Miami Restaurants Offering Perks and Freebies to Voters on Election Day

Bodega wants you to guac the vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, and this is a monumental race that's sure to go down in history.

As an incentive to vote, many Miami restaurants are offering perks to voters on election day. Here are the best ways to celebrate having exercised your constitutional right and civic duty.

EXPAND Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega 220 16th St., Miami Beach

305-704-2145

bodegataqueria.com



Free chips and guac with your order on election day when you show your I Voted sticker.

Tacos and more. Caja Caliente

Caja Caliente 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

786-431-1947

caja-caliente.com



On Election Day, visit Caja Caliente in the Gables or at the Design District food truck and get 155 off your odrer when you show your "I Voted" sticker.

Margaritas at Coyo Taco. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco Various locations

coyo-taco.com



On Election Day, show your proof of voting and you can enjoy two-for-one margaritas all day at all Coyo locations.

EXPAND Dishes at Diya. Photo courtesy of Diya Indian Kitchen Bar & Lounge

Diya Sunset Harbour 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

305-763-8948

diyaindiankitchen.com



Wear your “I Voted” sticker to Diya Sunset Harbour now through Election Day and receive a complimentary glass of wine or draft beer to toast to using your voice. Pair your celebratory beverage with any of Diya’s delightful appetizers such as the Aloo Bravas, Chana Taco, Gobi Manchurian, and more.

EXPAND Free scoops! Free scoops! Free scoops! Free scoops! Photo courtesy of Frohzen

Frohzen 151 NE 41st St., Miami

305-402-9060

frohzen-miami.com



Through Tuesday, November 3, bring your "I Voted" sticker to Frohzen to receive a free scoop of ice cream. Flavors include tres leches, red velvet cake, mango passionfruit, birthday cake, guava maria, among others. 12:30 to 8 p.m. through Tuesday, November 3, at Frohzen, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; frohzen-miami.com.

Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Jaguar 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305-444-0216

jaguarrestaurant.com



At Jaguar Restaurant, now through November 3rd, show your sticker and enjoy all-day happy hour with 50% off signature cocktails, beers, wines, and cavas.

Chef Michael Schwartz Photo courtesy of Genuine Hospitality

Genuine Hospitality Restaurants Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550

Amara at Paraiso. 3103 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528

Tigertail + Mary. 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-722-5688

michaelsgenuine.com



Chef Michael Schwartz and La Fête du Rosé have partnered up to offer a free glass of wine to voters who present their I Voted sticker at any of the three restaurants, starting at 5 p.m. Election Day (one glass per person).

Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

Miami Marlins Various Locations



The Miami Marlins and Feed the Polls are distributing 4,000 meals at polling locations in Liberty City and Little Havana on Election Day. Meals will be provided to those waiting in line to vote at these locations:



Citrus Grove Middle School. 2153 NE Third St., Miami, starting at 11 a.m.

Liberty Square Community Center 6304 NW 14th Ave., Miami, starting at 2 p.m.

Planta's lunch spread Photo courtesy of Planta South Beach

Planta South Beach 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach

305-397-8513

plantarestaurants.com



From now through Tuesday, November 3, Planta will offer 20 percent off your final check to those who rock their “I Voted” stickers.

EXPAND It's not very complicated and you get to drink beer after! Photo courtesy of Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck Various Locations

quarterdeckrestaurants.com



Show your I Voted sticker now through Election Day and receive a BOGO burger deal. Choose any specialty burger (American, Grander, or Lobster) and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free with the purchase of two drinks. The deal is available at all Quarterdecks in Miami.

Comfort food at Rosie's Photo courtesy of Rosie's/Dana Agency

Rosie's 439 NW Fourth Ave., Miami

305-454-9065

rosiesmia.com



Now through November 3, receive 10 percent off of your entire order at Rosie’s when you show you voted.

EXPAND Swan in the Design District. Photo courtesy of Morelli Brothers

Swan 90 NE 39th St., Miami

305-704-0994

swanbevy.com



Share your “I Voted” sticker and enjoy one complimentary cocktail on Election Day.

EXPAND Veza Sur Brewery Photo by Scott Harris

Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25th St., Miami

Miami, FL 33127

786-362-6300

vezasur.com



Now through Election Day, guests at Veza Sur can enjoy any beer for 20 percent off when they show off their “I Voted” stickers. Swing by the brewery or take your beers to go, with pick up and dine in available. Tag @VezaSurBrewingCo in your beer and “I Voted” selfies for an IG shoutout.