Miami Restaurants Big Winners at the 2022 SOBEWFF Burger Bash

Last evening's Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) was a little more subdued than other years.
Yes, there were plenty of juicy burgers to devour and endless sips of beer, wine, and Tito's vodka, but for the second time, the festival held the event in two back-to-back sessions. For eventgoers, this meant a less-crowded party with shorter lines and the ability to interact with the chefs and restaurateurs serving the burgers — a win for sure.
This year's Burger Bash was hosted by José Andrés and Guy Fieri, the latter of whom stepped in for Rachael Ray at the last minute. Ray, who is a frequent Burger Bash host, chose to sit out after she was informed she'd been in contact with someone who'd recently tested positive for COVID, according to a spokesperson for the festival.
Ray was also slated to host this evening's tribute dinner honoring Fieri and Bill and Peter Deutsch of Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits. Andrés has agreed to substitute as master of ceremonies.
Like the 2021 Burger Bash, each session last night had its own winners, giving chefs and restaurateurs double the opportunities to nab a coveted trophy. This year, all the winners are Miami locals.
The winner of the first session's Very Best Burger award was Coral Gables' R Catering and Events, for its Bacon Relish burger. North Miami Beach's La Birra Bar won the People's Choice award for its Golden burger.
The winners of the second session were ViceBurger, which won the Very Best Burger award for its Vice burger and fries; and Motek Café, which won the People's Choice award for its Lebanese burger.