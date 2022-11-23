Miami Bars Open Thanksgiving Day

Of course, unless your life is a Hallmark movie, things don't always go so well when the whole family gathers under one roof. The turkey is dry, your abuela is bored, and your uncle is drunk.
But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
Clichés? Of course, but they happen. And that's when a cocktail could be your best friend.
When nothing but a cold beer in a dark bar will calm your anxiety — or even if you're simply craving an after-dinner break — text your bestie and skip out to one of these bars that are open Thanksgiving night for a little Turkey Day pick-me-up.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchmiami.comIt's not even noon, and you already feel like getting out of the house? Lucky for you, the restaurant opens at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year — and stays open until 11 p.m., just in case you want to go back for a post-turkey nightcap.
Better Days75 SE Sixth St., Miami
786-220-7690
betterdays305.comStaying true to its name, the popular Brickell watering hole will provide post-Thanksgiving-dinner shelter. The bar opens at 5 p.m. and will operate under normal business hours until 5 a.m.
Blackbird Ordinary729 SW First Ave., Miami
305-671-3307
blackbirdordinary.com This longtime Miami haunt is always open, even on Thanksgiving. This year, the cocktail den opens at 3 p.m. and serves until close at 5 a.m., just in time for drinking away those tryptophan effects.
Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami
305-669-8577
bougiesbar.com There's plenty of room in the cottage's back lot for you and the gang to get together from opening at 4 p.m., all the way until closing at 4 a.m.
Eddie's Place12606 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-226-1421
facebook.com/eddiesplace1971Eddie's Place is the place to be on any holiday, especially Thanksgiving. As one of Miami's longest-running dive bars, stop by here before — or after — your Thanksgiving meal, and by the time you leave, everyone will feel like a second family. Open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Empire Social Lounge1106 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-622-2220
empiresociallounge.comLooking for a place to truly escape the Thanksgiving Day family get-together? Head to Empire Social Lounge where you can find more than 2,500 cigars and 230 whiskeys to help you wind down and relax. Both Empire Social's Brickell and downtown Dadeland locations will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, making it the perfect place to enjoy a proper post-turkey digestif.
Flanigan'sMultiple locations
flanigans.netThere's perhaps no better way to end Thanksgiving Day than with your favorite South Florida sports bar chain. As always, there will be plenty of T-Day fare, along with strong drinks and cold beer. All locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your nearest location for hours.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel4411 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
800-548-8886
fontainebleau.comLike most hotel bars, the ones at Fontainebleau will be open and serving. Maybe you don't like turkey. Or maybe you're not in the mood to deal with family, and Friendsgiving isn't on your to-do list. You can always pretend you're on vacation and head to the Fontainebleau. The hotel's three venues will be open regular hours, including Bleau Bar (noon to 2 a.m.), Arkadia (5 to 11 p.m.), and Hakkasan (5:30 to 11 p.m.) on Thanksgiving Day.
Happy's Stork Lounge & Liquor Store1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village
305-865-3621
happysmiami.comThis dive bar and package store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. for a quick drink or if you need to grab a last-minute bottle.
Mac's Club Deuce222 14th St., Miami Beach
305-531-6200
macsclubdeuce.com If you want to sneak a quick drink or two before heading to the festivities, Mac's Club Deuce has you covered. It tops the list as one of Miami's oldest bars and opens at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Thanksgiving. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-for-1 happy hour. The bar closes at 5 a.m.
Mama Tried207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com Dinner didn't go as planned? Mama might be mad, but she won't be at Mama Tried. Forget your troubles and head downtown to this Miami bar that opens at 10 p.m. and serves until 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Mayami Wynwood127 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-660-1341
mayamiwynwood.comWant a full Thanksgiving meal without the work? Head to Mayami Wynwood, which is offering a Thanksgiving feast complete with appetizers, sides, and dessert available for pickup before noon on Wednesday and Thursday. Just want to drink, or eat anything other than turkey? They'll also be open and serving from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Minibar418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-690-1858
minibarmiami.com The bar inside the Meridian Hotel in South Beach will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. for post-turkey fun and drinks on Thanksgiving Day.
Monty's Sunset300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-672-1148
montyssobe.comThe iconic bar overlooking the Miami Beach Marina will open at 11:30 a.m. and will serve drinks until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Sweet Liberty237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.comNowhere to go on Thanksgiving Day? Sweet Liberty is there for you. Starting at 4 p.m., the Miami Beach hotspot will be keeping with tradition again this year, serving up tasty libations alongside free turkey dinners (until the food runs out) to anyone who bellies up to the bar on Thursday.