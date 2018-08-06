Miami Spice 2018: The Five Best Restaurant Deals in Coral Gables

Coral Gables has 34 restaurants participating in Miami Spice, with the best menus by the City Beautiful's most established names.

This makes Miami Spice a wonderful way to reacquaint yourself with old friends. When was the last time you enjoyed the Caribbean-infused flavors of Ortanique or a bacon-infused chow-down at Swine? The two-month promotion, which kicked off just a few days ago, is the perfect time to indulge in some of the area's most tried and true culinary experiences at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner.

EXPAND Seared foie gras at Palme d'Or. Courtesy photo

1. Palme d'Or. The Biltmore's opulent French restaurant remains one of Miami Spice's best values. Chef Gregory Pugin's dishes pay homage to traditional French fare without once being stuffy or staid, and the dining room overlooking the property's pool is one of the city's most beautiful settings for a meal. The Miami Spice menu is filled with decadence. Start with seared foie gras, then move on to the seared duck breast before indulging in selections from le chariot de fromage. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Tuesday thro gh Saturday. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com/dining/palme_dor.php.