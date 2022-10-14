Support Us

This Exclusive Pop-up Restaurant Offers a Meaty Way to Experience Magic Mike Live in Miami

October 14, 2022 10:00AM

Magic Mike Live will offer guests plenty of ways to enjoy the show's meaty offerings. Photo courtesy of Magic Mike Live
If watching chiseled men dance makes you work up an appetite, there's a reason the Miami leg of the Magic Mike Live tour is offering up a meaty menu.

The show, which launched in London and made its stateside debut in Las Vegas, is now in Miami — and with an all-new, bespoke dining experience.

According to Magic Mike Live executive producer Vincent Morini, the Magic City will be the first to offer guests a taste of its expanded offerings, from a unique and highly curated cocktail menu to an onsite pop-up restaurant.

For its South Florida stay, the Magic Mike Live team has partnered with Miami-based Meat N’ Bone to offer guests a unique restaurant experience.

The best part is that you don't need tickets to the show to dine at the show's exclusive, limited-time restaurant, Wildfire.

"But once people come to the restaurant and see the incredible venue next door, we’re confident they’ll be way too curious not to buy a ticket," adds Marini.

Marini, who dined at Meat N’ Bone’s casual steakhouse, the Wagyu Bar, before the show's Miami launch, tells New Times he was impressed with the food, service, and team behind the menu.

"When I met them, we immediately clicked. I could tell they were just as crazy as we are, and were excited about breaking new ground and creating something new and ambitious — something completely new and outside the box," says Marini.

For the next 26 weeks, the Miami Marine Stadium will be home to the show and its restaurant. The specially curated concept will offer a variety of shareable light bites, entrees, and desserts that are meant to be paired with a full bar menu of signature cocktails inspired by the show.

"For the Wildfire concept, we needed a more diverse menu that speaks to everyone, so we worked together to create dishes that activate all five senses and feel exciting, diverse, and uninhibited," says Marini. "The name was a sort of mashup of the fiery cooking method for our tableside-seared dishes, and the entire wild fun attached to an evening at Magic Mike Live."
Something to sink your teeth into
Photo courtesy of Wildfire / Magic Mike Live
Menu highlights include caviar service, tableside-torched Japanese A5 Wagyu, a Champagne risotto, yellowfin tuna tataki, truffle mashed potatoes, and alcohol-infused ice cream by Miami's Aubi & Ramsa.

Guests ready to live their best lives can also partake in an omakase-style meal that includes a curated assortment of high-end meats, or sample additional food and drink with either the "Ultra Seat" or "Mike's Exclusive VIP" packages. Priced between $499-$699 per person, both packages include front-row couch seating, a personal concierge, and dedicated waitstaff to serve complimentary cocktails and curated snacks.

Those interested in dining at Wildfire can make reservations one of two ways. Those interested in attending the show can purchase a ticket to Magic Mike Live and reserve a table as part of the purchase process. Non-ticket holders can also use Opentable to make a reservation.

Showgoers can dine before scheduled performances and after the early shows. Seatings are available starting at 5:30 p.m. and will be limited to a specific number of reservations to ensure guests can enjoy their meal and arrive at the show on time. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and walk-ups will be accepted based on availability.

Wildfire is currently accepting reservations for a limited number of bookings Wednesday through Sunday, offered through April when the Miami leg of the tour ends. Tickets to the show start at $49 per person.

"This is the first time we’ve ever partnered on a full-blown restaurant concept to accompany our show," Marini tells New Times. "We want our guests to feel like they can spend an entire evening with us, starting with a one-of-a-kind dining experience, followed by the most elaborate production of Magic Mike Live we’ve ever staged, and culminating with a trip to our VIP lounge where we have live music, exclusive cocktails, and a chance to meet the guys from the cast."

Wildfire by Meat N’ Bone at Miami Marine Stadium. 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; open 5:30 to 10:30 Wednesday, and 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday; 786-544-2624; mmltour.com/restaurant.
