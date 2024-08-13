 Miami Bakers Donate Sourdough Starter to Rescue True Loaf Bakery | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami's Best Bakers Donate Sourdough Starter to Rescue True Loaf Bakery

Two James Beard Award-winning bakers have come together to rescue True Loaf Bakery in Miami Beach.
August 13, 2024
True Loaf can now bake its bread after Caracas Bakery and Zak the Baker came together to help a fellow baker.
True Loaf can now bake its bread after Caracas Bakery and Zak the Baker came together to help a fellow baker. Photo from True Loaf Bakery Instagram

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$1,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

In the bakery world, a healthy starter yeast is essential to making incredible baked goods, but the process of feeding it and controlling the fermentation takes weeks. Unfortunately, during that time, anything can go wrong — and for one bakery owner in Miami, that's exactly what happened.

Owner of True Loaf Bakery, Tomas Strulovic, thought his Miami Beach bakery was on the brink of closing for weeks after his sourdough starter at the bakery got infected when the air conditioner broke.

On July 27, True Loaf Bakery took to Instagram to inform its customers it had to close for a few days to repair a broken air conditioner. The post read, "It's been so hot here. We were shaping bread at 95 degrees yesterday. The overall experience for employees and customers is not good. And the product is growing too fast and ultimately not up to par. So, we will close starting tomorrow for a few days until we sort out this sauna situation. Sorry for the inconvenience. See you soon!"

A week later, customers were shocked to read the update: "There is no bread today, again. There will be no bread tomorrow either. My starter has been taken over by don't know what. Working on it. Sorry folks," read the Instagram post.

When Carlos Frías, former food editor of the Miami Herald, posted about it, New Times reached out to Strulovic.
"Sourdough means a bread that is naturally leaven, so no commercial yeast," Strulovic tells New Times. "We use a starter, which we feed in the morning and at night. When it's very hot outside or inside with no AC, you have to lower the seed that you feed it with in order to control the fermentation. Fermentation is dependent on a lot of things, including temperature. So, the hotter it is, the faster it goes. I lowered it a lot because it was 100 degrees or so in here, but the problem is that when you lower the seed of the starter to very low levels, the starter gets vulnerable to contamination, which happened to my starter."

For several days, he tried to make the starter work, but he couldn't get the bread to rise. Strulovic tells New Times it was a nightmare scenario, and that starting the process from scratch could take two weeks with no bread or sales, which is not something True Loaf Bread could afford as a small bakery.

That's when Miami's beloved Zak Stern of Zak the Baker and Jesus Brazon of Caracas Bakery, two James Beard Award-winning bakers, came together to help a fellow baker and friend in need.
click to enlarge
The bread from Zak the Baker and Caracas Bakery's starter with True Loaf Bakery
True Loaf Bakery photo
"I've known Zak for a long time, and he has always been welcoming, the same thing with Jesus because we are both from Venezuela and we share a love for baked goods," says Strulovic. "I needed to borrow some seed, some healthy starter from somebody else and they came through. I'm very grateful for them. I was able to take the starter from them and make it my own, and now the bread is great; it's very healthy now."

In a collaboration no one saw coming, True Loaf has been able to reopen and is now selling bread and baked goods created by three incredibly talented bakers.

As for how the baked goods taste? Frias got a firsthand taste. "Today I ate the True Loaf x Caracas x Zak croissant and it was beautiful — not only for how it tasted, but for how it came to be," he ended his post on Instagram.

A beautiful story, in-knead (indeed). 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
The 6 Worst Miami Publix Stores Ranked, According to Readers

Opinion & Commentary

The 6 Worst Miami Publix Stores Ranked, According to Readers

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Best Pastrami Sandwich in SoFlo? Boca Raton Shop a Cut Above the Rest

Restaurant Reviews

Best Pastrami Sandwich in SoFlo? Boca Raton Shop a Cut Above the Rest

By Jesse Scott
Riverside Market South Among Wave of Restaurant Closures in Fort Lauderdale

Openings & Closings

Riverside Market South Among Wave of Restaurant Closures in Fort Lauderdale

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
End of Yard House on Lincoln Road: 3 South Beach Restaurants Close

Openings & Closings

End of Yard House on Lincoln Road: 3 South Beach Restaurants Close

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation