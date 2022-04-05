Marlins Home Opener Is April 14: Here Are the Concessions at LoanDepot Park

The Marlins home opener is April 14, when the Fish take on the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park.
Nothing quite compares to peanuts and Cracker Jack, but Miamians require their cafecito and croquetas, too, when you take us out to the old ballgame.
This year, the Marlins have your back with food from local vendors like Islas Canarias, Miami's Best Pizza, SuViche, and Pincho. Biscayne Bay Brewing has even created a special lager for the Marlins.
New Times was invited to preview some of the new food and drink items at LoanDepot Park this season.
LoanDepot Park executive chef Alex Paz says that while you'll still find traditional favorites like hot dogs and burgers, the ballpark wanted to incorporate more items that appeal to a Miami palate.
"Miami being such a melting pot, if you want to try to make everyone happy, you have to have more of a selection than many other ballparks do. By having local flavors, we give the ballpark that family feel," the chef explains.
Paz says all the food at the stadium is delicious, but he singles out the wares of the new Bites de la Calle for sampling. "Everything's super tasty there and there's a Miami twist to the food," he says.
Located in Section 7, Bites de la Calle offers a hot dog completo (topped with crispy potato sticks) and a salchipapa (hot dog chunks served on a bed of fries, topped with pink sauce). Pair either with glazed maduros.
Other new offerings include hamburger sliders from Pincho arepas from the Venezuelan brand Pan, and fresh barbecue from Magic City BBQ.
LoanDepot Park. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; mlb.com/marlins/ballpark.