Akashi. Food can be enjoyed at the restaurants or taken to the lantern garden on Fuller Street, where picnic tables will be set up. Attendees will also receive their own piece of good fortune in the form of red packets — some of which will contain discounts or gift certificates for local Coconut Grove businesses. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 5, along Fuller Street in Coconut Grove. Admission is free and RSVPs are encouraged through Eventbrite.
J.Wakefield Brewing has partnered with chef Aaron Brooks of EDGE Steak & Bar.
Photo courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing
Paella-Inspired Beer With Chef Aaron Brooks at J. Wakefield Brewing
J. Wakefield Brewing will release a new paella-inspired beer with chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak & Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami. Socorrat — a term that describes the crunchy rice that forms at the bottom of a paella pan — is a 4.2 percent ABV rice lager, brewed using Calasparra rice, saffron, and lemon. The beer is a collaboration between the J. Wakefield brew team and Brooks, who traditionally prepares a massive paella at the WakeFest Invitational, J. Wakefield’s anniversary party and annual international beer festival (which returns April 9, 2022, in Miami). This weekend, Socorrat will be released at a special first-pour party at J. Wakefield on Sunday. Chef Brooks will be on hand to cook one of his massive paellas from noon until the paella is sold out. Four packs of 16-ounce cans will be available for purchase for $15 in the JWB taproom, while supplies last. After the release party, Socorrat will be available on draft at both the JWB taproom and Edge Steak & Bar. Sunday, February 6, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Edge Steak & Bar, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-381-3190; edgesteakandbar.com.