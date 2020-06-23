Five Tasty Ways to Celebrate Pride Month in Miami

Pride Month is in full swing — as full as one can swing amid a pandemic, anyway — and Miami restaurants and bars are celebrating with themed food and drink. Take advantage of these limited-time specials, many of which benefit various initiatives and organizations within the LGTBQ+ community.

Enjoy a photo-worthy rainbow doughnut at the Salty, tropical Pride beer at Veza Sur, or swing by R House's relaunched drag brunch. Plus, South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager will bring back his Sunday bake sale for one last weekend to celebrate Pride Month.

Veza Sur's Pride-themed beer. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Veza Sur's Pride Beer

Through Tuesday, June 30, Veza Sur will serve Pride Lager. Made with tropical New Zealand hops, the limited-edition brew is a dry-hopped version of Veza's popular Spanglish Latin Lager. It's available for free delivery or pickup in a commemorative 32-ounce crowler ($14) with a celebratory design, and 30 percent of proceeds will benefit the YES Institute and Equality Florida. Visit vezasur.com/freedelivery to place an order while supplies last. Through Tuesday, June 30, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Pick-up and delivery hours include Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Cutoff time for same-day delivery orders is 7:30 p.m.

EXPAND The Salty will be donating all proceeds from the Rainbow Unicorn doughnut through Sunday, June 28. Photo by Danielle Margherite

Rainbow Unicorn Doughnut at the Salty

Available for pickup and delivery through Sunday, June 28 at both Salty locations, the Rainbow Unicorn doughnut ($4.50) is made with rainbow marbled brioche dough, filled with fruity marshmallow fluff, and topped with orange glaze, more marshmallow fluff, edible glitter, and rainbow bubble sugar. Order via Uber Eats and take advantage of a buy one, get one special. And the shop is donating all rainbow unicorn doughnut proceeds to local organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community, as well as to the ACLU to support the fight against racial injustice. Through Sunday, June 28, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St. #112, Miami; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com.

R House's drag brunch will abide by social distancing regulations. Photo courtesy of R House

R House Drag Brunch Relaunch

R House is relaunching its beloved Sunday Drag Brunch this weekend. Following a Miami-Dade County executive order that allows restaurant venues to offer entertainment as long as performers are at least 10 feet from patrons, R House's Sunday event will be as contactless as possible. That means instead of handing dollar bills to performers, servers will offer freshly printed "drag dollars" that diners can use to tip their queens. Other precautions include socially distanced table layouts, limited party sizes, demarcated waiting areas, and hand-sanitizer stations. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28 (and every Sunday thereafter) at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

EXPAND Lee Schrager's Sunday bake sale. Photo courtesy of World Red Eye

SOBEWFF Founder Lee Schrager's #PRIDE Bake Sale

South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager is bringing back his retired Sunday bake sale this weekend to support Pride Month. Drive up to Schrager's famed "House on Hardee" in Coral Gables beginning at noon (until nothing's left). Funds raised will benefit the YES Institute, a community education center whose mission is to prevent suicide and ensure the healthy development of all LGBTQIA+ youth. There will be a variety of special edition Pride-themed treats available for $25 each. Participants include Night Owl Cookies, Hometown BBQ, Tropical Chinese, Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream, the Salty, Empanada Harry’s, Hedy Goldsmith, Edition hotel's pastry chef Luis Vasquez, chef Adrianne Calvo, and Stubborn Seed's Dallas Wynne. Beginning at noon Sunday, June 28, at the House on Hardee. Follow @leeschrager on Instagram this Saturday, June 27, for the address. Cash only; exact change is required.

EXPAND The Palace Bar's famous drag show. Photo by Karli Evans

Drag Meet-and-Greet Brunch at Palace Bar

Palace Bar's legendary weekend drag brunch returns this week. In an effort to keep customers and staff safe, tables will be spread six feet apart and all patrons will be required to take part in a temperature check as well as wear a mask except when seated and eating. Though drag queens are not able to perform on South Beach yet, they will be walking through the restaurants for meet-and-greets. Friday through Sundays, at Palace Bar, 1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-7234; palacesouthbeach.com.