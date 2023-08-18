New Times Pizza Week: Seven Days of Super Slice Savings

If eating pizza and winning prizes sounds like your idea of fun, then New Times Pizza Week is just what you've been waiting for.
From August 21 to 27, several Miami restaurants will offer discounted pizza pricing as part of the new citywide event. During that time frame, local pizza lovers can enjoy deals from participating restaurants that will bake up their own spin on the perfect pie, ranging from signature offerings to secret menu specialties.
To get started, patrons can visit participating restaurants and download the New Times Pizza Week passport app, which prompts them to map out their stops, challenge their taste buds, and share their experience on social with other local diners.
As your pizza journey unfolds, expect to earn points for each pizza you try during the allotted time frame. Note: A passport is not needed to receive New Times Pizza Week deals but is required to enter the contest.
To log points, open the passport app while dining at a participating restaurant, select your location, snap a pic of your pizza, and share photos of your meal on social media using the hashtag #pizzaweekmia.
Participants that collect 100 points are automatically entered to win various prizes. A grand prize winner will be notified by email by September 8, 2023.
The participating restaurants include American Social, Big Cheese Pizza, Editor Ristorante Pizza, Far Out Pizza, Harry's Pizzeria, Ironside Pizza, Nick's Pizza, Piola, Spris Artisan Pizza, and Tutto Pizza.
For more information, visit pizzaweekmiami.com.