Cinco de Mayo 2019 Miami Restaurant Specials

With Cinco de Mayo only days away, it’s time to get your fiesta game plan in order. Often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, the holiday,
In the United States, we use Cinco de Mayo to salute Mexico's culture and cuisine, a perfect time to get together with family and friends for a delicious round of tacos and margaritas while we gear up for summer.
Check the list below for the best Miami restaurant specials this year.
Addikt at W Miami
485 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-503-0373
marriott.com
A weekend-long fiesta at Addict will offer caliente cilantro margarita pitchers for $15 from 11:30 a.m to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday to pair with signature Mexican brunch dishes such as Mexican standoff chilaquiles ($18).
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-2637
beakerandgray.com
For Cinco de Mayo, Beaker & Gray will pour bar director Ben Potts's tamarind agua fresca ($12), made with Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, tamarind, and tangerine. Chef Brian Nasajon has created a steak chalupa that will be offered from 6 p.m. to close Sunday.
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
8300 NW 36th St., Doral
786-837-8960
brimstonedoral.com
Brimstone in Doral will host a Cinco de Mayo block party where guests can enjoy Mexican street corn, micheladas, and watermelon shots on the patio for $5 each. Indoors there will be $10 Mango Sol margaritas and a performance by a live mariachi band beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Commodore
3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove
thecommodorecg.com
The Coconut Grove cocktail bar will start its Cinco de Mayo party at 5 p.m. Sunday. For $16, get a trio of tacos paired with a specialty pineapple margarita containing Avión Reposado, pineapple purée, lime juice, and chile de árbol syrup and garnished with a spicy rim.
Corsair Kitchen & Bar
19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6800
jwturnberry.com
Corsair in the JW Marriott Turnberry Miami Resort will celebrate with a Mexican-inspired brunch Saturday and Sunday. In lieu of its bloody mary bar, the restaurant will offer guests a michelada bar to celebrate the holiday.
Lolo’s Surf Cantina
161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-735-6973
loloscantina.com
This Baja-inspired Mexican eatery located in the Stanton South Beach Hotel on Ocean Drive will offer Cinco de Mayo food and drink specials beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, including $4 beers and $6 margaritas and sangrias.
Nikki Beach
1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
nikkibeach.com
Nikki Beach will host a "Tulum Vibrations" party with tequila and tropical treats. Guests can enjoy Mexican cuisine and specialty margaritas such as the mezcal Paloma or the pineapple and mint mezcal smash ($10 each). Refreshing cucumber jalapeño margaritas cost $7. A Cinco de Mayo brunch will be served from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Seaspice422 North River Dr., Miami
305-440-4200
seaspicemiami.com
An all-day fiesta will take over Seaspice this Sunday. Mexican-inspired offerings include an Alaskan king crab tostada with avocado mousse, crème fraîche, and Imperial Osetra caviar. Specialty Don Julio margaritas and music by mariachis and DJ Axel Beca will round out the fun.
Skybar at Shore Club
1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3100
morganshotelgroup.com
Skybar at Shore Club's celebration doubles as Diez y Seis’ first-anniversary party. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, guests can can enjoy a selection of Diez y Seis’ tacos, cheese quesadillas, and red velvet churros for $3 each. There will also be guacamole for $4, pilsner for $5, and margaritas and
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Soul Tavern
1801 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-925-0799
soultavern.com
For Cinco de Mayo, Soul Tavern will offer a pairing of oyster mushroom tacos or jackfruit tacos with a tequila or mezcal cocktail for $25. The vegetarian gastropub's tequila and mezcal drinks will be 15 percent off all day Sunday.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.
237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com
Sweet Liberty will host a celebration Sunday with live music by Grammy-winning musician Jorge Moreno. Enjoy free tacos during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Also expect tequila specials and a mariachi band performing from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Toro Toro
100 Chopin Plaza. Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toro Toro will host a Mexican-style brunch buffet with unlimited mimosas and micheladas for $50 per person. Guests will enjoy a salad bar with fresh market greens; a seafood and raw bar with an assortment of shrimp, ceviche, and shellfish; and a salsa and guacamole bar. Other stations will offer fresh tortillas and grilled meats off the wood-fired rodizio. In addition, the restaurant's bar and lounge will serve $5 tacos, Mexican beer, margaritas, mezcal, and tequila flights.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!