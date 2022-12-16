The Best Christmas Treats in Miami

click to enlarge You won't find sewing supplies in these cookie tins from Chug's Diner. Ariete Hospitality Group photo

Chug's Diner 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-353-2940

chugsdiner.com

Coquito is delicious, but it's even better fried at Dos Croquetas. Dos Croquetas photo

Dos Croquetas 10505 SW 40th St., Miami

305-912-3672

doscroquetas.com

Have a slice of cafecito pie to fuel your holiday season. Fireman Derek's Bake Shop photo

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Various locations

firemandereks.com

Gift the chocolate lover in your life a chocolate ornament from Garcia Nevett. Garcia Nevett photo

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami 7312 Red Rd., Miami

305-749-0506

garcianevett.com

Impress Santa with a plate of Night Owl cookies. Night Owl Cookies photo

Night Owl Cookies Various locations

nightowlcookieco.com

Indulge in one of Salt & Straw's many festive flavors. Salt & Straw photo

Salt & Straw Various locations

saltandstraw.com

Egg nog cinnamon rolls were made for Christmas morning. Courtesy of The Salty

The Salty Various locations

saltydonut.com

The holidays in Miami hit a little differently.In the Magic City, you'll find sand instead of snow and Santa is likely to wear sunglasses and lead flamingoes on his sleigh.But what we lack in seasonal variation, we make up for in holiday treats. From boozy coquito bites to gingerbread ice cream, the city's purveyors of sweets are bringing holiday cheer one bite at a time.Chances are you've opened a Royal Dansk cookie tin only to be disappointed by grandma's sewing kit. But on December 24 and 25, Chug's Diner is righting those childhood wrongs by filling those nostalgic blue canisters with holiday cookies. The assortment includes one of each flavor: triple chocolate chip, pecan blondie, fudge, pumpkin cheesecake, Miami Milano, holiday Dunkaroo, and sesame-tahini shortbread. A limited supply will be available at the pastry window on a first-come, first-served basis for $30 for each tin.Your favorite holiday drink gets upgraded at Dos Croquetas with its crispy coquito bites ($7.99). Blended with coconut cream, condensed milk, and Bacardi rum, then showered with cinnamon sugar and coconut flakes, these sumptuous morsels areapproved. Please note these boozy bites are for those 21 and over. Order in-store or preorder online for pickup throughout December.Miami runs on Cuban coffee, so a cafecito pie from Fireman Derek's is an obvious choice for your holiday dessert table. Infused with espresso, this caffeinated treat is topped with a heap of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon to keep you fueled until the New Year. While the shop isn't taking preorders, you can order online for pick up or delivery until December 24 on the website. A whole pie costs $41.Garcia Nevett brings your holiday dreams to life with edible ornaments. Each ornament is hand-painted and crafted with 60 percent dark Venezuelan chocolate. Crack the decoration open, and you'll discover three crunchy caramels as an added Christmas surprise. Ornaments are available in-store only for $19 each.If you want to upgrade Santa's cookie plate, head to Night Owl Cookies. We recommend the "Sugar Daddy" ($3.74), a massive sugar cookie made from Night Owl's signature dough, generously layered with red sugar crystals. Pair it with the "Red Velvet" ($3.84) stuffed with cheesecake filling, topped with cream cheese drizzle and a graham cracker crumble to wow the elves too.The holidays are in full swing at Salt & Straw, with five seasonal flavors sure to bring you cheer. For cookie lovers, opt for the gingerbread cookie dough, a spicy mixture of molasses cookie butter and house-baked gingerbread folded into a rum royal ice cream, or the "Great Cookie Swap," where snickerdoodles and berry thumbprint cookies are blended into a velvety coconut cream base. Other flavors include peppermint cocoa, almond brittle with salted ganache, and "Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog" — a boozy recipe of creamy 'nog custard and Teremana Reposado tequila inspired by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's holiday alter ego "Dwanta Claus." So grab a scoop (starting at $6.50) or a pint in-store ($12.50). Get all five flavors for $85 online with Salt & Straw's Holiday Series pack throughout December.Christmas morning calls for eggnog cinnamon rolls from the Salty. Each layer is stuffed with eggnog custard and topped with a cream cheese glaze ($4.35). Patrons can also indulge with a "Santa's Sugar Cookie" doughnut ($4.95) — a 24-hour brioche base adorned with a cookie batter glaze and a sugar cookie crumble. As for Hanukkah, the beloved doughnut shop is baking up sufganiyot, a traditional Jewish doughnut filled with strawberry jam covered in powdered sugar ($3.75). All holiday items will be available for walk-in orders and on delivery platforms (Door Dash & Uber Eats) from December 19 through December 24.