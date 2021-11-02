Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

The Michelin Guide Is Bound for Miami

November 2, 2021 11:11AM

Star system: The Michelin Guide is coming to Miami.
Star system: The Michelin Guide is coming to Miami. Photo courtesy of Stubborn Seed
After years of planning visits to Michelin-starred restaurants in other worldwide destinations, Miamians will  finally have their own Michelin Guide.

In a press release on Monday, Gwendal Poulennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said, "Michelin Guide inspectors look forward to discovering the world-class culinary landscape in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa."

Visit Florida, along with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Orlando, and Visit Tampa Bay, are partnering with the Michelin Guide to release its first edition of the Michelin Guide Miami, Orlando, and Tampa sometime in the spring of 2022.

Exact terms of the partnership between Visit Florida, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Orlando, and Visit Tampa Bay and the Michelin Guide have not been disclosed, including if Michelin has received any monetary compensation. New Times has a call in to Michelin and will update the story with additional information.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


According to the release, Michelin Guide inspectors will commence dining at Florida restaurants in the target cities.

The Florida trio joins five other U.S. cities/regions with Michelin Guides: New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) chief operating officer Rolando Aedo tells New Times that his organization has been working to get the Michelin Guide to Miami for years now — and he singles out one chef in particular for starting the conversation.

"I want to give credit to Brad Kilgore," Aedo says of the Miami-based chef and restaurateur. "It's going back several years, now, but we were on a trip together and he said, 'We have to have Michelin in Miami.' Brad and a group of other Miami chefs really started the preliminary discussions."

Aedo says discussions with Michelin were reactivated when his counterparts in Tampa, Orlando, and Visit Florida teamed up to make it happen.

"These cities have all been recognized as great places for dining and we're all partners of [the statewide umbrella organization] Visit Florida. We all recognized that this was the optimal time, since the hospitality industry is going through tourism recovery."

Aedo emphasizes that despite the partnership agreement, Michelin will make all the decisions regarding which restaurants are included in its guide. He provided Michelin with a list of hundreds of restaurants that have participated in GMCVB programs — but his involvement ended there.

"Michelin is renowned because of its unbiased approach to how it does its guides," he says. "That's what excites us about the partnership."

According to its website, Michelin may award zero to three stars for the quality of a restaurant's food based on five criteria: Quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits. (Décor and service are not part of the equation.)

But a restaurant may also be awarded a "Bib Gourmand" designation, named after Bibendum, the actual name of the Michelin Man of tire-ad fame. The designation recognizes "friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices."

Restaurants are also recognized for sustainability, a notable cocktail or wine list, an interesting view, or good street food. Separate from the star system, fork-and-knife ratings rank establishments for service and comfort.

Several Miami restaurants come to mind as potential Michelin star recipients, including Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. Chef Michael Schwartz, who is working to renovate his eponymous Design District restaurant, tells New Times that the Michelin Guide's arrival will be great for all of Miami.

"As chefs, we are always reaching for the stars. It's nice that they will finally be within reach."

Schwartz then gave a little advice to chefs and restaurateurs who might go overboard with the news. "Please let's not take this too seriously. Don't let it be the tail wagging the dog."
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Sharking Lot

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation