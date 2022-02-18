Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Bottomless Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

February 18, 2022 8:00AM

Brunch at Strawberry Moon.
Brunch at Strawberry Moon. Photo courtesy of Strawberry Moon
This Presidents Day weekend, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns with chef-driven programming, and Strawberry Moon launches bottomless brunch. Plus, Pop Up Grocer takes over Wynwood with mocktails, cocktails, and a lineup of buzzy grocery products.
click to enlarge Coconut Grove Arts Festival - PHOTO COURTESY OF COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVAL
Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Photo courtesy of Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Kitchen Combat at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Taking place during this weekend's Coconut Grove Arts Festival, this friendly competition among Miami's food and drink leaders will highlight the best of the area's restaurants and bars. Curated by Anthony Nader of 52Chefs, participating restaurants include Barracudas, Duck N Sum, Jaguar, Kush, Minty Z, Taurus, The Last Carrot, and The Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove, among others. Whether it’s fresh ceviche, pork bao buns, or shakes, there will be five “food fights” and cooking demos on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for a total of fifteen opportunities to see South Florida’s chefs in person and sample their cuisine. The winner will be awarded the "Golden Coconut." Saturday, February 19, through Monday, February 21, at 2700 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; cgaf.com. Tickets cost $20 to $149.
click to enlarge Pop Up Grocer will offer free cocktails and mocktails on Friday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF POP UP GROCER
Pop Up Grocer will offer free cocktails and mocktails on Friday.
Photo courtesy of Pop Up Grocer

Mocktails & Cocktails Hosted by Pop Up Grocer in Wynwood

Pop Up Grocer will host a "Mocktails & Cocktails" event with Miami bartender and foodie, Gio Gutierrez of ChatChowTV. Pop Up Grocer is a traveling grocery store, stocked with all of the buzziest new products, and they’ve set up shop in Wynwood through February 27. The event is free and open to the public—so show up, sip and shop. Gio will create his own mocktails and cocktails with Havana Club rum as well as dynamic non-alcoholic drinks mixers. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 18, at 171 NW 23rd St., Miami; popupgrocer.co.
click to enlarge The patio at Shuckers - PHOTO COURTESY OF SHUCKERS WATERFRONT GRILL
The patio at Shuckers
Photo courtesy of Shuckers Waterfront Grill

Shuckers Launches Weekend Brunch

Miami favorite Shuckers Waterfront Bar and Grill, is now serving weekend brunch. Starting this weekend, enjoy dishes like steak and eggs ($20), rum-vanilla French toast ($16), a smoked salmon plate ($18), avocado toast ($14), and more. Shuckers is also serving unlimited mimosas, bloody marys, and frosé ($29) during brunch. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 1819 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 305-866-1570; bestwesternonthebay.com.
click to enlarge Strawberry Moon is the poolside restaurant at Pharrell Williams' and David Grutman's Goodtime Hotel. - PHOTO COURTESY OF STRAWBERRY MOON
Strawberry Moon is the poolside restaurant at Pharrell Williams' and David Grutman's Goodtime Hotel.
Photo courtesy of Strawberry Moon

Bottomless Brunch at Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel has launched a bottomless brunch beverage program ($36 per person) served every Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include rosé and mimosas on the bottomless menu, paired with the restaurant's brunch specialties, including chocolate babka French toast, Moroccan shakshuka, avocado toast, and falafel Benedict, among others. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 785-745-8050; strawberrymoonmiami.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
iJourno

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation