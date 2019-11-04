The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, Seed Food and Wine Week returns with a line-up of plant-based events, cooking demos, and dinners. Plus, Katsuya hosts a sake seminar, and Scott Linquist's Coyo launches a taco collaboration with chef Jeremy Ford.

The bar at BLT Prime. Courtesy of BLT Primt

Wine Dinner Series With Michael Mondavi Family Estate at BLT Prime

This Tuesday, BLT Prime Doral's wine dinner series will return to bring together the best in food and wine in an intimate setting. One winery per month will present its offerings, paired with custom four-course menus designed by BLT Prime’s chef de cuisine, Tim Elmore. Vineyard representatives, along with Elmore, will provide tasting notes and take guests on a journey exploring the flavor profiles and components of each pairing. This week's dinner will present the Michael Mondavi Family Estate. Sip varietals while savoring butternut squash soup with chestnut cream, duck with fig jus and yam gratin, and apple pie with cinnamon toast gelato. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, in the Nicklaus Private Dining Room at BLT Prime at Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $135 via bltrestaurants.com.

EXPAND Sushi at Katsuya Katsuya South Beach

Sake Seminar at Katsuya

Ever wanted to get into sake? Katsuya, the sushi spot inside the SLS South Beach, is set to host Sake Seminar, which aims to teach novices about the delicious rice wine and its many nuances. Taste the many varieties, figure out which sake to pair with what food, and stick around afterward to mingle with your classmates. The class — which is free, by the way — will be led by a master sake sommelier, so rest assured what you'll learn will be totally correct. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Katsuya South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Suite 200, Miami Beach; 305-455-2995; katsuyarestaurant.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND It's taco time Courtesy of Coyo Taco

Miami Chef Tac-Over at Coyo Taco

Beginning this week, Coyo Taco will launch a monthly chef collaboration series, “Miami Chef Tac-Over,” in which executive chef and partner Scott Linquist teams up with some of South Florida’s biggest chefs to feature a new specialty taco. Each taco will be available for a week at all four South Florida Coyo locations. This month, Ford and Linquist's lobster taco features celeriac aioli, endive, and black truffle ($15 for two). December will see a collaboration with chef Brad Kilgore, followed by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz in January, and chef Jose Mendin in February. Get your hands on Ford's lobster taco this week, November 4 through 10, at Coyo's Coral Gables location (120 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables); followed by November 11 through 17 at Coyo Brickell (1111 SW First Ave., Miami); November 18 through 24 at Coyo Wynwood (2300 NW Second Ave., Miami); and November 25 through 30 at Coyo Palm Beach (337 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach). Through November 30, at Coyo Taco, various locations; coyo-taco.com.

Chef Gino Sorbillo opens his first Florida restaurant. Photo courtesy of Sorbillo

Chef Gino Sorbillo Delivers Award-Winning Pizza to South Beach

One of Italy’s best-loved pizza chefs, Gino Sorbillo, has opened a Miami Beach location of his eponymous restaurant, at 100 Collins Ave. The pizzaiolo — or pizzamaker — is respected throughout Italy for his food. His four restaurants — including the family's first Naples location, which opened in 1935 — have hourlong lines and are regarded among the best in the country. Like its sister establishments in Italy, New York City, and Tokyo, the Miami Beach restaurant offers Sorbillo's wide array of classic and seasonal Neapolitan pies, along with his famous pizza fritta (fried pizza dough), calzones, an assortment of antipasti small plates, main dishes, pasta, and dessert. More than a dozen pies, priced from $9 to $28, can be found on the South Beach menu. However, there's one caveat: Only 250 pizzas are available each day, served on a first-come, first-serve basis. 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-281-0588; sorbillonyc.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 1 a.m.

Seed dinner event Courtesy of Seed

Seed Food & Wine Week 2019

Thursday, one of the country's leading plant-based food and wine festivals will return to Miami with more than 10,000 expected attendees. Through Sunday, November 10, the sixth-annual Seed Food & Wine Festival will offer everything from cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, and celebrity chef dinners, to craft beer and spirits tastings, a veggie burger battle, and workshops that include yoga, urban gardening, and more. Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10, at various locations. Tickets cost $25 to $459; seedfoodandwine.com.