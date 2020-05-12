 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Bring your favorite burger home.
Bring your favorite burger home.
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

The Eight Best Burgers for Takeout and Delivery in Miami

Juliana Accioly | May 12, 2020 | 1:00pm
AA

It's time to celebrate the all-American favorite comfort food. National Burger Month is here, the perfect excuse to delight in a perfect to-go meal of juicy patties sandwiched between two buns.

Whether you are looking for a vegetarian option or want a rustic version with cheese, Miami spots below hit all the marks with quick, portable options that won’t suffer from a takeout box or a little travel time. Prices do not include tax, delivery costs, or gratuity.

DWade Woodfired Burger at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen
DWade Woodfired Burger at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

2956 NE 199th St., Aventura
305-902-4363
800degreesaventura.com


Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem's eatery in Aventura is offering a combo deal that includes a wood-fired burger with dry-aged beef, bacon jam, caramelized onion, aged white cheddar, and roasted garlic aioli, accompanied by fries ($20). Add a half-dozen wings for $20. The combo is available for pickup through May 31 and offered daily from noon to 9 p.m.

Related Stories

The Alley Burger
The Alley Burger
Photo courtesy of the Betsy-South Beach

The Alley at the Betsy Hotel

1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-0044
thebetsyhotel.com/dine


This South Beach eatery may be known for its pizza, but its namesake burger is its best-kept secret. The Alley burger's patty is topped with a simple combination of tomato and cheese, and rests inside a garlic butter bun ($19). Pair it with the restaurant's signature bottled beer brew, Betsy Rosa, a classic Austrian copper lager ($7). Offered 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Ariete"s Chug Burger
Ariete"s Chug Burger
Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media

Ariete

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-615-3747
ariete.com


Chef Michael Beltran is featuring his signature Chug burger for takeout and delivery. A homage to the chef's Cuban roots, two hefty double patties are topped with American cheese and pickles, and dressed in secret sauce. Your order comes with a side of fries ($13). Takeout and delivery are available daily from 3 to 8 p.m.

Dry Aged Cheeseburger at Blue Collar
Dry Aged Cheeseburger at Blue Collar
Photo courtesy of Blue Collar

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-756-0366
bluecollar.com


Blue Collar's burger tops a juicy prime dry-aged ground beef patty with melted cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Portuguese muffin ($16). Takeout is offered daily from 3 to 10 p.m.

Bastille burger at Cafe Bastille
Bastille burger at Cafe Bastille
Photo by Estelle Bellegy

Cafe Bastille

248 SE First St., Miami
786-425-3575
cafebastilledowntown.com


Dig into Cafe Bastille's burger made with Angus beef, cheddar, tomato, arugula, pickled onions, and homemade remoulade-style sauce served on a brioche bun ($15). Take it up a notch with an add-on of foie gras and truffle fries ($24). Delivery available daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Red Quinoa Burger at Carrot Express
Red Quinoa Burger at Carrot Express
Photo courtesy of Carrot Express

Carrot Express

Various locations
eatcarrotexpress.com


Carrot Express is offering a red quinoa burger ($13.95) for takeout and delivery. The burger is made with sundried tomatoes, basil, and shiitake; served with spicy mayo on a toasted multigrain bun. Pair your burger with one of the eatery's fresh-pressed juices, immune-boosting shots, or salads. Delivery hours vary by location.

The Planta Burger
The Planta Burger
Photo courtesy of Planta

Planta South Beach

850 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-397-8513
plantarestaurants.com


The Planta burger patty is made with beans, oats, and veggies. It's then topped with homemade queso, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and chipotle aioli, and accompanied by a side of tajin fries ($19.95). For an added touch of flavor, choose toppings of shaved truffle or homemade cashew truffle nut cheese. Takeout and delivery available Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.

The Eight Best Burgers for Takeout and Delivery in MiamiEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Rare Burger

Rare Burger at the Citadel

8300 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-908-3849
thecitadelmiami.com


Husband and wife duo Leslie Ames and Sebastian Fernandez from 33 Kitchen offer a list of options including a classic burger made with Wagyu beef and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and homemade chipotle mayo. The burger is served on a buttered toasted bun ($10). Choose from sides of french fries, onion rings or sweet potato fries ($5 each). Takeout and delivery in eco-friendly boxes are available Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

