Miami Chef Chris Valdes Hosts New Cooking Show ¡Que Delicioso!

Miami chef and entrepreneur Chris Valdes will soon add TV host to his list of accomplishments.This month, the 31-year-old caterer, cookbook author , and creator of the "Cooking With Chris" YouTube channel will make his television host debut with a new Latin-inspired cooking show that taps into his Cuban roots.Being a finalist onandintroduced Valdes to a national audience. Following his stint on Food Network, he appeared on various national television shows, and is a frequent guest onalong with stints on Food Network’sandBeginning this month, Valdes will appear as both host and judge alongside Mexican-born chef Marcela Valladolid on ¡Que Delicioso! , a seven-episode Spanish language original series. The competition cooking show streams for free on the Roku Channel.During each episode, an internationally acclaimed chef from Latin America presents a dish that represents their culture and heritage. From there, two more chefs go head-to-head as they attempt to recreate — while also reinvent — the dish, tapping into their own cultural backgrounds to give it a unique twist.At the end, the hosting chefs and Valdes and Valladolid decide which cook presented the best fusion — and who will take home the $10,000 prize.Valdes tellsthe show is a perfect way to celebrate his own Cuban roots alongside others. It's also what makes it a perfect show for Miami-based fans, many of whom share in the diaspora of Latin cultures that make up the Magic City."What I like the most about this show is that it's all about celebration," sums up Valdes. "For Latinos, food is always a celebration of tradition and family. I didn't know these contestants before the show, but I got to know them through their stories. Like me, so many of them were rooted in childhood, and what better way to tell their Hispanic-inspired stories than on?"