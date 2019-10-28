The Seven Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Happy Halloween, Miami. Before your spooky celebrations begin, Raw Wine, an international fair celebrating natural, low-intervention organic and biodynamic wine, will debut in South Florida, plus chef Makoto Okuwa will take over the kitchen at Azabu Miami Beach. And by Thursday, numerous restaurants and bars — including Generator, Sweet Liberty, and the Sylvester — will host Halloween events.

Don't stay too long without a nosh at Death or Gory Photo courtesy of Death or Glory

Halloween Pop-Up Bars

This week, several spots are popping up with Halloween-themed bars decked out in creepy cobwebs, skulls, and spiders. Take a walk on the wild side, grab your favorite ghoul, and sink your fangs into creepy cocktails and tangy "bites." Find all the spookiness here.

Courtesy of Azabu Miami Beach

Chefs Makoto Okuwa and Yasu Tanaka at Azabu Miami Beach

The Den at Azabu Miami Beach will host its monthly omakase collaboration dinner with chef Makoto Okuwa of Makoto Bal Harbour. He will join Azabu Miami Beach chef Yasu Tanaka to serve an eight-course tasting menu. Highlights include nigiri platters, Japanese tiger prawns, and dessert. Dinner is available at four seatings, at 6, 7, 8:30, and 9:30 p.m. for $220 person. Email cansu.mihci@plandosee.com for reservations. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Raw Wine

Raw Wine at Paradise Plaza in the Design District

Raw Wine, an international fair celebrating natural, low-intervention organic and biodynamic wine, will make its way to Miami for the first time this Wednesday. The one-day event will offer tastings from more than 70 natural, biodynamic, and low-intervention organic producers. In addition to the fair, numerous restaurants and bars will host satellite events, including dim sum and Georgian wine at Palmar, a five-course tasting dinner with J. Brix Wines at Alter, natural wine and tapas at Fooq's, and an intimate dinner with Fattotia Mondo Antico at Macchialina. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, in Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; rawwine.com.

EXPAND Signature Wagyu burger at Beaker & Gray. Photo by Daniel Kocsis

Executive Lunch at Beaker & Gray

Head to Beaker & Gray for a three-course executive lunch for $35, which includes a nonalcoholic beverage. Featured appetizers are chicken wings with brown sugar, tamarind, and sesame; green papaya with nuoc cham, spiced peanut, and coconut crunch; and loaded fries with huancaína, pickled bacon, and queso fresco. For the main course, choose from options such as a baby spinach salad with quinoa and barley with chicken or shrimp; a grilled chicken sandwich with romaine and avocado; and a Wagyu burger with smoked Gouda, bacon, and caramelized onion aioli. End your meal with chocolate mousse with chocolate gelato. Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

A still from the 1993 movie Hocus Pocus. Disney

Hocus Pocus Trivia at Growler USA

“I put a spell on you, and now you’re mine!” Think you know everything about Sarah, Mary, and Winifred from the 1993 Disney movie Hocus Pocus? Light the black flame and learn at this hauntingly fun trivia night. Admission is free, but teams must reserve their spot at hocuspocusgrwyn.eventbrite.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Growler USA Wynwood, 337 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-960-7862; growlerusa.com.

Prepare for thrills and chills this Halloween weekend in Miami. World Red Eye

Miami Halloween 2019 at Bars and Restaurants

Miami, a city full of strange stories and interesting characters year-round, is the perfect place to celebrate Halloween. Expect a plethora of events to pop up this week. Channel your alter ego at these happenings at local bars and restaurants, including Veuve Clicquot's annual Yelloween at Cvltvra, Rocky Horror at the Sylvester, and open-mike night and costumes at the National Hotel.

Care Bears-inspired cones are coming to Miami. Photo courtesy of Taiyaki

Taiyaki's Care Bears Ice-Cream Collab

Taiyaki, the place that creates the most iconic, adorable, and Instagrammable frozen treats, is set to make your childhood dreams come true with its new line of Care Bears products. Taiyaki's Love-a-Lot Bear features a red bean Taiyaki cone base with pink vanilla soft-serve, special Care Bears sprinkles, and pink fondant hearts ($8). Funshine Bear includes a red bean Taiyaki cone base with yellow vegan pineapple soft-serve, Care Bears sprinkles, and a fondant sun ($8). Good Luck Bear is made with a red bean Taiyaki cone base, green matcha soft-serve, Care Bears sprinkles, and a chocolate clover ($8). Available through January 1 at Taiyaki at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; taiyakinyc.com.