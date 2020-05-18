Vegan Restaurants in Miami Offering Takeout and Delivery

South Florida vegan restaurants have been getting creative with options to service their customers during the coranavirus quarantine, from selling frozen items you can bake at home to food by the pound you can stock up on.

The Physicians Committee on Responsible Medicine cites that there is scientific evidence that nutrition and other lifestyle measures influence our immune strength and susceptibility to infectious diseases. Whether these measures do or do not influence susceptibility to COVID-19 or its clinical course is not yet known but including immune-boosting fruits and vegetables can certainly help us feel our best during this trying time.

Getting in more plant-based goodness doesn’t need to be limited to a boring salad. From pizza to tacos, to ice cream and cupcakes, vegans have long been adapting traditional recipes to include nutrient-dense variations like cashew-based cheeses and swapping protein-rich beans in place of beef.

Many restaurants have been changing business hours on a day-to-day basis so it’s best to contact these restaurants directly to confirm their current status.

EXPAND Cupcakes from Bunnie Cakes. Photo courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

Bunnie Cakes 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-268-9790

This vegan and gluten-free bakery is making sure birthdays don’t stop. Bunnie Cakes' Party-in-a-Box Kit comes complete with a birthday banner and balloons ($25, add your cake). The shop is also offering DIY cupcake decorating and chocolate chip cookie baking kits, and a graduation cake for the quarantine class of 2020 ($65). Stock up on frozen savory empanadas and bake them fresh at home. Bunnie Cakes offers national shipping, local two-day cake orders, and is available on UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates.

Courtney's Cookies 330-881-4676

courtneyscookies.com



When you can't decide if you want cookies or ice cream, Courtney has your back with both. Courtney's Cookies operates out of Small Tea in Coral Gables and offers hearty, organic, vegan and gluten-free cookies (starting at $13.50 for a dozen) , ice cream sandwiches ($6.50 each), and CBD-infused cookies. Order online or via direct message on Instagram @courtneyscookies.

The Della Bowl. Photo by Della Heiman

Della Bowls dellabowls.com



Although the original location at the Wynwood Yard closed, Della Bowls has continued offering delivery and has launched on-line meal prep classes with chef Julie Frans. Order a Green Bowl with sesame broccoli and marinated kale for a healthy dose of greens or a Dale bowl with black beans and plantains ($11.50 each). Wash it down with a locally made Radiate kombucha. Order on UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates.

Happy Vegan Bakers 2800 W 84th St., Hialeah

happyveganbakers.com



Happy Vegan Bakers offers vegan Cuban pastry staples like guava and “cheeze” pastelitos ($2), "meat" and potato empanadas ($4), croquetas, and sandwiches. Call your order ahead for no wait. All first responders and medical personnel get a free coffee, café con leche, or pastelito with proper ID. Get one free mini muffin for every $10 spent. Open daily (except Wednesday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vegan Burgerlicious Photo courtesy of Holi Vegan Kitchen

Holi Vegan Kitchen 3099 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

786-520-3120.

6411 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-401-7659

This family-owned restaurant is offering favorites like a lentil burger ($12.49), a warm tempeh curry bowl ($12.95), and cold press juices from local juicery, JucyLu. Available for pick up, in-house delivery and on UberEats, Postmates, GrubHub and DoorDash. NMB:

L’Artisane Creative Bakery 7423 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-502-8595

Voted Miami’s Best Croissant in 2019 by New Times, this vegan baked good purveyor recently launched national shipping for its flaky croissants ($4). Order online for delivery.

Love Life Cafe 2616 NW Fifth Ave., Miami

305-456-4148

lovelifecafe.com



This Wynwood spot serves up the flavor using clean and locally sourced ingredients with a Latin-inspired twist. Their Curry Lentil Soup feels like a warm blanket in a bowl. Fans love their “Best Veggie Burger in America” which earned its name when it won the judges over at Seed Food and Wine Festival. Available on UberEats, Postmates and GrubHub.

