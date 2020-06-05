National Doughnut Day, Miami Spice, and Other Food Events This Weekend

South Florida is slowly opening back up, but restaurants and bars are continuing to find ways to serve and engage with the community via contactless delivery, virtual hangouts, and pick-up specials.

This weekend, celebrate National Doughnut Day with delivery specials and free doughnuts, take part in Miami Spice at one (or more!) of dozens of participating restaurants, and enjoy a virtual concert experience with Veza Sur Brewing and the New World Symphony.

National Doughnut Day Returns to Miami

National Doughnut Day returns Friday, and Miami is ready to celebrate. The holiday, observed the first Friday of June each year, was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. In honor of the sweetest holiday of the year,

, including the Salty Donut, Sweet Alchemy, and Honeybee Doughnuts, among others. Also on Friday, Dunkin’ will offer customers a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. And to continue the celebration through the weekend, Grubhub will offer a free half-dozen doughnuts on all Dunkin’ orders of $10 or more on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. Doughnut prices start at 99 cents, coffee at $1.59.

Courtesy of Sushi Garage

Happy Hour To-Go at Sushi Garage

Miami bars aren't open yet, but you can still get your happy hour fix. Sunset Harbour's Sushi Garage is behind a $45 happy hour kit that includes half portions of a salmon roll, spicy tuna roll, and hamachi serriole roll, as well as edamame, crispy avocado, kurobuta pork sausage, and two cans of Soto sake. The happy hour bag is available for delivery or takeout daily.

EXPAND The Bazaar by José Andrés, one of the restaurants participating in Miami Spice. Photo courtesy of the Bazaar by José Andrés

Miami Spice Returns as Part of New "Miami Shines" Campaign

s part of a larger initiative called Miami Shines that

aims to entice locals and visitors alike to dine and stay in Miami and Miami Beach. Miami Spice offers three-course lunch/brunch ($25) and dinner ($39) at 73 participating restaurants. As it has previously, the program will run through the end of September. Visit

for more information.

EXPAND Scott Harris

Beer and Brass with New World Symphony and Veza Sur Brewing Co.

On Saturday night, kick off the summer season with Beer and Brass, a unique virtual concert experience cohosted by Rhett Dougherty, head brewer at Veza Sur in Wynwood. The event pairs beer tastings to works performed by brass musicians who are fellows at the New World Symphony. A $25 ticket to Beer and Brass entitles your household to a stream of the event, delivery to your home of a sixpack of assorted beers (one beer for each classical work on the program), a souvenir pint glass, and the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with Dougherty and the musicians after the concert.