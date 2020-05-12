The Eight Best Burgers for Takeout and Delivery in Miami

It's time to celebrate the all-American favorite comfort food. National Burger Month is here, the perfect excuse to delight in a perfect to-go meal of juicy patties sandwiched between two buns.
Whether you are looking for a vegetarian option or want a rustic version with cheese, Miami spots below hit all the marks with quick, portable options that won’t suffer from a takeout box or a little travel time. Prices do not include tax, delivery costs, or gratuity.
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen2956 NE 199th St., Aventura
305-902-4363
800degreesaventura.com
Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem's eatery in Aventura is offering a combo deal that includes a wood-fired burger with dry-aged beef, bacon jam, caramelized onion, aged white cheddar, and roasted garlic aioli, accompanied by fries ($20). Add a half-dozen wings for $20. The combo is available for pickup through May 31 and offered daily from noon to 9 p.m.
The Alley at the Betsy Hotel1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-0044
thebetsyhotel.com/dine
This South Beach eatery may be known for its pizza, but its namesake burger is its best-kept secret. The Alley burger's patty is topped with a simple combination of tomato and cheese, and rests inside a garlic butter bun ($19). Pair it with the restaurant's signature bottled beer brew, Betsy Rosa, a classic Austrian copper lager ($7). Offered 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Ariete3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-615-3747
ariete.com
Chef Michael Beltran is featuring his signature Chug burger for takeout and delivery. A homage to the chef's Cuban roots, two hefty double patties are topped with American cheese and pickles, and dressed in secret sauce. Your order comes with a side of fries ($13). Takeout and delivery are available daily from 3 to 8 p.m.
Blue Collar6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-756-0366
bluecollar.com
Blue Collar's burger tops a juicy prime dry-aged ground beef patty with melted cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Portuguese muffin ($16). Takeout is offered daily from 3 to 10 p.m.
Cafe Bastille248 SE First St., Miami
786-425-3575
cafebastilledowntown.com
Dig into Cafe Bastille's burger made with Angus beef, cheddar, tomato, arugula, pickled onions, and homemade remoulade-style sauce served on a brioche bun ($15). Take it up a notch with an add-on of foie gras and truffle fries ($24). Delivery available daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Carrot ExpressVarious locations
eatcarrotexpress.com
Carrot Express is offering a red quinoa burger ($13.95) for takeout and delivery. The burger is made with sundried tomatoes, basil, and shiitake; served with spicy mayo on a toasted multigrain bun. Pair your burger with one of the eatery's fresh-pressed juices, immune-boosting shots, or salads. Delivery hours vary by location.
Planta South Beach850 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-397-8513
plantarestaurants.com
The Planta burger patty is made with beans, oats, and veggies. It's then topped with homemade queso, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and chipotle aioli, and accompanied by a side of tajin fries ($19.95). For an added touch of flavor, choose toppings of shaved truffle or homemade cashew truffle nut cheese. Takeout and delivery available Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.
Rare Burger at the Citadel8300 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-908-3849
thecitadelmiami.com
Husband and wife duo Leslie Ames and Sebastian Fernandez from 33 Kitchen offer a list of options including a classic burger made with Wagyu beef and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and homemade chipotle mayo. The burger is served on a buttered toasted bun ($10). Choose from sides of french fries, onion rings or sweet potato fries ($5 each). Takeout and delivery in eco-friendly boxes are available Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
