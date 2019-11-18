The Five Best Food and Drink Events This Week

This week, the Den at Azabu Miami Beach hosts a collaboration dinner with chef Juan Manuel Barrientos of El Cielo, while Luckyrice celebrates its tenth anniversary with an Asian-themed night market featuring some of Miami's best chefs. Plus, don't miss $13 pasta at Fi'lia South Beach and a Bahamas relief event at Esotico.

The Den at Azabu. Photo courtesy of Azabu Miami Beach

The Den at Azabu Collaboration Dinner

After the Den's sold-out event with star chef Okuwa Makoto, the restaurant is gearing up for another collaboration dinner, this time with chef Juan Manuel Barrientos of El Cielo. He will join Azabu Miami Beach chef Yasu Tanaka this Monday for a dinner featuring an eight-course tasting menu curated by the two chefs. Dinner is available during four seatings — at 6, 7, 8:30, and 9:30 — for $220 person. Monday, November 18, at the Den at Azabu, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com. Email cansu.mihci@plandosee.com for reservations.

EXPAND Pasta at Fi'lia. Photo courtesy of Fi'lia

Pasta Mondays at Fi'lia

Mondays, stop by Fi’lia South Beach for a $13 pasta prix fixe. Highlights are thick and creamy linguine cacio e pepe; spaghetti pomodoro al dente tossed lightly in a fresh tomato sauce and garnished with basil; spaghetti carbonara with pancetta, eggs, chives, and a dash of pecorino; and rigatoni Bolognese in a traditional veal, pork, and beef ragu. 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays at Fi'lia South Beach, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; sbe.com.

EXPAND The stunning Dune. Photo by Nick Garcia Photography

Prisoner Wine Dinner at Dune

Dune at Auberge Beach Residences continues its wine dinner series with Prisoner Wine Company. This Thursday, expect a four-course meal, prepared by executive chef Edgar Beas, paired with wines from Prisoner. Menu highlights are quail with chicory, persimmon, chestnut, and sunchoke; Wagyu strip loin with parsnip, black trumpets, and Périgord truffle; and assorted cheeses with house-made preserves and lavash. House-made macarons and chocolate truffles will be offered as take-home treats. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Dune, 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-900-4059; dunefl.com. Tickets cost $185.

EXPAND Dishes at Luckyrice. Photo courtesy of Luckyrice

Ten Years of Luckyrice at the SLS South Beach

Author, TV personality, and Luckyrice founder Danielle Chang will celebrate the festival’s tenth anniversary by taking the Asian night-market concept on a tour that stops in Miami. This Thursday, the one-night-only event will bring together iconic Miami chefs to prepare Asian-inspired street-food dishes. Restaurant partners include Lure Fishbar, Pubbelly Sushi, Hakkasan, Jaya at the Setai, La Mar at Mandarin Oriental, and Traymore by Michael Schwartz. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at the SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 646-484-6711; luckyrice.com. Tickets cost $125 via luckyrice.com/miami-tastings.

Tiki cocktail at Esotico Miami. Photo courtesy of Esotico Miami

Bahamas Relief at Esotico Miami

This Thursday, Esotico will host a Caribbean-inspired party to raise funds for Bahamas relief. Famed bartender Daniele Dalla Pola will sling cocktails, and all proceeds will be donated to relief efforts. In addition, there will be a three-course prix fixe available with a rum pairing ($39). Expect complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres from 7 to 9 and a live steel drum band from 7 to 10, as well as specials on rum cocktails and flights throughout the evening. The first 30 guests to arrive will receive a swag bag. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Esotico Miami, 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-800-8454; esoticomiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.