Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Deals |

Miami Restaurants Offering Perks and Freebies to Voters on Election Day

Laine Doss | October 30, 2020 | 9:00am
Bodega wants you to guac the vote.
Photo courtesy of Bodega
AA

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, and this is a monumental race that's sure to go down in history.

As an incentive to vote, many Miami restaurants are offering perks to voters on election day. Here are the best ways to celebrate having exercised your constitutional right and civic duty.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South BeachEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega

220 16th St., Miami Beach
305-704-2145
bodegataqueria.com


Free chips and guac with your order on election day when you show your I Voted sticker.

Tacos and more.
Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-431-1947
caja-caliente.com


On Election Day, visit Caja Caliente in the Gables or at the Design District food truck and get 155 off your odrer when you show your "I Voted" sticker.

Margaritas at Coyo Taco.
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

Various locations
coyo-taco.com


On Election Day, show your proof of voting and you can enjoy two-for-one margaritas all day at all Coyo locations.

Dishes at Diya.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Diya Indian Kitchen Bar & Lounge

Diya Sunset Harbour

1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8948
diyaindiankitchen.com


Wear your “I Voted” sticker to Diya Sunset Harbour now through Election Day and receive a complimentary glass of wine or draft beer to toast to using your voice. Pair your celebratory beverage with any of Diya’s delightful appetizers such as the Aloo Bravas, Chana Taco, Gobi Manchurian, and more.

Free scoops! Free scoops! Free scoops! Free scoops!EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Frohzen

Frohzen

151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9060
frohzen-miami.com


Through Tuesday, November 3, bring your "I Voted" sticker to Frohzen to receive a free scoop of ice cream. Flavors include tres leches, red velvet cake, mango passionfruit, birthday cake, guava maria, among others. 12:30 to 8 p.m. through Tuesday, November 3, at Frohzen, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; frohzen-miami.com.

Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Jaguar

3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-444-0216
jaguarrestaurant.com


At Jaguar Restaurant, now through November 3rd, show your sticker and enjoy all-day happy hour with 50% off signature cocktails, beers, wines, and cavas.

Chef Michael Schwartz
Photo courtesy of Genuine Hospitality

Genuine Hospitality Restaurants

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550
Amara at Paraiso. 3103 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528
Tigertail + Mary. 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-722-5688
michaelsgenuine.com


Chef Michael Schwartz and La Fête du Rosé have partnered up to offer a free glass of wine to voters who present their I Voted sticker at any of the three restaurants, starting at 5 p.m. Election Day (one glass per person).

Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

Miami Marlins

Various Locations


The Miami Marlins and Feed the Polls are distributing 4,000 meals at polling locations in Liberty City and Little Havana on Election Day. Meals will be provided to those waiting in line to vote at these locations:

  • Citrus Grove Middle School. 2153 NE Third St., Miami, starting at 11 a.m.
  • Liberty Square Community Center 6304 NW 14th Ave., Miami, starting at 2 p.m.
Planta's lunch spread
Photo courtesy of Planta South Beach

Planta South Beach

850 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-397-8513
plantarestaurants.com


From now through Tuesday, November 3, Planta will offer 20 percent off your final check to those who rock their “I Voted” stickers.

It's not very complicated and you get to drink beer after!EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck

Various Locations
quarterdeckrestaurants.com


Show your I Voted sticker now through Election Day and receive a BOGO burger deal. Choose any specialty burger (American, Grander, or Lobster) and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free with the purchase of two drinks. The deal is available at all Quarterdecks in Miami.

Comfort food at Rosie's
Photo courtesy of Rosie's/Dana Agency

Rosie's

439 NW Fourth Ave., Miami
305-454-9065
rosiesmia.com


Now through November 3, receive 10 percent off of your entire order at Rosie’s when you show you voted.

Swan in the Design District.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Morelli Brothers

Swan

90 NE 39th St., Miami
305-704-0994
swanbevy.com


Share your “I Voted” sticker and enjoy one complimentary cocktail on Election Day.

Veza Sur BreweryEXPAND
Photo by Scott Harris

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

55 NW 25th St., Miami
Miami, FL 33127
786-362-6300
vezasur.com


Now through Election Day, guests at Veza Sur can enjoy any beer for 20 percent off when they show off their “I Voted” stickers. Swing by the brewery or take your beers to go, with pick up and dine in available. Tag @VezaSurBrewingCo in your beer and “I Voted” selfies for an IG shoutout.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

