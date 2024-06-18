 Miami Beach Hotel Nautilus Sonesta Opens Sushi Restaurant | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

A Secret Sushi Restaurant Just Opened in a Miami Beach Hotel

In a sea of fine-dining Japanese spots in Miami, a more laid-back sushi and omakase restaurant has just opened in Miami Beach.
June 18, 2024
A fresh selection of nigiri, including a Wagyu beef nigiri dish, is available at Sushi Korner inside of the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach.
A fresh selection of nigiri, including a Wagyu beef nigiri dish, is available at Sushi Korner inside of the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach. Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach photo
Share this:
An abundance of sushi restaurants have opened in Miami within the past three years, and in Miami Beach, this is no exception.

However, in a sea of fine-dining Japanese spots that cost an arm and a leg, there's one casual spot, which recently opened, that's flown under the radar until now — Sushi Korner, a new sushi and omakase pop-up located inside of the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach.

Located in the heart of Miami Beach on Collins Avenue, what makes this sushi spot so different than the rest is its chill atmosphere and come-as-you-are attitude, meaning hotel guests (and even visitors passing by) are always welcome. Plus, reservations aren't even necessary.
click to enlarge Dumplings on a black tray
The sushi and omakase selection at Sushi Korner in Miami Beach is influenced by both Japanese and Miami flavors.
Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach photo
Led by sushi Chef Chris Wong, the new restaurant features a selection of handcrafted sushi and sashimi, as well as omakase offerings. Born in Hong Kong, China, and educated in Brighton, England, Chef Wong is known for his blending of Asian fusion flavors with fresh seafood. Therefore, at his new Miami Beach restaurant, Chef Wong's sushi and cooked creations take on his passion for fusion cuisine by combining the flavors of Japan with the influences of Miami's culinary culture. This is made apparent in a few of his specialty rolls, like the appropriately called "South Beach Roll."

Perfect for a quick bite before going out in South Beach or even for a date night away from the crowds, the pop-up restaurant is located inside the mid-century-designed lobby of the Nautilus, giving it a dimly lit and sexy vibe.
click to enlarge Sushi rolls on white plates and a lychee martini
Sushi Korner, a new sushi and omakase pop-up located inside the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach., has just opened.
Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach photo
The menu features Japanese classics like edamame, shishito peppers, and tuna tataki. Plus, expect sushi staples like a rainbow roll, spicy tuna roll, and a salmon ikura roll. This pop-up also has plenty of fresh sashimi to choose from, such as yellowfin tuna, salmon, hamachi, conch, Hokkaido scallops, ika (squid), octopus, abi (cooked shrimp), Wagyu beef nigiri, and amaebi (sweet raw shrimp), to name a few.

Guests can choose to order the omakase experience instead for $60 per person, which features six courses of the chef's choosing.

Sushi Korner is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Sushi Korner. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sonesta.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
10 Best Burgers in Miami

Lists

10 Best Burgers in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Pura Vida Becomes Fisher Island’s First Outside Operator in Its History

Openings & Closings

Pura Vida Becomes Fisher Island’s First Outside Operator in Its History

By Jesse Scott
The 10 Best Sports Bars in Miami: Where to Watch the Florida Panthers

Best of Miami

The 10 Best Sports Bars in Miami: Where to Watch the Florida Panthers

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Nicole Danna
Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation