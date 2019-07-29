Miami Spice 2019: The Best Restaurants for Carnivores

Miami Spice starts another year of three-course dining deals this week, offering $39 dinner and $23 lunch specials. With about 250 restaurants participating, it's important to do some homework before making reservations — especially if you're seeking out a good hunk of meat.
Though there are many steakhouses participating in the yearly program, take a look at some of the menus. You might be surprised to find that some offer steak with an upcharge — or don't offer it at all.
If you're hankering to be sated with a big hunk of meat, you can't go wrong at the following establishments.
Ariete
3540 Main Hwy., Miami
305-640-5862
arietemiami.com
At Ariete, chef Michael Beltran serves up seriously filling dishes packed with flavors. On his Miami Spice menu, start with an order or croquetas made from smoked head cheese and served with house-made kimchi or a chicken liver mouse with house pickles. Though beef isn't offered as an entrée, you can get a Miami rarity —venison. Here, it's served with twice baked potatoes, sauce Diane, and wild mushrooms. Other entrees include grilled yellowjack and smoked pork chop. For dessert, there's the restaurant's specialty: candy cap mushroom flan with sambuca cream. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
Edge Steak and Bar
1435 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-381-3190
edgesteakandbar.com
It would almost be a cliche to add Edge to this list if not for the fact that chef Aaron Brooks consistently offers high value during Miami Spice by offering generous portions of quality meats and seafood. Here, start with a chicken, pork, and hazelnut terrine with pickled carrots and beet and apple butter before tucking into a Creekstone Farms prime flat iron steak served with grilled squash, green olive and rosemary salsa verde, and blistered baby tomatoes. Other offerings include a grilled branzino filet, ricotta, and lemon ravioli, and a Berkshire pork chop with heirloom carrots. After a meal like this, get a shot of adrenaline with the cafecito sundae, made with Cuban coffee ice cream, Maria cookies, and chocolate rum sauce. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-655-5610
faena.com
Though the restaurant offers Miami Spice for lunch on weekdays there are no steak offerings, so save your hunger pangs for dinner. Start with the oxtail croquettes with lemon aioli and move on to a rib-eye churrasco, finished in the multipurpose oak and charcoal-fueled combo plancha, parrilla, and smoker. Other offerings include local snapper a la plancha and cast iron wild mushrooms. Finish with frozen vanilla profiterole or a dulce de leche tart. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Sunday to Thursday.
Red the Steakhouse
119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-3688
redthesteakhouse.com
Chef Peter Vauthy's Miami Spice menu changes weekly, so it's best to call ahead to see whether it's the "classic steakhouse menu," the "seafood menu," the "Italian menu," or "Red's greatest hits." In any event, read the menu carefully. Though upcharges for items like a C.A.B. Prime New York strip ($24 extra) can be confusing, shirk all the add-ons and get to the root of the matter: a good piece of meat prepared perfectly. If steak tartare is offered for an appetizer, order it. Other offerings include charred octopus, a giant meatball, or a classic Cesar. No matter what menu the chef is working with, there will always be a certified Angus petite filet mignon and a Snake River Farms Wagyu skirt steak on offer. Either is a flavorful choice, but if you're going during the chef's Italian menu week, you might want to opt for the chicken parm, finished in the oven and served with spaghetti marinara. Desserts rotate weekly, but highlights include a Fruity Pebbles panna cotta and lemon mascarpone cake. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
Root & Bone
5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami
786-785-1001
rootnbone.com
Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth bring Southern hospitality to South Miami with their New York City restaurant, Root & Bone. If you're looking for pure comfort, the Miami Spice menu reads like a hug from someone's North Carolina grandma. Start with a complimentary amuse-bouche of cornbread bites with whipped Tabasco honey butter. Appetizers include warm pimento cheese dip, a watermelon and farmer cheese salad, and drunken deviled eggs. Get your meat the old-fashioned way — as a meatloaf. Here, the chefs use braised short rib and serve it with root mash, grilled green beans, and heirloom tomato. No one would blink an eye, however, if you opted for the sweet tea-brined fried chicken, a house specialty or the shrimp and grits. All entrées are served with a side of mac & cheese with a biscuit herb crust. For dessert, there coconut key lime pie and that specialty of the south: red velvet cake. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
StripSteak by Michael Mina
4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4780
michaelmina.net
Michael Mina's palace of beef at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is about as classic as you can get. Start with a shrimp cocktail, a BLT wedge, or the restaurant's instant bacon — a thick slab of braised pork belly. Move on to an eight-ounce Moyer Farms filet mignon. The restaurant also offers salmon bourguignon and a peas and carrots cavatelli. For dessert, choose between a tart key lime pie or a rich banana pudding. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
