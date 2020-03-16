 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Cafe La Trova
Photo by Adam Delgiudice

Miami Restaurants Closing During Coronavirus Pandemic

Laine Doss | March 16, 2020 | 11:20am
AA

As Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, announced that all bars, clubs, restaurants, and movie theaters must cut their capacity by half and close establishments by 11 p.m., many local restaurants have decided to close their doors until further notice. 

Here is a running list of restaurants that are closing their dining rooms until further notice. This list will be updated on an ongoing basis. If you know of a restaurant that has suspended its dining room operations, please email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

Please note: While many restaurants remain open to the public, it's a good idea to call ahead to make sure, as news is changing rapidly.

Balloo. The Downtown Miami restaurant is closing tonight, March 16 with plans to "reopen ASAP with gift cards, delivery, and takeout".

Blue Collar. Closed until further notice.

Cafe La Trova. Closed until further notice.

Concrete Beach. The Wynwood brewery is closing its tap room for a week, stating, "The health and safety of our drinkers, coworkers and community is our top priority, and we’re taking additional measures to ensure their well-being. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to close Concrete Beach Brewery for a week, starting Friday, March 13 and have canceled all tap room events during the month of March. We are continuing to evaluate and will update accordingly."

Mignonette. Closed until further notice.

Zak the Baker. The Wynwood cafe will close,but the bakery will offer pickup and delivery.  In addition, it will continue to deliver freshly baked bread to Whole Foods location across the region. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

