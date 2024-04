Zitz Sum to Bring Back South Miami's No Name Chinese for 4/20

click to enlarge The "Chicken Oysters" from the former No Name Chinese restaurant in South Miami Photo by Ginger Monteleone

click to enlarge Spicy shrimp from the former No Name Chinese in South Miami Photo by Ginger Monteleone

Long before Miami had a slew of high-end Asian eateries, AKA before Lucky Cat and Mila, to name a few, there was one homegrown fan favorite in a little corner of South Miami called No Name Chinese . The restaurant, helmed by Pablo Zitzmann of Zitz Sum in Coral Gables, opened its doors back in 2017.Although No Name Chinese was an instant hit, it closed down two years later, in May 2019. But thanks to Zitzmann, the restaurant is resurrecting for one night only on April 20 at Zitz Sum in Coral Gables. (Yes, on4/20. Just in time for certain Miamians to get some major munchies.) Coincidentally, this date is the anniversary of when it first opened.In its heyday, No Name Chinese was a special spot in South Miami . “Though I’m Colombian-born, I had a good amount of Asian cooking experience under my belt. So, when Heath Porter [Miami wine-o and restauranteur] approached me to open No Name Chinese, I knew I couldn’t turn it down,” says Zitzmann about his experience opening it.The restaurant served creative Chinese dishes, like Hong Kong French toast and kung pao Chicken, a dish so good Zitzmann beat Bobby Flay with it when he competed in Flay's namesake Food Network show,. When the restaurant closed in 2019, it was a shock to the local community, as Miamians far and wide truly enjoyed it. “Closing No Name was a really difficult time in my career," he says. "It was the first kitchen I found my voice in as a cook."Thankfully, as the saying goes, when one door closes, another door opens. It was at No Name Chinese that Zitzmann began conceptualizing what would eventually become Zitz Sum, his wildly successful Asian-inspired restaurant that opened in 2021. It has since earned him multiple James Beard Award nominations and a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation in 2022 . “Ever since we opened Zitz Sum, guests have been asking about No Name Chinese. They’ll request a lot of the dishes. So, I wanted to bring it back on 4/20, which is Zitz Sum’s anniversary,” adds Zitzmann.At the pop-up at Zitz Sum, guests can expect a tasting menu full of No Name Chinese classics, like smashed cucumbers, turnip cake, beef and broccoli, and one of No Name Chinese's most popular dishes, the "Angry Dumplings," which are spicy. Some of the former team members from No Name Chinese will even be back on April 20 to celebrate the occasion. Former general manager and local sommelier Ray Sholes will also be in attendance, pouring expertly paired wine for an additional $45 per person.If you were a fan of No Name Chinese way back then, the night promises to be a delectable treat with a side of Miami nostalgia. Those new to the restaurant will surely be begging chef Zitzmann to permanently put the "Angry Dumplings" on the Zitz Sum menu.