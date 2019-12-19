Five Best Miami 2019 Christmas Pies

As we inch closer towards the busy holiday season, it's impossible to not think of the amazing food that comes with it.

Every year, sweet pies make for an essential part of our festivities. But if you can't make one, don't fret - local shops are rolling out scrumptious seasonal options that will take you straight back to your childhood, when your home was filled with the aroma and flavors of the delightful confections your parents pulled out of the oven.

Check out the best five Miami pie options below. They are guaranteed crowd-pleasers and your guests will keep digging in until there isn't a crumb left. Preorders are highly recommended.

Bachour 2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables

It's not often that dessert will stop you on your tracks, but one look at pastry chef Antonio Bachour's eye-catching Buche de Noel and your guests will wonder if they are really made to eat. Bachour's edible creations this season come with weather-fitting tropical twists in fillings of coconut and strawberry or chocolate and passion fruit. Each 8.5-inch log can feed a six- to an eight-person crowd ($55 each). Preorders accepted until Dec. 23.

Fireman Derek's 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami

To celebrate the merriest time of the year, Fireman Derek’s is offering two festive pie options. If you love all things coffee, try the cafecito option - made with a signature oatmeal crust and a filling of salted caramel infused with freshly ground espresso crowned with whipped cream and cinnamon powder. For candy cane fans, the shop is rolling out an Oreo crust layered with chocolate ganache, a minty no-bake cheesecake filling, and white chocolate chips crowned with crushed candy canes ($38 each). Both pies are also available whole or by the slice and as a “pie shake,” an ice cream-based milkshake with an entire slice of pie added to it ($9.50). Available through January 2020.

Moises Bakery 7310 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Putting together a table of Latin-American desserts this holiday? Head to Moises Bakery for delectable Venezuelan treats, including the country's classic Christmas torta negra, packing a delicious taste of almonds, nuts, prunes, black raisins, candied fruit, and dates and nuts marinated in orange liqueur and brandy or rum ($15). Other top picks are bolo rei, a round-shaped sweet cake decorated with slices of colored crystallized or candied fruit ($12), and a yule log made with cream of coconut and eggs and biscuit bathed in liqueur and covered with meringue ($15). Preorders for Christmas can be placed by December 21. Desserts will be available through December.

Pink Pie 170 NW 26th St., Miami

Jazz up your Christmas decoration with an ornamental version of Pink Pie's miniature confections this season. The sweet treats are sold in a clear individual box with a ribbon and ornament hook, in flavors of gingerbread, pistachio, Oreo Nutella, and S'mores ($5 each). Enjoying the festivities at someone else's home? Bring along an assortment of the shop's mini pies to sweeten your visit. Options include vegan dulce de leche and coconut, red velvet cake, pistachio, and key lime. Seasonal specials include gingerbread with cookie butter and ginger cream filling topped with 24k edible gold and mini gingerbread man, and a chocolate peppermint festooned with crushed peppermint candy and candy cane sprinkles for an extra frosty crunch. A box of one dozen pies costs $32. Order yours by December 21. Pink Pie will be closed Christmas Day, so pick up your pies by Tuesday, December 24. Delivery also available.



Sagrado Cafe 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

For the holidays, this Downtown Miami cafe is whipping up a special Brazilian take on panettone for chocolate lovers. Sagrado's two-in-one Naked Chocotone will fuse Italy's quintessential festive sweet bread with Brazilian brigadeiro fudge, toasted almond, and Valhrona dark chocolate ($69). The eatery has also added a tart and sweet key lime meringue pie to its menu, made with sucrée dough filled with lime mousse and crowned with meringue. A six-inch pie costs $49 and an eight-inch, $69. The last day to place an order is December 21 for a December 24 pickup.