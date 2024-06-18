A Secret Sushi Restaurant Just Opened in a Miami Beach Hotel

An abundance of sushi restaurants have opened in Miami within the past three years, and in Miami Beach, this is no exception.
However, in a sea of fine-dining Japanese spots that cost an arm and a leg, there's one casual spot, which recently opened, that's flown under the radar until now — Sushi Korner, a new sushi and omakase pop-up located inside of the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach.
Located in the heart of Miami Beach on Collins Avenue, what makes this sushi spot so different than the rest is its chill atmosphere and come-as-you-are attitude, meaning hotel guests (and even visitors passing by) are always welcome. Plus, reservations aren't even necessary.
Perfect for a quick bite before going out in South Beach or even for a date night away from the crowds, the pop-up restaurant is located inside the mid-century-designed lobby of the Nautilus, giving it a dimly lit and sexy vibe.
Guests can choose to order the omakase experience instead for $60 per person, which features six courses of the chef's choosing.
Sushi Korner is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Sushi Korner. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sonesta.com.