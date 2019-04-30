Cinco de Mayo 2019 Miami Restaurant Specials

With Cinco de Mayo only days away, it’s time to get your fiesta game plan in order. Often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, the holiday, in fact, marks the country's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862, more than 50 years after the country's revolt against Spain.

In the United States, we use Cinco de Mayo to salute Mexico's culture and cuisine, a perfect time to get together with family and friends for a delicious round of tacos and margaritas while we gear up for summer.

Check the list below for the best Miami restaurant specials this year.

Addikt at W Miami

485 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-503-0373

A weekend-long fiesta at Addict will offer caliente cilantro margarita pitchers for $15 from 11:30 a.m to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday to pair with signature Mexican brunch dishes such as Mexican standoff chilaquiles ($18).

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-699-2637

For Cinco de Mayo, Beaker & Gray will pour bar director Ben Potts's tamarind agua fresca ($12), made with Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, tamarind, and tangerine. Chef Brian Nasajon has created a steak chalupa that will be offered from 6 p.m. to close Sunday.

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

8300 NW 36th St., Doral

786-837-8960

Brimstone in Doral will host a Cinco de Mayo block party where guests can enjoy Mexican street corn, micheladas, and watermelon shots on the patio for $5 each. Indoors there will be $10 Mango Sol margaritas and a performance by a live mariachi band beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Ahi tuna tacos at the Commodore. The Commodore

The Commodore

3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove

The Coconut Grove cocktail bar will start its Cinco de Mayo party at 5 p.m. Sunday. For $16, get a trio of tacos paired with a specialty pineapple margarita containing Avión Reposado, pineapple purée, lime juice, and chile de árbol syrup and garnished with a spicy rim.

Corsair Kitchen & Bar

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6800

Corsair in the JW Marriott Turnberry Miami Resort will celebrate with a Mexican-inspired brunch Saturday and Sunday. In lieu of its bloody mary bar, the restaurant will offer guests a michelada bar to celebrate the holiday.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-735-6973

This Baja-inspired Mexican eatery located in the Stanton South Beach Hotel on Ocean Drive will offer Cinco de Mayo food and drink specials beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, including $4 beers and $6 margaritas and sangrias.

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

Nikki Beach will host a "Tulum Vibrations" party with tequila and tropical treats. Guests can enjoy Mexican cuisine and specialty margaritas such as the mezcal Paloma or the pineapple and mint mezcal smash ($10 each). Refreshing cucumber jalapeño margaritas cost $7. A Cinco de Mayo brunch will be served from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Corsair Kitchen & Bar

Seaspice 422 North River Dr., Miami

305-440-4200

seaspicemiami.com

An all-day fiesta will take over Seaspice this Sunday. Mexican-inspired offerings include an Alaskan king crab tostada with avocado mousse, crème fraîche, and Imperial Osetra caviar. Specialty Don Julio margaritas and music by mariachis and DJ Axel Beca will round out the fun.

Skybar at Shore Club

1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3100

Skybar at Shore Club's celebration doubles as Diez y Seis’ first-anniversary party. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, guests can can enjoy a selection of Diez y Seis’ tacos, cheese quesadillas, and red velvet churros for $3 each. There will also be guacamole for $4, pilsner for $5, and margaritas and frozitas for $10 each.

Soul Tavern

1801 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-925-0799

For Cinco de Mayo, Soul Tavern will offer a pairing of oyster mushroom tacos or jackfruit tacos with a tequila or mezcal cocktail for $25. The vegetarian gastropub's tequila and mezcal drinks will be 15 percent off all day Sunday.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

237 20th St., Miami Beach

305-763-8217

Sweet Liberty will host a celebration Sunday with live music by Grammy-winning musician Jorge Moreno. Enjoy free tacos during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Also expect tequila specials and a mariachi band performing from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Bottomless Mexican-inspired brunch at Toro Toro. Toro Toro

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza. Miami

305-372-4710

torotoromiami.com 100 Chopin Plaza. Miami305-372-4710

Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toro Toro will host a Mexican-style brunch buffet with unlimited mimosas and micheladas for $50 per person. Guests will enjoy a salad bar with fresh market greens; a seafood and raw bar with an assortment of shrimp, ceviche, and shellfish; and a salsa and guacamole bar. Other stations will offer fresh tortillas and grilled meats o­ff the wood-fired rodizio. In addition, the restaurant's bar and lounge will serve $5 tacos, Mexican beer, margaritas, mezcal, and tequila flights.