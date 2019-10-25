The Seven Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, food writer Adeena Sussman and chef Michael Schwartz will celebrate the release of Sussman's new Tel Aviv-inspired cookbook with a themed brunch, while the South Beach Seafood Festival returns to Miami Beach. Plus, Harpke Family Farms hosts its first farm-to-table dinner of the season, with all proceeds dedicated to relief efforts in the Bahamas; and Caja Caliente launches Cuban-inspired brunch in Coral Gables.

Sababa Israeli Brunch With Adeena Sussman at Michael’s Genuine

Join food writer Adeena Sussman and chef Michael Schwartz as they cook to celebrate the release of her new Tel Aviv-inspired book, Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors from My Isreali Kitchen. South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager will moderate a talk with the author to kick things off, followed by a meal made up of recipes from the book. First come, first seated in the main dining room of Michael's Genuine. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Michael's Genuine, 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.

The Return of the South Beach Seafood Festival

The South Beach Seafood Festival returns to the sand for the sixth year in a row, bringing some of South Florida's most talented seafood chefs together for a variety of events, dinners, competitive cook-offs, and tastings. The gem of the festival is Saturday's beachside tasting event, featuring dozens of local restaurants various seafood-centric items plus cocktails and wine to thousands of revelers. Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, at 1400 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; sobeseafoodfest.com. Tickets cost $49 to $150

Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival at Peacock Park

The annual Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival will return this weekend bringing more than just pumpkin-picking to Peacock Park. There will also be a substantial supply of fall- and pumpkin-themed food from local vendors, alongside carnival rides, a corn maze, a dress-your-own-scarecrow village, and photo ops. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Brunch at Caja Caliente

The Coral Gables outpost of Caja Caliente will launch a Cuban-inspired brunch this weekend. Menu highlights include guava-swirled pancakes with whipped cream cheese, condensed milk, and a homemade guava reduction; the Benny Moré’s Benedict, topped with mojo hollandaise; and salmon tartare toasts with Caja's signature aioli and a poached egg. Drink specials include $20 mimosas. Plus, expect live Cuban funk and jazz music. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26 and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Caja Caliente, 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-431-1947; caja-caliente.com.

Sunday Sauce at Planta

Miami Beach's 100 percent plant-based restaurant, Planta, has launched Sunday Sauce, offering a unique take on a traditionally meat-forward meal. The menu, offered from 5:30 p.m. until close, features Italian staples such as spaghetti and meatless meatballs, cauliflower parmesan, and a build-your-own pizza with a selection of sauces and toppings such as mushroom "bacon" and plant-based sausage.

Five Chefs at the Farm: A Bahamas Benefit

Harpke Family Farm's first farm-to-table dinner of the season will feature five local chefs, all coming together to raise money and support for the Bahamas. Participants include Carlos Garcia of Obra Kitchen Table, Karla Hoyos of the Bazaar by José Andres, Pushkar Marathe of Stage and Ghee, Raheem Sealey of KYU, and Santiago Gomez of Cantina la Veinte and Tacology. Expect a welcome cocktail donated by KYU, beer by Estrella Damm, and wine pairings from the Wine Watch. The menu will be vegetable-centric, but not vegetarian. No substitutions possible. Proceeds from dinner will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by José Andres that uses the power of food to strengthen communities through times of crisis. They have been in the Bahamas providing hot, nutritious meals to survivors of Hurricane Dorian since September 3, serving up to 30,000 meals a day –– and they’re still cooking. 6:30 p.m. rain or shine, Sunday, October 27, at Harpke Family Farm, 2781 Southwest 36th St., Fort Lauderdale; harpkefamilyfarm.com. Tickets cost $150 via eventbrite.com.

Byblos and Sweet Liberty Dinner to Benefit No Kid Hungry

Mediterranean restaurant, Byblos, will join Sweet Liberty to host an evening of food and cocktails to benefit the No Kid Hungry Foundation. Sweet Liberty’s head bartender, Fraser Hamilton, will sling cocktails while Byblos' chef Abel Veulen serves a four-course meal. A percentage of proceeds will support No Kid Hungry's efforts to end childhood hunger in America. 7 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Byblos, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-864-2990; byblosmiami.com. Tickets cost $7; call or email info@byblosmiami.com for a seat.