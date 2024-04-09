Zitz Sum to Bring Back South Miami's No Name Chinese for 4/20

Long before Miami had a slew of high-end Asian eateries, AKA before Lucky Cat and Mila, to name a few, there was one homegrown fan favorite in a little corner of South Miami called No Name Chinese. The restaurant, helmed by Pablo Zitzmann of Zitz Sum in Coral Gables, opened its doors back in 2017.
Although No Name Chinese was an instant hit, it closed down two years later, in May 2019. But thanks to Zitzmann, the restaurant is resurrecting for one night only on April 20 at Zitz Sum in Coral Gables. (Yes, on the 4/20. Just in time for certain Miamians to get some major munchies.) Coincidentally, this date is the anniversary of when it first opened.
In its heyday, No Name Chinese was a special spot in South Miami. “Though I’m Colombian-born, I had a good amount of Asian cooking experience under my belt. So, when Heath Porter [Miami wine-o and restauranteur] approached me to open No Name Chinese, I knew I couldn’t turn it down,” says Zitzmann about his experience opening it.
Thankfully, as the saying goes, when one door closes, another door opens. It was at No Name Chinese that Zitzmann began conceptualizing what would eventually become Zitz Sum, his wildly successful Asian-inspired restaurant that opened in 2021. It has since earned him multiple James Beard Award nominations and a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation in 2022. “Ever since we opened Zitz Sum, guests have been asking about No Name Chinese. They’ll request a lot of the dishes. So, I wanted to bring it back on 4/20, which is Zitz Sum’s anniversary,” adds Zitzmann.
If you were a fan of No Name Chinese way back then, the night promises to be a delectable treat with a side of Miami nostalgia. Those new to the restaurant will surely be begging chef Zitzmann to permanently put the "Angry Dumplings" on the Zitz Sum menu.
No Name Chinese at Zitz Sum. Saturday, April 20, at 396 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables. Tickets can be purchased via sevenrooms.com.