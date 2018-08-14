Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Pan-Asian Restaurants

From Miami Beach and downtown to Doral and Kendall, all corners of the county are participating in Miami Spice. New Times has sifted through the 240-plus restaurants offering discounted lunch, brunch, and dinner menus to find the absolute best places to dine.

If you're hungry for pan-Asian cuisine — Korean barbecue bao buns, wild mushroom lo mein, and crispy pad thai — here are this year's most tempting options. (Hankering for sushi and sashimi instead? We've covered that here.)

Courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

1. Jaya at the Setai. Highlights from Jaya's Miami Spice dinner menu, which is served nightly, include a steamed basket of bao buns stuffed with Korean barbecue brisket; Thai ceviche with calamari, corvina, shrimp, mango, and Thai chilies; warm truffle dumplings; a strip-loin in a soy ginger glaze with foie gras foam; and Scottish salmon served with buckwheat noodles, bok choy, and shiitake mushrooms. Be sure to save room for dessert, ranging from chocolate chip bread pudding with bourbon cream to a peach crisp with blueberries, oatmeal crumble, and vanilla ice cream. Plus, the restaurant offers four discounted sake bottle selections for $24 each. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner daily.