Miami Food Festival Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus Fears

The global outbreak of coronavirus has left major cities in Europe and Asia virtual ghost towns after government officials and corporations throughout the world have closed major destinations such as the Louvre in Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disney.

In the United States, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 14, with more than 225 cases confirmed throughout the nation as of today. So far, there have been no reported cases in Miami.

As a precaution, however, Mayor Francis Saurez announced the postponement of the Calle Ocho Festival and Ultra Music Festival until next year, effectively canceling the 2020 editions of both events. He made the announcement this morning at Miami City Hall.

This afternoon, the Doral Food & Wine Festival was postponed until further notice. Organizers of the annual event issued the following statement: "Both founders of the festival, Ico and Natalia Manzanero, expressed their concern for the well-being and safety of the community of Doral and all neighboring cities, along with everyone else involved in the management and production of the festival."

Spring is a busy season for South Florida, and upcoming gatherings include the Miami Gardens Jazz Festival, Miami Open, Sprung Beer Festival, St. Patrick's Day events, and New Times' Out to Brunch. As of now, all of those events will continue as scheduled.

So far, only a handful of events have issued cancellation notices. They are listed below. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you hear of an event cancellation, email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

Calle Ocho Festival

The food and music fest that takes over 20 blocks of Little Havana and boasts ten music stages has been canceled for 2020. The event was to be held March 15.

Doral Food & Wine Festival

After consulting with city officials, organizers of the Doral Food & Wine Festival have postponed the event, originally scheduled for March 21 and 22, until further notice. Organizers promise to contact ticketholders to provide more information.