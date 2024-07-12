A Decade of Sweetness: Fireman Derek's Celebrates 10 Years in Wynwood

Kaplan's journey as a self-taught baker began at 15, hand-squeezing limes to perfect his now-famous key lime pie. After serving as a firefighter, he turned his passion for baking into a career, starting Fireman Derek's as a food truck before opening the flagship Wynwood shop in 2014. Since then, it has grown into a beloved dessert destination with successful locations in Wynwood, Coconut Grove, and Fort Lauderdale, and new outposts on the horizon.
The Evolution of Wynwood and Fireman Derek's
"Wynwood has changed so much over the years," Kaplan shares with New Times, looking back on the decade. "When we first opened, the neighborhood was all about rehabbing old warehouses into art galleries and small shops. It was just us, Panther Coffee, Joey's, and eventually, Zak the Baker. Now, it's all about the high rises and a bustling scene."
The shop itself has evolved significantly, moving from a cozy 650-square-foot space to a 2,000-square-foot location just a few blocks away. "We needed more space to accommodate our growing number of customers and to handle our production needs," Kaplan explains. The menu has also shifted from a café style with quiches and breakfast sandwiches to focusing more on what our customers love—their desserts.
However, consistency and quality have been cornerstones of Fireman Derek's success. "People come here because they know what they're going to get," he notes. "Whether it's our famous key lime pie, red velvet cake, or one of our cookies, we make sure it's always high quality and exactly what they remember.
Celebrating a MilestoneTo celebrate its tenth anniversary, Fireman Derek's is giving back to the community that has supported them through thick and thin. He has hired artist Carlos Solano to produce a new mural on the building's facade and will sell signed prints of the mural for $30 each to benefit a local arts organization. Fireman Derek’s fans who purchase the print will also receive a box of treats that includes a choice of a slice of cake, a slice of pie, and a cookie. The promotion is exclusive to in-store purchases at the Wynwood location, from Saturday, July 13, through Sunday, July 14.
In addition, Kaplan is bringing back a nostalgic favorite, the chocolate-dipped key lime pie on a stick, priced at just $5. "It's a little throwback to when we first started," Kaplan says.
Looking Ahead: Ten Years Down, a Lifetime of Sweetness To GoAs Kaplan looks to the next decade of Fireman Derek's, his focus is on constant improvement rather than rapid expansion. "We want to get better every day," he emphasizes. "It's about perfecting our manufacturing processes, maintaining the highest quality, and ensuring our customer service is top-notch."
While more locations are certainly on the horizon, Kaplan is hesitant to set a specific number. "I could be happy with five stores, or, we could expand to more if the right opportunity comes along," he says. "The key is to never compromise on quality or consistency."
As Fireman Derek's Bake Shop celebrates its ten-year milestone in Wynwood, it's clear that Kaplan's vision and dedication have created something special. From a hidden gem in a burgeoning neighborhood to a beloved institution, Fireman Derek's continues to be a place where memories are made and smiles abound. And with Kaplan at the helm, the future looks just as sweet.
"I want generations of families to come here and get excited about having dessert together," Kaplan says. "We've had customers who had their first date here, and now they're married. Stories like that are what it's all about."
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop. 2545 N. Miami Ave., Bay 1, Wynwood; firemandereks.com.Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. , and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.