Here Are the Miami Spice 2019 Participating Restaurants

Miami Spice returns this August with prix-fixe deals at some of the area's finest restaurants for the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner (excluding tax and gratuities).
Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30 and is returning for its 18th year, is designed to encourage visitors and locals to explore new restaurants and visit old favorites by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps many eateries survive Miami's summer, when attendance drops in restaurants.
This year, an impressive 215 local restaurants are participating in the program, up from last year's 206. Miami Spice features restaurants in most neighborhoods, including in Miami Beach, Brickell, downtown Miami, Doral, Coral Gables, Little Havana, South Miami, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Sunny Isles, and Bal Harbour.
In addition, 21 restaurants are new to Miami Spice this year, including popular choices like Ad Lib, Bakan, La Cerveceria De Barrio, La Estacion American Brasserie, La Placita, Swan & Bar Bevy, and the Jim and Neesie.
The official 2019 Miami Spice website, ilovemiamispice.com, lists participating restaurants and sample menus. Here's the full lineup of participants:
- 107 Steak & Bar
- 1111 Peruvian Bistro
- 27 Restaurant & Bar
- 5300 Chop House
- 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
- A Fish Called Avalon
- Ad Lib
- Add!kt at the W Miami
- Alley, the
- Alloy Bistro Gourmet
- Alma
- Alter
- Amara at Paraiso
- American Social
- Amore Restaurant & Bar
- Anacapri Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar (Pinecrest)
- AQ Chop House by IL Mulino
- Aromas de Peru West Miami
- Artisan Beach House
- Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Harbour
- Azabu Miami Beach
- Bakan
- Bagatelle Miami
- BALEENkitchen
- Bâoli
- Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach
- Barsecco
- The Bazaar by José Andrés
- Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
- Bird & Bone
- BLT Prime
- Blue Collar
- Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge
- Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
- Boulud Sud
- Bourbon Steak Miami
- Brasserie Brickell Key
- Brasserie Central
- Brisa Bistro at Hilton Miami Downtown
- Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables
- Bulla Gastrobar Doral
- Burger Bar & Grill at the St. Regis
- Byblos Miami
- Café Catula
- Cafe Prima Pasta
- Cafe La Trova
- Cafe Roval
- Caffe Vialetto
- Caña
- Cantina La Veinte
- The Capital Grille
- Casa Faena Restaurant
- Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill
- Cecconi's Miami Beach
- Chotto Matte
- Christy's Restaurant
- Cibo Wine Bar (Coral Gables)
- Cipriani Restaurant
- Corsair
- CRUST
- Cleo Miami Beach
- Da Tang Zhen Wei
- The Deck at Island Gardens
- Devon Seafood + Steak
- Diez y Seis
- Doc B's Restaurant + Bar
- Dolce Italian Restaurant
- Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
- Drunken Dragon
- Edge Steak & Bar
- El Tucan
- Estefan Kitchen
- Estiatorio Milos
- Fi'lia at SLS Brickell
- Fi'lia Miami Beach
- Fifi’s on the Beach
- Fiola Miami
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar (Coral Gables)
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- Fontana
- Fooq's Miami
- Forte dei Marmi
- Glass & Vine
- The Grill on the Alley
- The Grill at St. Regis
- Gusto Ristobar
- Habitat Miami Beach
- Hakkasan
- IL Mulino NY (Sunny Isles Beach)
- Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden
- Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
- Jaya at the Setai
- Jim, the and Neesie
- Juvia Miami
- Kao Sushi & Grill By SushiClub
- Katsuya Brickell
- Katsuya South Beach
- Kitchen 305
- Komodo
- KYU
- La Cerveceria De Barrio
- La Estacion American Brasserie
- La Placita
- La Rue Bistronomie
- La Terraza Café & Bar
- Larios on the Beach
- Le Zoo
- Leynia at Delano
- Lightkeepers
- Lima
- Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach
- Local House, the
- Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
- LT Steak & Seafood
- Lure Fishbar
- Malibu Farm Miami Beach
- Marfil Bistro
- Marion
- Mariposa Restaurant at Neiman Marcus
- Market at Edition
- Meat Market Miami Beach
- MesaMar Seafood Table
- Michael's Genuine® Food & Drink
- Mignonette
- Mondrian Caffè
- Mortons’s the Steakhouse (Coral Gables)
- Morton's the Steakhouse (North Miami)
- Mr. Chow Miami
- National Hotel Tamara’s Bistro, the
- New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
- Ni.Do. Caffe e Ristorante
- North Italia
- Novecento (Aventura)
- Novecento (Brickell)
- Novecento (Key Biscayne)
- Novikov Miami
- Obra Kitchen Table
- Oggi Ristorante
- Old Lisbon (Sunset Dr.)
- Oliver's Bistro
- Ortanique on the Mile
- Osteria Del Teatro
- Pairings by Tomas Cuadrado
- Palat
- Palme d'Or
- PAO by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach
- Paon Eatery
- Pascal's On Ponce
- Peacock Garden Bistro
- Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel
- Pisco y Nazca (Doral)
- Pisco y Nazca (Kendall)
- Plant Miami
- Planta
- PM Fish & Steak House
- Prime Fish
- Prime Italian
- Pubbelly Sushi (Aventura)
- Pubbelly Sushi (Brickell City Centre)
- Pubbelly Sushi (Dadeland)
- Pubbelly Sushi (Miami Beach)
- Quality Meats
- R House Wynwood
- Red, the Steakhouse
- Rioja Grille
- Rooftop at E11even
- Rusty Pelican
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- RWSB
- Santorini by Georgios
- Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
- Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
- Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
- Seasons 52
- Seaspice
- Serafina Miami
- Sette Osteria
- Shula’s Grill 347 Gables
- Shula's Steak 2 Steak & Sports
- Shula's Steak House, the Original
- Smith & Wollensky
- Stiltsville Fishbar
- Strada in the Grove
- Strand Bar & Grill, the
- StripSteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
- Stubborn Seed
- Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
- Sushisamba Miami Beach
- Sushi Garage
- Swan & Bar Bevy
- Table 55
- Talavera Cocina Mexicana
- Tanuki Miami
- Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar (Aventura)
- Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar (Coral Gables)
- Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar (Midtown)
- Tavolo
- Texas de Brazil Miami Beach
- Three
- Timo Restaurant & Bar
- Toro Toro
- Toscana Divino
- Traymore by Michael Schwartz
- Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab House
- Tuck Room, the
- Tuna's Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- Tuya at Miami Culinary Institute
- Two Chefs Restaurant
- Umi Sushi & Sake Bar
- Upland Miami
- Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
- Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
- Zest by Ortanique
- Zucca Restaurant
- Zuma Miami
