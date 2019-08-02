Don't Forget About Brunch During Miami Spice 2019

Starting this weekend, dozens of restaurants across town will begin serving their Miami Spice brunch menus. Diners will have until September 30 to enjoy a three-course brunch at many Miami favorites eateries.
This is the third year that Spice is offering brunch menus at select restaurants. Veteran restaurants include Essensia, Stiltsville Fish Bar, Fooq's, and Peacock Garden Bistro, while Swan and Byblos are among this year's newcomers. The brunch menus are only available on Saturdays and Sundays for $23.
With all the choices this year, here are five restaurants to check out for brunch during Miami Spice. Find the full list of participating Miami Spice 2019 restaurants here.
Lobster Bar Sea Grille
404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-377-2675
lobsterbarseagrillemiami.com
If getting "lobster drunk" were a thing, then this brunch would do it. Start with a lobster bisque au cognac or house-smoked salmon tarte before your choice of waffles and lobster or a whole lobster benedict. Finish with a tasting of ice creams and sorbets or a key lime bar. Miami Spice offered for brunch on Sunday.
Mignonette
210 NE 18th St., Miami
305-374-4635
mignonettemiami.com
Danny Serfer's seafood restaurant offers plenty of choices for weekend brunch. Start with a classic shrimp cocktail or golden beets before digging into a lobster benedict on a Portuguese muffin. Other choices include a Cajun scramble or a 'po boy, all served with mixed greens or potato chips. Finish with Serfer's specialty: a Heath ar butterscotch bread pudding with cayenne whipped cream. Miami Spice offered for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
Phuc Yea
7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com
This Upper Eastside eatery offers plenty of value in its brunch menu. Don't bother deciding on what appetizer you want — you get all of them: pandebono with Chinese sausage butter, empanadas de carne, and a summer roll are all served family-style. Then, choose between brekky noodles — egg noodles with parmesan cream sauce with black pepper, a 63-degree egg, oyster sauce, and scallions — crispy shrimp and grits, or a belly eff 'n cheese bahn mi. Finish with the Ceezus: country-fried French toast with coconut rum custard. Don't forget to make it a boozy bottomless brunch for an additional $24. Miami Spice offered for brunch on Sunday.
Planta
850 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-397-8513
plantarestaurants.com
Chef Benjamin Goldman's brunch isn't only for vegans; it is for people who want a flavorful meal. Start with a coconut yogurt bowl, kelp Caesar, or banana bread (there's also a cinnamon bun for a $4 upcharge). Move on to your choice of lemon-cashew ricotta toast, banana pancakes, a crab cake tostada, or chicken and waffles ($9 upcharge). Finish with the soft serve of the day with fresh berries. Miami Spice offered for brunch Saturday and Sunday.
Stubborn Seed
101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-322-5211
stubbornseed.com
Though chef Jeremy Ford is normally at the helm, brunch allows pastry chef Dallas Wynne to take the lead. Start with the buttermilk biscuits with cracked black pepper and sweet onion jam. There are both sweet and savory entrées to choose from including roasted cauliflower with sunny-side-up eggs and chai waffles with whipped espresso cream and spiced syrup. End your meal with chef Wynne's famous snickerdoodle cookie. Miami Spice offered for brunch on Sunday.
Here's the full lineup of Miami Spice brunch participants:
- 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge. 610 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8402; 7spicesmiami.com.
- 107 Steak & Bar. 3285 NW 107th Ave., Doral; 786-272-7255; 107steakandbar.com.
- Astra. 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-5778; astramiami.com.
- Boulud Sud. 255 Biscayne Blvd Way., Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami.
- Byblos Miami. 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-864-2990; byblosmiami.com.
- Essensia Restaurant and Lounge. 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-908-5458; essensiarestaurant.com.
- Fooq's Miami. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com.
- Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden. 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-400-0562; isabellescoconutgrove.com.
- Jaguar Latin American Kitchen. 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-444-0216; jaguarspot.jaguarhg.com.
- Juvia . 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.
- La Cervecería de Barrio. Various locations; lacerveceriadebarrio.com.
- Lobster Bar Sea Grille. 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-377-2675; lobsterbarseagrillemiami.com.
- Marfil Bistro. 8347 NW 36 St., Doral; 786-616-1319; marfilbistro.com.
- Maska. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-971-9100; maskamiami.com.
- Mignonette. 210 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-374-4635; mignonettemiami.com.
- North Italia. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-475-9100; northitaliarestaurant.com.
- Peacock Garden Bistro. 2889 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-774-3332; peacockspot.com.
- Phuc Yea. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
- Planta. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com.
- RedLander Restaurant at Schnebly Winery. 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com.
- Seaspice. 422 NW North River Dr., Miami; 305-440-2400; seaspicemiami.com.
- Sette Osteria. 2103 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com/wynwood.
- Stiltsville Fish Bar. 787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com.
- Stubborn Seed. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com.
- SushiSamba Miami Beach. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-5337; sushisamba.com.
- Swan. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com.
- Talavera Cocina Mexicana. 2299 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-444-2955; talaveraspot.jaguarhg.com.
- Tamara's Bistro at the National Hotel. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com.
- Upland. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-602-9998; uplandmiami.com.
