Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Now Serving: A New Side to the Miami New Times Restaurant Guide

April 14, 2022 10:00AM

Red Rooster was Miami New Times' Best Restaurant in Miami-Dade winner in 2021. Find it and hundreds more in our Restaurant Guide.
Red Rooster was Miami New Times' Best Restaurant in Miami-Dade winner in 2021. Find it and hundreds more in our Restaurant Guide. Photo courtesy of Red Rooster Overtown
Miami's dining scene is on fire.

Each month, several new restaurants open, including outposts exported to the Magic City by chefs and entrepreneurs from New York, London, and other world capitals. Over the past two years, established restaurants have reopened as well, giving diners in our city countless tasty options when it comes to where and what to eat.

If you have an insatiable appetite for the best places to dine, check out the New Times Miami Restaurant Guide, our searchable directory of hundreds of recommended eateries in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

You can search our database by cuisine, neighborhood, and more, and also suggest places we should add to our curated roster of recommended spots.

Additionally, owners of restaurants already included in the guide can submit updates and other suggested changes to their listings by filling out a form accessible through the guide or via this link.

Hungry to learn more? Check out our Miami Restaurant Guide. It's the tastiest reading in town.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
The 4/20 Issue

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation