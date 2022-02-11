Valentine's Day Survival Guide 2022

click to enlarge Heart-shaped croquetas are the most Miami Valentine's Day gift. Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

Vinya offers a chance to explore the world of boutique wine in the heart of Key Biscayne. Photo courtesy of Vinya

That's a heaping helping of golden-fried love. Photo courtesy of Islas Canarias

Meraki's Greek feast Photo courtesy of Stillwater & Co.

Mo's heart-shaped red velvet cake Photo courtesy of Mo's Bundt Cakes

Toast Cupid with Valentine's Day cocktails. Photo courtesy of 1-800-Lucky

Valentine's Day is only a few days away, so now is the time to make plans to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.Whether you want to impress your date with a romantic, Champagne dinner, find the perfect gift, or blow it off and have drinks with your squad, here's everything you need to know.For Valentine's Day, the croqueta shop is offering two edible gifts that puts the stereotypical chocolates and supermarket roses to shame: heart-shaped croquetas and pastelitos.Whether you're celebrating the weekend before or the day of, toast Cupid with one or all of these Valentine's Day-inspired cocktails and drink specials.The popular Cuban bakery has brought back its heart-shaped box filled with croquetas in time for Valentine's Day — only this time there's cheeky little refresh.Miami chefs have created menus for everyone — from low-key, affordable options to multicourse tasting menus. New Times has selected the ten best.Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Sure, you can grab some gas-station flowers at the last minute, but why not treat your beloved to something they can enjoy to the very last bite?Most any situation calls for a bottle of wine. And this Valentine's Day presents the perfect opportunity to get more in touch with wine — specifically the underrated styles and vintners that are producing some super-sexy sips.