Mayfair Grill in Coconut Grove Names Giorgio Rapicavoli Executive Chef

Beginning this August, Rapicavoli will transform the menu at Mayfair Grill at the newly renovated Mayfair House Hotel & Garden with his distinctive culinary style that has made him a favorite among restaurant enthusiasts in Miami. Mayfair Grill's launch under Rapicavoli will roll out in phases. Starting this August, the restaurant will serve dinner and happy hour. In October, the restaurant will serve weekend brunch and lunch. By the end of October, the restaurant will serve all four meals.
Inspired by his Argentine roots, Italian heritage, and Miami's diverse culinary landscape, he will craft a menu that honors Coconut Grove's rich history while infusing fire-focused Argentine flavors. "Our approach is driven by quality ingredients," he explains. Central to his technique is the open-flame grill, which escalates flavor profiles and creates deliciously charred food, which will be apparent with his new menu at Mayfair Grill.
A New Menu at Mayfair Grill Designed for SharingRapicavoli's appetizers at Mayfair Grill will begin with an avocado caprese salad made with Florida burrata, purple basil, and citrus vinegar. The menu moves on to Sebastian Inlet clams prepared with white beans, chorizo dashi, and grilled bread. Main dishes include a jalapeño pesto pasta with stracciatella, Florida basil, and cashew, as well as a lobster ravioli with thermidor sauce, brandy, shallot, and citrus. Other notable dishes include pasture-raised chicken with cilantro salsa verde and grilled lime and prawns cooked with preserved lemon and Calabrian chili.
Rapicavoli's culinary method across his restaurants follows a simple formula: "Ingredients. Fire. Season. Plate." With this process, he selects prime ingredients, uses the cooking technique of flame-cooking, seasons purposely (not excessively), and then presents each dish with calculated simplicity. "This allows the natural flavors to shine," Rapicavoli notes. "We're not hiding behind complex techniques or excessive garnishes. Instead, we're letting premium dishes and the mastery of fire speak for themselves."
"Chef Rapicavoli's culinary artistry aligns perfectly with our vision," adds Rhys O'Connell, the general manager at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden. "We're confident Mayfair Grill will become a true gastronomic destination in Coconut Grove under his leadership."
Miami's Chef Rapicavoli is a Culinary PowerhouseRapicavoli is a critically acclaimed chef and owner of Eating House and Luca Osteria in Coral Gables.
Born and raised in Miami, Rapicavoli has dedicated his career to championing Miami's culinary scene and inflecting his Argentine and Italian heritage into the city's rich melting pot of food and culture. He is the first Miami contestant to win Food Network's Chopped, which was followed by a ranking on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2012. In addition to having been recognized by the James Beard Foundation, he was a semifinalist for Rising Star Chef in 2013, a nominee for Food & Wine's "People's Best New Chef" in 2014, and a semifinalist for Best Chef: South in 2015 and 2016.
At the young age of 21, Rapicavoli trained under Miami chefs Adam Votaw and Robin Haas before becoming executive chef at Chispa Doral. He honed his skills during a three-year executive chef stint at 660 at the Angler's Miami Beach prior to opening his famed pop-up Eating House in Coral Gables in 2012. After the success of the pop-up, Rapicavoli reopened the same concept as a standalone restaurant to widespread critical acclaim.
In 2015, Rapicavoli partnered with Grove Bay Hospitality Group to open Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove's Peacock Park. In September 2019, Eating House's second outpost debuted at Time Out Market Miami, followed by the openings of Grails Restaurant and Spanglish Kitchen & Bar in Wynwood later that year. Rapicavoli's newest project, Luca Osteria, named after his three-year-old son, opened in February 2021 on Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables. In the summer of 2021, Eating House closed its doors after nine years at 804 Ponce de Leon Boulevard and reopened in spring 2022 at 128 Giralda Ave., just steps away from Luca Osteria.
Now, the busy chef aims to make his mark in Coconut Grove.
"We want Mayfair Grill to be the go-to spot in the Grove, whether you're grabbing a quick bite on a weekday or celebrating a special occasion," Rapicavoli says. "Our goal is straightforward: create a welcoming space where the food speaks for itself. It's all about showcasing quality dishes in an environment where our neighbors feel right at home."
Mayfair Grill. At Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, 3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-441-0000; mayfair-grill.com.