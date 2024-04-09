 Miami Zitz Sum Restaurant Brings Back No Name Chinese for One Night | Miami New Times
Zitz Sum to Bring Back South Miami's No Name Chinese for 4/20

Fan-favorite Chinese restaurant No Name Chinese is coming back for one night only at Zitz Sum in Coral Gables with its original team
April 9, 2024
No Name Chinese is popping up for one night only thanks to Zitz Sum.
No Name Chinese is popping up for one night only thanks to Zitz Sum. Photo by Ginger Monteleone
Long before Miami had a slew of high-end Asian eateries, AKA before Lucky Cat and Mila, to name a few, there was one homegrown fan favorite in a little corner of South Miami called No Name Chinese. The restaurant, helmed by Pablo Zitzmann of Zitz Sum in Coral Gables, opened its doors back in 2017.

Although No Name Chinese was an instant hit, it closed down two years later, in May 2019. But thanks to Zitzmann, the restaurant is resurrecting for one night only on April 20 at Zitz Sum in Coral Gables. (Yes, on the 4/20. Just in time for certain Miamians to get some major munchies.) Coincidentally, this date is the anniversary of when it first opened.

In its heyday, No Name Chinese was a special spot in South Miami. “Though I’m Colombian-born, I had a good amount of Asian cooking experience under my belt. So, when Heath Porter [Miami wine-o and restauranteur] approached me to open No Name Chinese, I knew I couldn’t turn it down,” says Zitzmann about his experience opening it.
click to enlarge A chicken dish in a blue bowl
The "Chicken Oysters" from the former No Name Chinese restaurant in South Miami
Photo by Ginger Monteleone
The restaurant served creative Chinese dishes, like Hong Kong French toast and kung pao Chicken, a dish so good Zitzmann beat Bobby Flay with it when he competed in Flay's namesake Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay. When the restaurant closed in 2019, it was a shock to the local community, as Miamians far and wide truly enjoyed it. “Closing No Name was a really difficult time in my career," he says. "It was the first kitchen I found my voice in as a cook."

Thankfully, as the saying goes, when one door closes, another door opens. It was at No Name Chinese that Zitzmann began conceptualizing what would eventually become Zitz Sum, his wildly successful Asian-inspired restaurant that opened in 2021. It has since earned him multiple James Beard Award nominations and a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation in 2022. “Ever since we opened Zitz Sum, guests have been asking about No Name Chinese. They’ll request a lot of the dishes. So, I wanted to bring it back on 4/20, which is Zitz Sum’s anniversary,” adds Zitzmann.
click to enlarge A shrimp dish with green garnish
Spicy shrimp from the former No Name Chinese in South Miami
Photo by Ginger Monteleone
At the pop-up at Zitz Sum, guests can expect a tasting menu full of No Name Chinese classics, like smashed cucumbers, turnip cake, beef and broccoli, and one of No Name Chinese's most popular dishes, the "Angry Dumplings," which are spicy. Some of the former team members from No Name Chinese will even be back on April 20 to celebrate the occasion. Former general manager and local sommelier Ray Sholes will also be in attendance, pouring expertly paired wine for an additional $45 per person.

If you were a fan of No Name Chinese way back then, the night promises to be a delectable treat with a side of Miami nostalgia. Those new to the restaurant will surely be begging chef Zitzmann to permanently put the "Angry Dumplings" on the Zitz Sum menu.

No Name Chinese at Zitz Sum. Saturday, April 20, at 396 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables. Tickets can be purchased via sevenrooms.com.
