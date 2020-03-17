Miami Workers Face Bleak Uncertainty as Restaurants Close

The nightmare scenario arrived on Tuesday morning when Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber gathered with other city officials at Joe's Stone Crab to announce that all restaurants would have to close all operations other than delivery, take-out, and pick up in an effort to curb the growing coronavirus pandemic.

On Miami Beach, restaurant kitchens can remain open until midnight, while public gatherings greater than ten people will become a criminal offense.

"At 10:20 this morning, the mayor signed an executive order that effective tonight at 11 p.m. all alcohol and food services eateries should close... to help ensure the safety of those most at risk," Moon says.

The announcement sets off an almost instant crisis as many restaurants already began shuttering their dining rooms and moving to a take out or delivery model, which Joe's Stone Crab owner Steve Sawitz says makes up only a tiny fraction of the iconic restaurant's earnings.

At the moment, local and state officials are calling for the federal government to implement and expand relief for the hospitality industry rapidly. In late 2019 the industry employed more than 340,000 people in the Miami Metropolitan Area, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Sawitz broke into tears as he recounted telling his staff last night that the restaurant would be shutting down.

"People came up to me and asked how I was doing, how my mother was doing, it was unbelievable given all they're facing," he says.

Sawitz says Joe's employs 25 fishermen who sell exclusively to the restaurant as well as 350 hourly workers. At the moment, he says the eatery's financial team is trying to figure out exactly how long it can pay everyone for, though it will be at minimum wage.

Across Miami, chefs and restaurateurs are almost at a loss as to what to do not only for the survival of their businesses but also the well being of their employees, most of whom are also hourly workers.

Wendi Walsh, secretary of Unite Here's local 355 that represents 7,000 hospitality workers across Miami, says more is needed in addition to the Trump Administration's proposed $800 billion relief package. The bill, she says, includes money for unemployment benefits and food stamps, but should include things like housing vouchers for those at risk of eviction.

For large companies, Walsh says the bill includes reimbursements for employers to distribute two weeks of salary as well as a three-month extension of healthcare if they offer it.

"We need a unified message across the state of Florida that we are a hospitality state," she says, "and we need to send a message to the federal government that they need to move relief as quickly as possible."