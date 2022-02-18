Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Bottomless Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Coconut Grove Arts Festival Photo courtesy of Coconut Grove Arts Festival

This Presidents Day weekend, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns with chef-driven programming, and Strawberry Moon launches bottomless brunch. Plus, Pop Up Grocer takes over Wynwood with mocktails, cocktails, and a lineup of buzzy grocery products.Taking place during this weekend's Coconut Grove Arts Festival, this friendly competition among Miami's food and drink leaders will highlight the best of the area's restaurants and bars. Curated by Anthony Nader of 52Chefs, participating restaurants include Barracudas, Duck N Sum, Jaguar, Kush, Minty Z, Taurus, The Last Carrot, and The Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove, among others. Whether it’s fresh ceviche, pork bao buns, or shakes, there will be five “food fights” and cooking demos on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for a total of fifteen opportunities to see South Florida’s chefs in person and sample their cuisine. The winner will be awarded the "Golden Coconut."Pop Up Grocer will host a "Mocktails & Cocktails" event with Miami bartender and foodie, Gio Gutierrez of ChatChowTV. Pop Up Grocer is a traveling grocery store, stocked with all of the buzziest new products, and they’ve set up shop in Wynwood through February 27. The event is free and open to the public—so show up, sip and shop. Gio will create his own mocktails and cocktails with Havana Club rum as well as dynamic non-alcoholic drinks mixers.Miami favorite Shuckers Waterfront Bar and Grill, is now serving weekend brunch. Starting this weekend, enjoy dishes like steak and eggs ($20), rum-vanilla French toast ($16), a smoked salmon plate ($18), avocado toast ($14), and more. Shuckers is also serving unlimited mimosas, bloody marys, and frosé ($29) during brunch.Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel has launched a bottomless brunch beverage program ($36 per person) served every Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include rosé and mimosas on the bottomless menu, paired with the restaurant's brunch specialties, including chocolate babka French toast, Moroccan shakshuka, avocado toast, and falafel Benedict, among others.