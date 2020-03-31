Miami Breweries Offer Takeout and Delivery During Coronavirus Pandemic

Miami is on coronavirus lockdown, and you've been binge-watching cable news while stuck indoors for days. Everything about social distancing sucks except one thing: No one's around to see you crack open a morning beer or afternoon beer or evening beer.

Miami's taprooms are shuttered by government mandate, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favorite local brewery's beers at home. Most breweries are filling growlers, taking online orders, and offering curbside pickup and local delivery. Many local beers are also available at Publix, Whole Foods, Total Wine, and other retailers.

Note: The situation fluctuates daily and breweries may change hours, so call ahead before setting out on a beer run.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. The taproom is temporarily closed, but find Biscayne Bay beers at stores such as Milam's, Publix, the Fresh Market, Big Daddy's Liquors, Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, and Mendez Fuel. 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

Black Flamingo Brewing Company. Beer is available for pickup daily until 10:30 p.m. For $20, get a 32-ounce crowler plus grub from the Food-co-holic food truck. The offer is available from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 3260 NW 23rd Ave., #400E, Pompano Beach; 954-933-1960; facebook.com/BlackFlamingoBrewingCompany.

Boxelder Craft Beer Market. The shop is open for sales, but only a couple of customers are allowed inside at a time. Choose from about 200 bottles/cans of beer and about 25 natural wines. You can also order in advance at bxldr.square.site, where the entire inventory is available online. Open daily from 1 to 9 p.m. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.

Concrete Beach Brewery. The Wynwood brewery's taproom is closed until further notice, but you can purchase its beers at Whole Foods, Publix, and other retailers. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

Funky Buddha Brewery. Closed until further notice, Funky Buddha still sells its beers at Publix, Whole Foods, Target, and other retailers. 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.

Invasive Species Brewing. Drive-thru crowler fills are available from 2 to 8 p.m. daily. 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 754-666-2687; invasivespeciesbrewing.com.

Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. Beer is available for takeout, and delivery will probably be available soon. Order in advance on the website for pickup. 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

Strange Beast. Lincoln's Beard co-owner John Falco and partner Todd Maxwell offer takeout and delivery of beer and food at this brewpub/pizza joint. Delivery is in-house or via Uber Eats. 15220 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-209-0406.

Tarpon River Brewing. Food and beer are available for takeout at the Fort Lauderdale brewery. You can also place orders in advance for curbside pickup. 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-353-3193; tarponriverbrewing.com.

Unbranded Brewing Co. The Hialeah brewery offers beer for pickup and delivery daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Order online. 1395 E 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-975-9596; unbrandedbrewing.com.

Union Beer Store. This Calle Ocho beer emporium offers takeout or employee delivery from Sunrise to Cutler Bay. Choose from cans, bottles, and growler fills. For an updated list of beers, visit the website. 1547 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-313-3919; unionbeerstore.com.

Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending. Online orders are ready for pickup in 20 minutes or less, or schedule a later time at your convenience. 4178 SW 74th Ct., Miami; 786-332-2903; unseencreatures.com.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. Order online for curbside pickup within 20 minutes, or schedule a later pickup time at your convenience. Veza Sur is open from noon to 8 p.m. (and also sells its beers at Whole Foods). 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

J. Wakefield Brewing. The Wynwood brewery offers takeaway and delivery within a 15-mile radius. Order online to fill your growler or snag four-packs and cans. Pickup is available daily from 1 to 7 p.m. at the brewery bay door. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.

Wynwood Brewing. Order online for curbside pickup at the brewery. (Beers are also available at Whole Foods, Target, and other retailers.) 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.