Holidays

Valentine's Day Survival Guide 2022

February 11, 2022 10:00AM

Here's to Valentine's Day!
Here's to Valentine's Day! Photo courtesy of the Doral Yard
Valentine's Day is only a few days away, so now is the time to make plans to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

Whether you want to impress your date with a romantic, Champagne dinner, find the perfect gift, or blow it off and have drinks with your squad, here's everything you need to know.
click to enlarge Heart-shaped croquetas are the most Miami Valentine's Day gift. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DOS CROQUETAS
Heart-shaped croquetas are the most Miami Valentine's Day gift.
Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas
Dos Croquetas' Heart-Shaped Croquetas Are What Your Sweetheart Wants for Valentine's Day
For Valentine's Day, the croqueta shop is offering two edible gifts that puts the stereotypical chocolates and supermarket roses to shame: heart-shaped croquetas and pastelitos.
click to enlarge Vinya offers a chance to explore the world of boutique wine in the heart of Key Biscayne. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VINYA
Vinya offers a chance to explore the world of boutique wine in the heart of Key Biscayne.
Photo courtesy of Vinya
Five Valentine's Day Cocktails to Get You in the Mood for Love
Whether you're celebrating the weekend before or the day of, toast Cupid with one or all of these Valentine's Day-inspired cocktails and drink specials.
click to enlarge That's a heaping helping of golden-fried love. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLAS CANARIAS
That's a heaping helping of golden-fried love.
Photo courtesy of Islas Canarias
Islas Canarias' Croqueta Valentine Wins Miami's Heart
The popular Cuban bakery has brought back its heart-shaped box filled with croquetas in time for Valentine's Day — only this time there's cheeky little refresh.
click to enlarge Meraki's Greek feast - PHOTO COURTESY OF STILLWATER & CO.
Meraki's Greek feast
Photo courtesy of Stillwater & Co.
Miami's Best Valentine's Day Dinners 2022
Miami chefs have created menus for everyone — from low-key, affordable options to multicourse tasting menus. New Times has selected the ten best.
click to enlarge Mo’s heart-shaped red velvet cake - PHOTO COURTESY OF MO'S BUNDT CAKES
Mo’s heart-shaped red velvet cake
Photo courtesy of Mo's Bundt Cakes
Miami's Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Foodies
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Sure, you can grab some gas-station flowers at the last minute, but why not treat your beloved to something they can enjoy to the very last bite?
click to enlarge Toast Cupid with Valentine's Day cocktails. - PHOTO COURTESY OF 1-800-LUCKY
Toast Cupid with Valentine's Day cocktails.
Photo courtesy of 1-800-Lucky
Vinya Sommelier Allegra Angelo Shares Three Wines to Celebrate Valentine's Day
Most any situation calls for a bottle of wine. And this Valentine's Day presents the perfect opportunity to get more in touch with wine — specifically the underrated styles and vintners that are producing some super-sexy sips.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
