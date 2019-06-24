Here Are the Miami Spice 2019 Participating Restaurants

The Bazaar by José Andrés one of the over 200 restaurants participating in Miami Spice.

Miami Spice returns this August with prix-fixe deals at some of the area's finest restaurants for the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner (excluding tax and gratuities).

Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30 and is returning for its 18th year, is designed to encourage visitors and locals to explore new restaurants and visit old favorites by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps many eateries survive Miami's summer, when attendance drops in restaurants.

This year, an impressive 215 local restaurants are participating in the program, up from last year's 206. Miami Spice features restaurants in most neighborhoods, including in Miami Beach, Brickell, downtown Miami, Doral, Coral Gables, Little Havana, South Miami, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Sunny Isles, and Bal Harbour.

In addition, 21 restaurants are new to Miami Spice this year, including popular choices like Ad Lib, Bakan, La Cerveceria De Barrio, La Estacion American Brasserie, La Placita, Swan & Bar Bevy, and the Jim and Neesie.

The official 2019 Miami Spice website, ilovemiamispice.com, lists participating restaurants and sample menus. Here's the full lineup of participants:

