The Most Festive Food and Drink Events in Miami 2021

click to enlarge Holiday-themed pop-up bars are sprouting up across South Florida. Photo by Melissa Hom

Holiday-Themed Bar Pop-Ups

Riverfront Holiday Village at the Wharf

Miracle on 68th Street

This month, the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is hosting its second annual Miracle on 68th Street, a Santa-tastic soirée designed to spread holiday cheer. Guests of all ages can enjoy live musical performances from Ben Beal and Tom Kitek, a holiday ornament-making workshop with Maker Monkey Workshop, socially distanced family (or pet) photos with Santa and his elves, letter-to-Santa writing, a holiday coquito tasting, and cookie and cupcake decorating. Workshops and photos cost $5 per person, and tickets for the featured activities can be purchased at the event. Entrance is free with an unwrapped toy donation.

click to enlarge The Wharf's Fort Lauderdale and Miami locations offer a special holiday happy hour nightly from 4 to 7 p.m. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Santa Saturdays at Shooters

Fort Lauderdale Winterfest Boat Parade

Cupcake Decorating at The Lincoln Eatery

click to enlarge The InterContinental Miami hosts its Holiday Marketplace this month. Photo courtesy of the InterContinental Miami

Holiday Marketplace at the InterContinental Miami

Spanish Marie & The Brewer's Carb Stone

Despite our year-round tropical vibes, South Florida is still home to plenty of Christmas celebrations. When winter weather and crackling fires aren't readily available, nothing says "happy holidays" in Miami quite like a cup of coquito, festive-themed tipple, or a cookie decorating class.If you're looking for a few fun new ways to deck the halls this December with a foodie twist, look no further than these holiday-themed events to eat and drink your way into the new year.Events are listed chronologically by starting date; some take place over multiple days, so be sure to double-check.Experience the holiday season with one or more holiday-themed cocktail pop-ups that are springing up across South Florida. If you're longing for winter weather drinks — minus the chill — consider bellying up to these temporary bar experiences for some nostalgic imbibing. Whether it's the national Miracle Bar pop-ups in Miami, Doral, and Delray Beach or the Hanukkah-inspired one at Kush Hialeah, there are plenty of ways to toast to the season in the Magic City this year. Here's your list for getting naughty this holiday season.The Wharf Miami and the Wharf Fort Lauderdale will bring cheer to each city's waterfront strip during a monthlong seasonal celebration. Expect plenty of over-the-top holiday décor (think 500,000 holiday lights and oversize decorations), a dynamic daily happy hour where mules, mojitos, and margaritas start at $4 and go up $1 every hour from 4 to 7 p.m., a menu of specialty holiday cocktails available on Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to close, and a toy drive benefiting Kristi House on Thursday, December 9, and another benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade on Friday, December 10.During Saturday brunches in the month of December from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa Claus will pay a visit, posing for pictures and taking gift requests.Sure, New York has the Macy's Day parade, but Fort Lauderdale has the Winterfest Boat Parade. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, with brightly decorated boats winding their way from Stranahan House in downtown Fort Lauderdale, traveling east along the New River to the Intracoastal Waterway as it continues north to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach. There are several restaurants along the route that are hosting watch parties.This month, celebrate the holiday season the old-fashioned way with homemade treats. The Lincoln Eatery's Café des Fleurs will host its own holiday macaroon and cupcake decorating workshop. Participants will be able to practice professional techniques and tricks for decorating French macaroons and holiday cupcakes. At the end of the workshop, guests can take Instagrammable photos with their creations against the café’s flower-covered backdrop.Marvel in Miami’s own winter wonderland this year with the InterContinental Miami's Holiday Marketplace. The village-style pop-up will offer holiday treats for sale — hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, hot toddies, candy, and more. A pop-up Santa’s workshop will be located in the property’s Grove Ballroom, featuring a holly-jolly meet and greet with Santa Claus from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17, Saturday, December 18, and again on Christmas Eve. In addition, kids can indulge in "Breakfast with Santa" from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 19, at the hotel's restaurant, Ole.Enter the world of wizarding at Spanish Marie when this Harry Potter-inspired seasonal event takes over the brewery. The family- and dog-friendly weekend will include specialty release beers, live entertainment, games, and holiday-themed décor inside the Spanish Marie beer garden taproom and speakeasy next door.