Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Restaurant Deals in Coral Gables

Coral Gables has 34 restaurants participating in Miami Spice, with the best menus by the City Beautiful's most established names.
This makes Miami Spice a wonderful way to reacquaint yourself with old friends. When was the last time you enjoyed the Caribbean-infused flavors of Ortanique or a bacon-infused chow-down at Swine? The two-month promotion, which kicked off just a few days ago, is the perfect time to indulge in some of the area's most tried and true culinary experiences at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner.
1. Palme d'Or. The Biltmore's opulent French restaurant remains one of Miami Spice's best values. Chef Gregory Pugin's dishes pay homage to traditional French fare without once being stuffy or staid, and the dining room overlooking the property's pool is one of the city's most beautiful settings for a meal. The Miami Spice menu is filled with decadence. Start with seared foie gras, then move on to the seared duck breast before indulging in selections from le chariot de fromage. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Tuesday throgh Saturday. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com/dining/palme_dor.php.
2. Ortanique on the Mile. Chef Cindy Hutson's dishes marry local ingredients with Caribbean flavors. You won't get bored with the chef's Miami Spice menu — the dishes change daily. Look for favorites like Gulf grouper escovitch, island-spiced calamari, and rum cake with rum-soaked raisins. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday; dinner nightly. 278 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-446-7710;.cindyhutsoncuisine.com.
3. Swine Southern Table & Bar. If you're seeking comfort, Swine's Spice menu is filled with Southern flavors and, as the name implies, plenty of pork. On the dinner menu, you can start with a kale or wedge salad, but opt for the Swine Redneck platter that offers a deviled egg, craft sausage, Yardbird BLT, and assorted pickles. You'll have a difficult time deciding between the Lewellyn's fried chicken 'n' grits, barbecue-spiced grilled salmon, and low-and-slow smoked Duroc ribs as an entree, so bring friends and share. For dessert, choose between the Swine sticky bun with salted caramel ice cream or cookies and milk spiked with Jack Daniel's. For lunch, start with the deviled eggs before working your way through a plate of Duroc ribs. Finish with some cookies and spiked milk. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday; dinner nightly. 2415 Ponce De Leon Blvd.,
Coral Gables; 786-360-6433; runpigrun.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
4. Pascal's on Ponce. Chef Pascal Oudin's French bistro is a Coral Gables staple for good reason: Oudin creates meals utilizing classic technique and local ingredients. For dinner, start with a chilled pea soup or mussels mariniere before enjoying a classic Muscovy duck breast a l'orange or boneless braised beef short rib. Finish with a vanilla-bean crème brûlée. Lunch is a simple yet satisfying affair: Soup du jour or a romaine and spinach salad is followed by a choice of Mediterranean bouillabaisse gratinée, crispy chicken confit, or risotto primavera. Finish with a strawberry mousse. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday; dinner Monday through Saturday. 2611 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-444-2024; pascalmiami.com.
5. The Seven Dials. This English-styled pub offers Miami Spice fare for carnivores and vegetarians alike. Meat lovers can start with a duck confit salad before moving on to a whole crispy Cornish hen or confit pork loin. Veg heads will enjoy a summer vegetable chowder with ZTB toast followed by vegetarian shepherd's pie. Desserts include English tea crème brûlée, seasonal fruit crumble, sticky toffee pudding, or chocolate Guinness pot de creme. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Monday through Saturday. 2030 S. Douglas Rd., Coral Gables; 786-542-1603; sevendialsmiami.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!