Openings & Closings

Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed January 2024

In January, nine restaurants, including two breweries, opened across Miami-Dade and Broward, including Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Coral Gables and Kissaki in Miami Beach.
February 1, 2024
Kissaki in Miami Beach has a variety of dishes conceived by chef Edgar Valerio on the menu.
Kissaki in Miami Beach has a variety of dishes conceived by chef Edgar Valerio on the menu. Photo by Omar Aly
Lots of delicious restaurants and breweries opened up new locations and taprooms in Miami in January 2024.

In January, nine restaurants, including two breweries, opened across Miami and Broward County. From Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's highly anticipated Coral Gables opening to Pier 5, an entertainment and foodie venue at Bayside Marketplace, foodies have plenty of new spots to check out in February.

Here's a look at what opened this past month in the Magic City and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.

Openings

Amalfi Llama 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Bldg. D, Ste. 4150, Miami; 305-726-0226; amalfillama.com
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Coral Gables 317 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-829-6165; bodegataqueria.com.
Dos Croquetas 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305- 967-8657; doscroquetas.com
Kissaki 500 South Pointe Dr., Ste. 160, Miami Beach; 305-701-1320; explorekissaki.com.
Osmio Lounge 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; osmiolounge.com.
Pier 5 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-486-7200; pier5.com.
Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables 101 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-810-2266; piscoynazca.com.
Rule G Brewing Company 4800 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Ste. A12, Coconut Creek; 954-531-6122; rulegbrewingcompany.com
South Beach Brewing Company Taproom 210 11th St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8246; southbeachbrew.com.

Closed

Drunken Dragon: After a decade of being a local Korean barbecue favorite, the Miami Beach spot has closed. However, the restaurant group has purchased a new restaurant in Hallandale Beach to continue its legacy.
click to enlarge The interior of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
The interior of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's Coral Gables outpost
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Coming Soon

Big Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Carl's Jr. The fast-food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Felice Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell
Hampton Social Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
Itamae Ao The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Lucky Cat Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach in February
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future
Marina Village Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
Maple & Ash Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Pamplemousse Miami Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
Pubbelly Sushi Expanding with several new locations
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Sixty Vines Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Sprouts New Coral Gables location opening in January
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sushi by Boū NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
Twin Peaks Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral
Torno Subito Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
Val+Tino New restaurant from Giovanni Rocchio and Jake Abbott coming to Fort Lauderdale
Whole Foods Market New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour
Yann Couvreur The French chef will open his namesake bakery and bistro in Wynwood
Zuri Mediterranean restaurant with Moroccan flair coming to Wynwood
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

