Doughnuts, Barbecue, and Other Virtual Food Events This Weekend

The closure of restaurant dining rooms and bars hasn't stopped local businesses from finding ways to continue to serve and engage with the community.

This weekend, you can get a taste of Max Santiago's legendary doughnuts, swing by Lee Schrager's home for a bake-sale extravaganza with carbs galore from local vendors, and enjoy smoked meats from Society BBQ.

Miami's doughnut king is back! Photo courtesy of Max Santiago

Max Santiago's Sweet Alchemy Confectionary Pop-Up

Miami's doughnut king has returned. More than three years after leaving the Salty Donut, pastry chef Max Santiago and his world-renowned doughnuts will make their way back to South Florida with the debut of Sweet Alchemy Confectionery. The forthcoming concept, which will specialize in doughnuts and ice cream, is slated to open a permanent location in Davie before year's end, with weekend pop-ups beginning this Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17. Until the shop debuts, Santiago will host indefinite weekend doughnut pop-ups with seven different flavors, one of which will rotate each weekend. Doughnuts at the pop-up include original glazed, cinnamon and sugar, hibiscus and blueberry, tiramisu, key lime crème brûlée, apple fritter, and a vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough ($3 to $5). 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 at Flashback Diner Davie, 4125 Davie Rd., Davie; instagram.com/sweetalchemyconfectionery. Pop-ups will occur every Saturday and Sunday until further notice.

Lee Schrager and his dogs Stanley and Charlie Brown — AKA the Browns — invite you to their home for some cookies. Photo courtesy of Lee Schrager

SOBEWFF Founder Lee Schrager's Bake Sale

Having raised more than $50,000 for charity in the past month, South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager will host another bake sale this weekend. Drive up to Schrager's famed "House on Hardee" in Coral Gables between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (or until nothing's left). Lee will be joined by co-host Nicole Lopez-Alvar, a digital journalist and food influencer. Vendors include Night Owl Cookies, Zak the Baker, Cao Chocolates, the Salty Donut, La Petite Maison, the Dumpling Lady, Bar Lab, Cielito Artisan Pops, and chef Adrianne Calvo. All items are priced at $25 (cash only; bring exact change). Schrager will share the exact address of the pickup site Saturday night on his Instagram page, @leeschrager. All proceeds from the cookie sale benefit the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which has raised more than $1.6 million and provides financial support to independently owned and operated South Florida restaurants and bars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the House on Hardee. Follow @leeschrager on Instagram this Saturday, May 16, for the address. Cash only; exact change is required.

EXPAND Enjoy barbecue for delivery or takeout. Photo courtesy of Society BBQ

Society BBQ Opens for Weekend Service

Chef Richard Hales' Society BBQ is open this weekend, offering a variety of smoked meats including chicken, pork ribs, brisket, and beef ribs. Pickup and delivery will be available weekly on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. Orders may be placed via the website or delivery apps including UberEats and Postmates. Noon to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, at Society BBQ, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-534-3151; societybbqmiami.com.

Peter and Denisse Schnebly Photo courtesy of Schnebly Redland's Winery

Discounted Bottles From Schnebly Redland's Winery

Enjoy tropical wines at home by taking advantage of online bottle specials on the Schnebly Redland's Winery website. For free shipping on all orders of four or more bottles, use the promo code "we got this." Order six bottles to receive free shipping plus 10 percent off with the promo code "still need wine." Or get 20 percent off by ordering 12 or more bottles with the promo code "wine lovers unite." Order wine via schneblywinery.com/table-wines.

EXPAND Ariete's Chug Burger Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media

National Burger Month Takeout and Delivery Specials

It's time to celebrate the all-American favorite comfort food. National Burger Month is here, the perfect excuse to delight in a perfect to-go meal of juicy patties sandwiched between two buns. Whether you are looking for a vegetarian option or want a rustic version with cheese, Miami spots hit all the marks with quick, portable options that won’t suffer from a takeout box or a little travel time. Prices do not include tax, delivery costs, or gratuity.