Miami Spice 2019: The Six Best Restaurants for Seafood

Miami Spice will end in a couple of weeks, but there's still time to indulge in some of the best seafood in town at reduced prices. Prime destinations offer a plethora of dishes — such as tuna, shrimp, lobster, and king crab legs — on their Miami Spice menus.

During the two-month dining promotion, a three-course lunch costs only $23. Dinner menus are more extensive and pricier, but still, for $39, your meal costs a fraction of the price you would normally pay for a multicourse meal.

The five Miami Spice menus below won't break the bank and still give you a chance to enjoy the Magic City's bounty of seafood. Try them before the promotion ends September 30.

Byblos serves Eastern Mediterranean cuisine infused with flavors and textures from Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Syria, and southern Turkey, as well as Morocco, Egypt, and Persia. For the remainder of this month, the main reason for visiting this eatery is its Miami Spice fish and seafood offerings, a perfect way to sample the restaurant's multifaceted menu. For starters, order an appetizer of ahi tuna, made with green tahini, amba, and green olive and served with sumac cracker. Or try hamachi with jalapeño labneh (tangy yogurt that is cured in-house), cucumber, and lime. For entrées, nosh on options of ras el hanout black cod with black olives and pistachios, or whole grilled branzino with chermoula, a marinade made with fresh herbs, garlic, lemon, warm spices, and saffron toum ($15 surcharge). For dessert, there's pomegranate sorbet and loukoumades with honey and walnut praline; and burnt honey ice cream with halva (a sesame candied paste). Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.

Miami Spice is the perfect time to visit this luxurious restaurant — the rest of the year, Estiatorio Milos' Grecian cuisine, with an emphasis on simple yet high-quality ingredients, can be prohibitively expensive. Straight from the Mediterranean Sea to the kitchen and plate comes fish you can savor this month during dinnertime in a starter of charcoal-grilled octopus or lightly fried calamari. For the main course, try the dorado royale or Faroe Islands organic salmon, which are standouts on the restaurant's Spice lunch menu too. For dessert, indulge in authentic Greek yogurt served in a pool of thyme honey imported from the island of Kythira. Miami Spice is offered for lunch and dinner daily.

Gather a group of friends and head to this polished South Beach seafood spot to share a feast of ocean flavors. Begin with one of seven appetizers such as grilled Mediterranean octopus with Santorini capers and Greek olives; jumbo glue gulf shrimp on ice; Rhode Island baby calamari with Fresno chiles; and a jumbo lump crab cake with a lemon-mustard emulsion. Holland Dover sole — filleted tableside for a $20 surcharge — is a particularly good entrée. Other dishes are whole lobster fettuccine pasta with fresh tomato sauce, Nova Scotia whole lobster-stuffed lobster; and surf and turf of Nova Scotia lobster tail and petite filet mignon. End with profiteroles with vanilla bean ice cream or tropical pavlova with crisp meringue, passionfruit mousse, and exotic sorbet. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.

On any given night this month, take a seat in Lure's nautical-themed dining room to enjoy a unique roster of appetizers such as shrimp al ajillo — parsley shrimp, garlic, and toast; tuna carpaccio with avocado cream; and a sushi combo of citrus salmon half-roll, torched salmon belly, and spicy yellowtail. Mains include grilled swordfish with yellow pepper and banyuls emulsion, and spaghetti alla chitarra served with rock shrimp, saffron sauce, and spiced breadcrumbs. Dessert highlights are coconut panna cotta and blueberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.

Chef Danny Serfer's ode to seafood consistently offers one of the most generous Miami Spice menus. Case in point: Appetizers offered on the promotional dinner menu include a half-dozen oysters on the half-shell or oysters "Bezos" (richer than a Rockefeller) with mushroom duxelles, foie gras, and marsala. Follow the oysters with fried corvina with potato crawfish hash, and finish with a pot de crème or carrot cake. A weekday lunch special begins with crispy boudin blanc balls, a chopped salad, or Boston lettuce salad, followed by your choice of any sandwich on the menu. Options include fried clam, shrimp, or conch po'boys; the Blue Collar burger; crispy chicken; or a lobster roll ($7 surcharge). Finish with Serfer's now-famous Heath Bar butterscotch bread pudding. For weekend brunch, opt for shrimp cocktail, followed by lobster Benedict. Finish with the bread pudding. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday, brunch Saturday and Sunday, and dinner nightly.

Boasting a sophisticated clientele, James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur Myles Chefetz's Prime Fish offers spacious and comfortable outdoor and indoor dining. Begin your meal by dipping into a bowl of lobster bisque made with Dry Sack sherry. Or order the ceviche misto with sweet chilies and cilantro; crispy Key West calamari with yuzu aioli; or "little poke" Hawaiian bigeye tuna with cucumber, shoe, and avocado. The restaurant's ice-filled raw bar offers massive crab legs, featured during Spice in a hearty main course of Alaskan king crab lasagna. Other entrées on the special menu are crispy curried branzino; wok-charred wild king salmon with four-sprout salad; and swordfish schnitzel topped with a fried farm egg and accompanied by garlicky broccolini and crisp capers. Finish with dessert choices such as fried Oreos with French vanilla ice cream; chocolate pudding s'mores with bourbon popcorn brittle; and ice cream or sorbet. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.