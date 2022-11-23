Miami Bars Open Thanksgiving Day

click to enlarge Eddie's Place is always open — and that means Thanksgiving Day. Eddie's Place photo

Batch Gastropub 30 SW 12th St., Miami

305-808-5555

batchmiami.com

Better Days 75 SE Sixth St., Miami

786-220-7690

betterdays305.com

Blackbird Ordinary 729 SW First Ave., Miami

305-671-3307

blackbirdordinary.com

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami

305-669-8577

bougiesbar.com

Eddie's Place 12606 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-226-1421

facebook.com/eddiesplace1971

Empire Social Lounge 1106 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-622-2220

empiresociallounge.com

Flanigan's Multiple locations

flanigans.net

click to enlarge Mama Tried is always open on holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Mama Tried photo

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel 4411 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

800-548-8886

fontainebleau.com

Happy's Stork Lounge & Liquor Store 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village

305-865-3621

happysmiami.com

Mac's Club Deuce 222 14th St., Miami Beach

305-531-6200

macsclubdeuce.com

Mama Tried 207 NE First St., Miami

786-803-8087

mamatriedmia.com

Mayami Wynwood 127 NW 23rd St., Miami

786-660-1341

mayamiwynwood.com

Minibar 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

786-690-1858

minibarmiami.com

Monty's Sunset 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-672-1148

montyssobe.com

Sweet Liberty 237 20th St., Miami Beach

305-763-8217

mysweetliberty.com

Thanksgiving week has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones.Of course, unless your life is a Hallmark movie, things don't always go so well when the whole family gathers under one roof. The turkey is dry, your abuela is bored, and your uncle is drunk.But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.Clichés? Of course, but they happen. And that's when a cocktail could be your best friend.When nothing but a cold beer in a dark bar will calm your anxiety — or even if you're simply craving an after-dinner break — text your bestie and skip out to one of these bars that are open Thanksgiving night for a little Turkey Day pick-me-up.It's not even noon, and you already feel like getting out of the house? Lucky for you, the restaurant opens at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year — and stays open until 11 p.m., just in case you want to go back for a post-turkey nightcap.Staying true to its name, the popular Brickell watering hole will provide post-Thanksgiving-dinner shelter. The bar opens at 5 p.m. and will operate under normal business hours until 5 a.m.This longtime Miami haunt is always open, even on Thanksgiving. This year, the cocktail den opens at 3 p.m. and serves until close at 5 a.m., just in time for drinking away those tryptophan effects.There's plenty of room in the cottage's back lot for you and the gang to get together from opening at 4 p.m., all the way until closing at 4 a.m.Eddie's Place is the place to be on any holiday, especially Thanksgiving. As one of Miami's longest-running dive bars, stop by here before — or after — your Thanksgiving meal, and by the time you leave, everyone will feel like a second family. Open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.Looking for a place to truly escape the Thanksgiving Day family get-together? Head to Empire Social Lounge where you can find more than 2,500 cigars and 230 whiskeys to help you wind down and relax. Both Empire Social's Brickell and downtown Dadeland locations will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, making it the perfect place to enjoy a proper post-turkey digestif.There's perhaps no better way to end Thanksgiving Day than with your favorite South Florida sports bar chain. As always, there will be plenty of T-Day fare, along with strong drinks and cold beer. All locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your nearest location for hours.Like most hotel bars, the ones at Fontainebleau will be open and serving. Maybe you don't like turkey. Or maybe you're not in the mood to deal with family, and Friendsgiving isn't on your to-do list. You can always pretend you're on vacation and head to the Fontainebleau. The hotel's three venues will be open regular hours, including Bleau Bar (noon to 2 a.m.), Arkadia (5 to 11 p.m.), and Hakkasan (5:30 to 11 p.m.) on Thanksgiving Day.This dive bar and package store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. for a quick drink or if you need to grab a last-minute bottle.If you want to sneak a quick drink or two before heading to the festivities, Mac's Club Deuce has you covered. It tops the list as one of Miami's oldest bars and opens at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Thanksgiving. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-for-1 happy hour. The bar closes at 5 a.m.Dinner didn't go as planned? Mama might be mad, but she won't be at Mama Tried. Forget your troubles and head downtown to this Miami bar that opens at 10 p.m. and serves until 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.Want a full Thanksgiving meal without the work? Head to Mayami Wynwood, which is offering a Thanksgiving feast complete with appetizers, sides, and dessert available for pickup before noon on Wednesday and Thursday. Just want to drink, or eat anything other than turkey? They'll also be open and serving from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.The bar inside the Meridian Hotel in South Beach will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. for post-turkey fun and drinks on Thanksgiving Day.The iconic bar overlooking the Miami Beach Marina will open at 11:30 a.m. and will serve drinks until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.Nowhere to go on Thanksgiving Day? Sweet Liberty is there for you. Starting at 4 p.m., the Miami Beach hotspot will be keeping with tradition again this year, serving up tasty libations alongside free turkey dinners (until the food runs out) to anyone who bellies up to the bar on Thursday.