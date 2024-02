Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed January 2024

Openings

Closed

click to enlarge The interior of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's Coral Gables outpost Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Coming Soon

Lots of delicious restaurants and breweries opened up new locations and taprooms in Miami in January 2024.In January, nine restaurants, including two breweries, opened across Miami and Broward County. From Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's highly anticipated Coral Gables opening to Pier 5, an entertainment and foodie venue at Bayside Marketplace, foodies have plenty of new spots to check out in February.Here's a look at what opened this past month in the Magic City and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.19505 Biscayne Blvd., Bldg. D, Ste. 4150, Miami; 305-726-0226; amalfillama.com 317 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-829-6165; bodegataqueria.com 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305- 967-8657; doscroquetas.com 500 South Pointe Dr., Ste. 160, Miami Beach; 305-701-1320; explorekissaki.com 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; osmiolounge.com 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-486-7200; pier5.com 101 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-810-2266; piscoynazca.com 4800 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Ste. A12, Coconut Creek; 954-531-6122; rulegbrewingcompany.com 210 11th St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8246; southbeachbrew.com After a decade of being a local Korean barbecue favorite, the Miami Beach spot has closed . However, the restaurant group has purchased a new restaurant in Hallandale Beach to continue its legacy.Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'NealNew York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centredual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024The fast-food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in DoralComing to Miami Worldcenter in 2024Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in BrickellChicago-based import coming soon to BrickellThe Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurantMiami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach in FebruaryBeloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the futureVendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar locationChicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in 2024Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami WorldcenterFort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami locationWaterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment buildingExpanding with several new locationsNYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality GroupVineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024Doral food hall opening a second locationNew Coral Gables location opening in JanuaryMichelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurantPlant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South FloridaNYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo WynwoodThird South Florida location coming to Miami WorldcenterNew restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort LauderdaleThe master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm BeachMountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in DoralMassimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry'sNew restaurant from Giovanni Rocchio and Jake Abbott coming to Fort LauderdaleNew locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset HarbourThe French chef will open his namesake bakery and bistro in WynwoodMediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flair coming to Wynwood