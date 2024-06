A Secret Sushi Restaurant Just Opened in a Miami Beach Hotel

click to enlarge The sushi and omakase selection at Sushi Korner in Miami Beach is influenced by both Japanese and Miami flavors. Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach photo

An abundance of sushi restaurants have opened in Miami within the past three years, and in Miami Beach, this is no exception.However, in a sea of fine-dining Japanese spots that cost an arm and a leg, there's one casual spot, which recently opened, that's flown under the radar until now — Sushi Korner , a new sushi and omakase pop-up located inside of the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach.Located in the heart of Miami Beach on Collins Avenue, what makes this sushi spot so different than the rest is its chill atmosphere and come-as-you-are attitude, meaning hotel guests (and even visitors passing by) are always welcome. Plus, reservations aren't even necessary.Led by sushi Chef Chris Wong, the new restaurant features a selection of handcrafted sushi and sashimi, as well as omakase offerings. Born in Hong Kong, China, and educated in Brighton, England, Chef Wong is known for his blending of Asian fusion flavors with fresh seafood. Therefore, at his new Miami Beach restaurant, Chef Wong's sushi and cooked creations take on his passion for fusion cuisine by combining the flavors of Japan with the influences of Miami's culinary culture. This is made apparent in a few of his specialty rolls, like the appropriately called "South Beach Roll."Perfect for a quick bite before going out in South Beach or even for a date night away from the crowds, the pop-up restaurant is located inside the mid-century-designed lobby of the Nautilus, giving it a dimly lit and sexy vibe.The menu features Japanese classics like edamame, shishito peppers, and tuna tataki. Plus, expect sushi staples like a rainbow roll, spicy tuna roll, and a salmon ikura roll. This pop-up also has plenty of fresh sashimi to choose from, such as yellowfin tuna, salmon, hamachi, conch, Hokkaido scallops, ika (squid), octopus, abi (cooked shrimp), Wagyu beef nigiri, and amaebi (sweet raw shrimp), to name a few.Guests can choose to order the omakase experience instead for $60 per person, which features six courses of the chef's choosing.Sushi Korner is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.