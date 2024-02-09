 Malibu Barbie Cafe in Miami Opens With Yummy Food and Roller Skating | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Malibu Barbie Cafe in Wynwood Opens With a Deliciously Fun Menu

The Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up is open in Wynwood with pink-filled roller skating, Instagram photo ops, cake pops, grilled cheese, and more.
February 9, 2024
Chef Becky Brown is the mastermind behind the Barbie-themed menu at Malibu Barbie Cafe in Wynwood.
Chef Becky Brown is the mastermind behind the Barbie-themed menu at Malibu Barbie Cafe in Wynwood. Bucket Listers photo
Share this:
Hi, Miami! The Malibu Barbie Cafe is officially open in Wynwood with Instragram-worthy photo opportunities galore, roller skating, and a bright contemporary menu filled with grilled cheese and french fries. For healthy eaters, don't fret — there are low-fat and vegetarian options, as well. (It is Malibu, after all.)

The café experience is helmed by chef Becky Brown, who was originally a food photographer but gained national recognition after competing in the Fox television series MasterChef in 2012. After her stint on the reality competition show, she became a full-time chef in Los Angeles, where she splits her time between private work and restaurant consulting.

Her latest venture is her partnership with pop-up experience company Bucket Listers to create the menu for the Malibu Barbie Cafe in New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, and, most recently, Miami.

"My first idea was that I wanted it to be super fun," Brown tells New Times. "I wanted people to come in and recognize that it was a Barbie situation, so, immediately, I'm thinking, 'Edible glitter!' Pink has to be on the menu in some capacity, and we're basing things off of the 1971 Malibu Barbie.'"
click to enlarge A table with food surrounded by walls with pink swirls
Brown made sure each dish at the Malibu Barbie Cafe was as beautiful as it was delicious.
Bucket Listers photo
Because Brown lives in Los Angeles, channeling Barbie's "Malibu" cuisine was an easy task. Thanks to her experience in the beachside California city, Brown focuses on using fresh produce and bold flavors; plus, the theme gave her room to have fun, tying it all to the retro feel the café calls for.

"That's where the 'Beach Burger' comes from," she explains. "I wanted that Malibu Barbie moment on the beach eating a burger or maybe having a little wedge salad, playing volleyball with friends; that was what I was going for."

Each reservation at Malibu Barbie Cafe in Wynwood comes with a choice of a main dish, a side item, and a cake pop. Among the options of the main dish, guests will find the "Beach Burger," the "West Coast Wave" salad, and the "Live Your Dream" grilled cheese.
click to enlarge A variety of delicious dishes offered at the Malibu Barbie pop-up.
The pop-up menu has Barbie-approved dessert choices and various pink and orange drinks.
Bucket Listers photo
While fun was at the forefront of her mind with the menu, making inclusive food options was already second nature.

"It's been a part of my repertoire for as long as I've been cooking," Brown says. "That's how I eat, and I want to offer that to other people. So, something like the cauliflower bowl, which is made with curry-roasted cauliflower. It's totally plant-based. We use a plant-based tahini sauce, which is amazing, and then add lots of fresh herbs, arugula, and pickled onions."

The menu offers plenty of options for vegetarians, like the "Pacific Paradise" pancakes and the "Make Waves" avocado toast. For vegans, they have a safe choice with the aforementioned "Gold Coast Call-Flower" bowl.

Along with shareable bites, which vary from $12 to $14, both the fruit skewers and the spinach artichoke dip are gluten-free and vegetarian. Plus, the beet hummus is a pink and vegan spread with no added food coloring.
click to enlarge Orange and pink cake pops
The cake pops come complimentary with every reservation at Malibu Barbie Cafe.
Bucket Listers photo
The intentionality behind the all-day brunch menu allows for all Barbie lovers of all ages to enjoy the menu at any time of day or night.

"I think adults get to come to the Malibu Barbie Cafe and be a little bit of a kid," Brown says. "I'm very nostalgic about Barbie. I played with Barbies growing up, so I think that if it were me coming in, I would get an avocado toast with an egg, but then I would also get pancakes because I want to have the best of both worlds."

Inspired by her two small children, Brown included the make-your-own cupcake on the menu, which kids can decorate while parents enjoy the Barbie-inspired cocktails crafted to pair well with all food selections.
click to enlarge Pink and orange cocktails at the Malibu Barbie Cafe
Barbie-themed cocktails are on the menu at Malibu Barbie Cafe.
Bucket Listers photo
The presentation of the dishes played a big part in the menu creation. With her background as a food photographer, Brown wanted to guarantee the dishes were also beautiful and visually on-theme.

"When I make menus, I think about visuals first," she says. "I use my background as one of the tools in my toolkit to really create a full experience for people. It's going to be seasoned well, made fresh, taste delicious, and be Instagram-worthy."

With many options to choose from, the chef recommends her top three favorite mains, including the avocado toast, burger, and cauliflower bowl.

"I just really wanted to give people something that was elevated," says Brown. "I didn't want them to come here and think, 'Oh, it's a pretty pop-up, but I'm sure the food is going to be mid.' I really wanted the food to stand on its own.'"

Welcome to Miami, Barbie!

Malibu Barbie Cafe Miami. 301 NW 23rd St., Miami; bucketlisters.com. Tickets cost $29 to $44.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

Trending

Lee Schrager on SOBEWFF '24: "One of the Best Lineups We’ve Ever Had"

Festivals

Lee Schrager on SOBEWFF '24: "One of the Best Lineups We’ve Ever Had"

By Jesse Scott
The 11 Best Restaurants for Dessert in Miami

Desserts

The 11 Best Restaurants for Dessert in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Caitlin Granfield
Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell

Openings & Closings

Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell

By Cindy Ferreiro
Popular Monte Carlo Restaurant Avenue 31 Café Opens at Bal Harbour Shops

Openings & Closings

Popular Monte Carlo Restaurant Avenue 31 Café Opens at Bal Harbour Shops

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation