Croqueta Delivery, Discounted Wine, and Other Food Events This Weekend

The closure of restaurant dining rooms and bars hasn't stopped local businesses from finding ways to continue to serve and engage with the community.

This weekend, Miamians can enjoy croqueta delivery, discounted bottles of wine, NFL Draft Day-inspired family meals, and virtual happy hours.

Send croquetas to your favorite person. Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

Dos Croquetas Launches Nationwide Shipping

In the works for nearly a year, Dos Croquetas has finally launched nationwide shipping. From Texas and New Jersey to Wisconsin and Hawaii, purchase croquetas in boxes of 20 or 40 with next-day shipping. Florida residents can take advantage of a $15 flat-rate shipping fee. Otherwise, rates ranges from $18 to $25 for next-day delivery. Once the croquetas arrive, air-fry or oven-bake them and then serve. Orders can be placed via doscroquetas.com.

EXPAND American Social's wings. Photo Credit: Adorned Photography

NFL Draft Day Menu at American Social

Through Saturday, celebrate NFL Draft day at home by ordering themed food from American Social. The menu is available for pickup; items include wings, pizza, beer, and pretzel bites, all served in family-style kits that serve up to six people. Options range from the "First Overall Pick," which feeds two to four and includes a six-pack of beer, 20 Buffalo or barbecue wings, pepperoni pizza, and ten pretzel sticks with beer cheese ($50); the "Sleeper Pick," which offers double the beer, wings, and pizza along with 16 pretzel sticks ($90); and the "Draft Board": ten wings, a single pizza, chicken tenders, and fries ($10 per item). Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, at American Social Brickell and Las Olas; americansocialbar.com. To order, call the restaurant at 305-223-7004 (Brickell) or 954-764-7005 (Las Olas).

EXPAND Michael Pirolo SOBEWFF®

Virtual Happy Hour With Macchialina to Support Restaurant Workers

In an effort to support out-of-work bar and restaurant employees, Save Miami Hospitality and the All Day Foundation are hosting Virtual Happy Hour this Friday evening at 7 p.m. with Mike and Jackie Pirolo of Macchialina. Tip the venue through the Miami Restaurant Employee Relief Fund set up by Felix Bendersky, and daily sponsors will match donations. All proceeds will benefit food-and-beverage workers affected by COVID-19. In addition to Friday's event, a live happy hour will take place every weekday on Save Miami Hospitality's Facebook page and @alldayfoundation's Instagram page, featuring local bars and restaurants in support of out-of-work employees. Learn how to make syrups and tinctures, mix your favorite cocktails, and pick up at-home bar tips. In the future, the organizers plan to incorporate at-home tutorials from local chefs. 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, via Facebook and instagram.com/alldayfoundation.

EXPAND Coquito french toast Courtesy of Glass & Vine

Brunchin' & Munchin' at Glass & Vine

Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove has launched the "Brunchin' & Munchin'" pickup special, which allows customers to build their own brunch party for up to four diners ($40). The family-style brunch-to-go includes a choice of coquito French toast or waffles. All orders come with scrambled eggs and crisp bacon with guava jam. Add five jamón serrano croquetas for an additional $10 or a bottle of sparkling wine with a 16-ounce orange juice for $20. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.

Peter and Denisse Schnebly Photo courtesy of Schnebly Redland's Winery

Discounted Bottles From Schnebly Redland's Winery

Enjoy tropical wines at home by taking advantage of online bottle specials on the Schnebly Redland's Winery website. For free shipping on all orders of four or more bottles, use the promo code "we got this." Order six bottles to receive free shipping plus 10 percent off with the promo code "still need wine." Or get 20 percent off by ordering 12 or more bottles with the promo code "wine lovers unite." Order wine via schneblywinery.com/table-wines.