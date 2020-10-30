Miami Restaurants Offering Perks and Freebies to Voters on Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, and this is a monumental race that's sure to go down in history.
As an incentive to vote, many Miami restaurants are offering perks to voters on election day. Here are the best ways to celebrate having exercised your constitutional right and civic duty.
Bodega220 16th St., Miami Beach
305-704-2145
bodegataqueria.com
Free chips and guac with your order on election day when you show your I Voted sticker.
Caja Caliente808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-431-1947
caja-caliente.com
On Election Day, visit Caja Caliente in the Gables or at the Design District food truck and get 155 off your odrer when you show your "I Voted" sticker.
Coyo TacoVarious locations
coyo-taco.com
On Election Day, show your proof of voting and you can enjoy two-for-one margaritas all day at all Coyo locations.
Diya Sunset Harbour1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8948
diyaindiankitchen.com
Wear your “I Voted” sticker to Diya Sunset Harbour now through Election Day and receive a complimentary glass of wine or draft beer to toast to using your voice. Pair your celebratory beverage with any of Diya’s delightful appetizers such as the Aloo Bravas, Chana Taco, Gobi Manchurian, and more.
Frohzen151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9060
frohzen-miami.com
Through Tuesday, November 3, bring your "I Voted" sticker to Frohzen to receive a free scoop of ice cream. Flavors include tres leches, red velvet cake, mango passionfruit, birthday cake, guava maria, among others. 12:30 to 8 p.m. through Tuesday, November 3, at Frohzen, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; frohzen-miami.com.
Jaguar3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-444-0216
jaguarrestaurant.com
At Jaguar Restaurant, now through November 3rd, show your sticker and enjoy all-day happy hour with 50% off signature cocktails, beers, wines, and cavas.
Genuine Hospitality RestaurantsMichael's Genuine Food & Drink. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550
Amara at Paraiso. 3103 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528
Tigertail + Mary. 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-722-5688
michaelsgenuine.com
Chef Michael Schwartz and La Fête du Rosé have partnered up to offer a free glass of wine to voters who present their I Voted sticker at any of the three restaurants, starting at 5 p.m. Election Day (one glass per person).
Miami MarlinsVarious Locations
The Miami Marlins and Feed the Polls are distributing 4,000 meals at polling locations in Liberty City and Little Havana on Election Day. Meals will be provided to those waiting in line to vote at these locations:
- Citrus Grove Middle School. 2153 NE Third St., Miami, starting at 11 a.m.
- Liberty Square Community Center 6304 NW 14th Ave., Miami, starting at 2 p.m.
Planta South Beach850 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-397-8513
plantarestaurants.com
From now through Tuesday, November 3, Planta will offer 20 percent off your final check to those who rock their “I Voted” stickers.
QuarterdeckVarious Locations
quarterdeckrestaurants.com
Show your I Voted sticker now through Election Day and receive a BOGO burger deal. Choose any specialty burger (American, Grander, or Lobster) and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free with the purchase of two drinks. The deal is available at all Quarterdecks in Miami.
Rosie's439 NW Fourth Ave., Miami
305-454-9065
rosiesmia.com
Now through November 3, receive 10 percent off of your entire order at Rosie’s when you show you voted.
Swan90 NE 39th St., Miami
305-704-0994
swanbevy.com
Share your “I Voted” sticker and enjoy one complimentary cocktail on Election Day.
Veza Sur Brewing Co.55 NW 25th St., Miami
Miami, FL 33127
786-362-6300
vezasur.com
Now through Election Day, guests at Veza Sur can enjoy any beer for 20 percent off when they show off their “I Voted” stickers. Swing by the brewery or take your beers to go, with pick up and dine in available. Tag @VezaSurBrewingCo in your beer and “I Voted” selfies for an IG shoutout.