Manna Life Food 80 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-717-5060

Led by Chef Fernanda Alvarez and Chef Sebastian Jaume, Manna Life Food’s colorful superfood-driven menu uses local ingredients free of additives, gluten, and artificial sweeteners. They’re currently delivering family-style meals by the pound, bottled juices, nut-based mylks, and baked sweet treats. Text or emailfernanda@mannalifefood.com to order for next-day delivery.

Mora Pizza Photo courtesy of Jonathan Mora

Mora Pizza 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Cir., Miami

239-791-6751

Mora Pizza is on a mission to change any preconceptions of vegan food with savory pizzas by the slice, pies, calzones and comfort Italian dishes. Their specials rotate daily on their menu and are available for curbside pick-up or via Postmates during lunch and dinner.

Nabati 317 NW 25th St., Miami

305-456-2114

This plant-based ice cream specialty shop offers pints of vegan ice cream ($15) for curbside pick up from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday and delivery through UberEats, Postmates and GrubHub. Nabati also offers smoothies, milk shakes and bowls.

EXPAND Pamela Wasabi's foods. Photo by Pamela Wasabi

Pamela Wasabi Bakery 5663 NW 35th Ct., Miami

530-436-5577

This plant-based and gluten-free bakery specializes in artisanal baked goods made with wholesome, high-quality and exotic ingredients. Offering free shipping on orders over $35 with code LOVE, orders can be placed through their website for delivery nationwide. Their bundle kits include their signature cookies, JOI’s plant-based creamer and Panther Coffee cold-brew for a great way to support local businesses.

Planta South Beach 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach

305-397-8513

From a mouth-watering Planta burger ($19.95) to steamed dumplings ($11.75), the South Beach vegan hot spot is satisfying those quarantine cravings. Open for delivery or pickup from Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. and available on Postmates, Uber Eats and Door Dash. Score 20% off takeout orders with code TAKEOUT20 when you order directly on their website.

The Plantisserie's deli counter. Photo courtesy of the Plantisserie



7316 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-502-3363

This plant-based organic deli and market in Little River serves up hearty food by the pound, free from pesticides, GMO’s, chemicals, hormones, preservatives, colorants, or additives. Check out the rotating specials of the week. Available for pick-up and delivery. Orders placed after 6 p.m. are available for next-day delivery.

Sobe Vegan 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

sobev.com 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale



Sobe Vegan opened its Ft. Lauderdale location in mid-March and is slated to open a South Beach location later this year. Located at the W Hotel, Sobe Vegan is open for delivery and curbside pickup with burgers (starting at $9.95), salads, hearty bowls (starting at $9.99), milkshakes, and cheese fries. Available for takeout or order via UberEats, Postmates and GrubHub.

Spanglish Vegan Delivery only

305-721-7575

This Latin vegan cuisine catering company serves up items like Dominican lasagna, a traditional lasagna with sweet plantain slices inside. Loaded Tostones are topped with chili, diced onions, cheese and drizzled with avocado crema. Order by 2 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday for same-day delivery between 4 and 8 p.m. Call or text to order.

Sunday Coffee + Conscious Eatery 15080 SW 137th St., Miami

305-200-9414

instagram.com/eatatsunday 15080 SW 137th St., Miami305-200-9414



This mobile plant-based restaurant has steadily become a destination for creative vegan comfort food like Mambe noodles made with savory noodles, toasted peanuts, charred mushrooms and tamarind sauce ($10). Daily specials and curbside pickup available from Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. Free six-mile radius delivery with orders of $20 or more. Call or text for delivery.

Thatch 3255 NE First Ave., Miami

786- 655-4945

Midtown’s Thatch features a market and restaurant with a plant-forward menu made-from-scratch daily under the helm of chef Christopher Slawson. The take-out market features a variety of grocery products from organic coffee, sustainable wine, fresh baked goods, açaí bowls, healthy snacks, pasta, salads, vegan cheeses, cold-pressed juices, ice cream, supplements and even toilet paper. Items are available for delivery on UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates.

VeganAroma 3808 SW Eighth St.,Coral Gables

305-444-3826

This vegan family-owned restaurant is offering popular dishes like stromboli ($10) and funghi ripieni ($8). Everything is made-from-scratch daily from the sauces to their cheeses. Call for eco-friendly delivery.