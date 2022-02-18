Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Bottomless Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This Presidents Day weekend, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns with chef-driven programming, and Strawberry Moon launches bottomless brunch. Plus, Pop Up Grocer takes over Wynwood with mocktails, cocktails, and a lineup of buzzy grocery products.
Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Photo courtesy of Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Kitchen Combat at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Taking place during this weekend's Coconut Grove Arts Festival, this friendly competition among Miami's food and drink leaders will highlight the best of the area's restaurants and bars. Curated by Anthony Nader of 52Chefs, participating restaurants include Barracudas, Duck N Sum, Jaguar, Kush, Minty Z, Taurus, The Last Carrot, and The Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove, among others. Whether it’s fresh ceviche, pork bao buns, or shakes, there will be five “food fights” and cooking demos on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for a total of fifteen opportunities to see South Florida’s chefs in person and sample their cuisine. The winner will be awarded the "Golden Coconut." Saturday, February 19, through Monday, February 21, at 2700 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; cgaf.com. Tickets cost $20 to $149.
Pop Up Grocer will offer free cocktails and mocktails on Friday.
Photo courtesy of Pop Up Grocer
Mocktails & Cocktails Hosted by Pop Up Grocer in Wynwood
Pop Up Grocer will host a "Mocktails & Cocktails" event with Miami bartender and foodie, Gio Gutierrez of ChatChowTV. Pop Up Grocer is a traveling grocery store, stocked with all of the buzziest new products, and they’ve set up shop in Wynwood through February 27. The event is free and open to the public—so show up, sip and shop. Gio will create his own mocktails and cocktails with Havana Club rum as well as dynamic non-alcoholic drinks mixers. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 18, at 171 NW 23rd St., Miami; popupgrocer.co.
The patio at Shuckers
Photo courtesy of Shuckers Waterfront Grill
Shuckers Launches Weekend Brunch
Miami favorite Shuckers Waterfront Bar and Grill, is now serving weekend brunch. Starting this weekend, enjoy dishes like steak and eggs ($20), rum-vanilla French toast ($16), a smoked salmon plate ($18), avocado toast ($14), and more. Shuckers is also serving unlimited mimosas, bloody marys, and frosé ($29) during brunch. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 1819 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 305-866-1570; bestwesternonthebay.com.
Strawberry Moon is the poolside restaurant at Pharrell Williams' and David Grutman's Goodtime Hotel.
Photo courtesy of Strawberry Moon
Bottomless Brunch at Strawberry Moon
Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel has launched a bottomless brunch beverage program ($36 per person) served every Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include rosé and mimosas on the bottomless menu, paired with the restaurant's brunch specialties, including chocolate babka French toast, Moroccan shakshuka, avocado toast, and falafel Benedict, among others. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 785-745-8050; strawberrymoonmiami.com.