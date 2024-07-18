Largest Le Creuset Sale Event Headed to Miami This September

If you're an aspiring chef, a home cook who loves to throw dinner parties, or, simply looking for the perfect gift for a chef, one brand immediately comes to mind: Le Creuset.
Since 1925, (for nearly 100 years!), the cookware brand has been synonymous with high-quality and design-forward cookware worldwide. Le Creuset is a pioneer in color development and the leader in highly durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron. Therefore, home cooks around the globe have passed down their Le Creuset Signature Round Ovens or Dutch Ovens for generations, and friends have gifted them to newlyweds or newly engaged couples as they have a lifetime guarantee.
However, there is one downside to owning them: each piece comes with a hefty price tag.
Thankfully, for those looking to score the cookware at incredibly discounted prices, a major Le Creuset sale event is popping up in Miami this September. The brand's Factory to Table sale event is headed to Miami for the first time ever with a four-day shopping experience at the Fair Expo Center from Thursday, September 12 through Sunday, September 15.
The event will feature exclusive access to a vast selection of Le Creuset’s premium cookware, including limited-edition colors, rare shapes, and other unique styles at prices not typically found in U.S. stores or online. If rumors online are true, in the past, Harry Potter-themed cookware have even made the rounds at previous Factory to Table events. So, who knows what could appear in Miami. “We are thrilled to be hosting the upcoming Factory to Table event in Miami,” says Diane Foster, Vice President of Retail for Le Creuset. “These events couldn't be possible without the incredible Le Creuset community, and we can’t wait to continue the excitement in new markets across the country.”
Although Thursday's VIP event is already sold out, tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are still available (but going quickly)! General admission tickets for Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 15, are $10 each. Purchasing a ticket online beforehand is required for all sessions. Plus, there is a $10 venue parking fee for those who wish to drive. Each shopping day begins 10 a.m. sharp.
Le Creuset will be donating a portion of ticket sale proceeds from the Factory to Table sales in Miami to its national partner, Meals on Wheels America, to support seniors facing isolation and hunger.
Chefs, restaurateurs, and other members of the restaurant industry will receive an extra 10 percent off select items, on top of existing discounts, with proof of ID, such as an employee ID or paycheck stub. A 10 percent military discount is available to all U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses with proof of ID. Discount is available on select items only. It's important to note that all products purchased at the event with manufacturers defects are eligible for a return or exchange. All other products purchased at the event are considered final sale.
Tickets are now on sale, but they're already selling out as of Thursday, July 18. Therefore, you'll want to get your hands on tickets quickly. Happy cooking!
Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale Event Miami. 10901 SW 24th St., Miami, in the Arnold Hall and Reilly Coliseum at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center; lecreuset.ticketspice.com/ftteventsofla. Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 15. Email [email protected] with questions.